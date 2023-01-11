ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WJFW-TV

Thursday's Scores

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
KEYC

LCWM downs No. 5 Maple River

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Knights boys basketball team defeated Maple River at home Thursday night 42-38. The Knights are back in action Saturday at St. Clair. Maple Rivers hosts Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton at home tomorrow starting at 7:45 p.m.
MAPLETON, MN
UPMATTERS

UPSSA High School Basketball Polls (1/10/23)

Division 1-3 1. Iron Mountain (4) 6-0 23. Others receiving votes: Menominee (4-3) 4, Escanaba (5-2) 4, Houghton (4-2) 1. Others receiving votes: Norway (4-3) 2, Watersmeet (5-1) 2, Ewen-Trout Creek (4-2) 1. Girls. Division 1-3 1. Escanaba (5) 8-0 25. 2. Hancock 8-0 17. 3. Calumet 7-1 12. 4....
WJFW-TV

Wisconsin Boys Basketball Prep Poll

4. Homestead9-171 5. Brookfield Central8-160 West Allis Nathan Hale 7, Hudson 5, Eau Claire Memorial 1, Fond du Lac 1, Oshkosh North 1. Fox Valley Lutheran 6, Mount Horeb 4, New London 2, Shawano Comm. 2, Westosha Central 1. Division 3. SchoolRecordPoints. 1. West Salem (6)9-092 2. Brillion (3)12-091 3....
WISCONSIN STATE
wissports.net

Week 7 WisSports.net Girls Basketball Coaches Poll

Week 5 (no poll due to holiday break) The JustAGame Fieldhouse is the premier destination for tournaments and events in the Midwest, with six full-length basketball courts, 10 volleyball courts, four locker rooms, fully stocked concession stands, and the JustAGame Impressions sporting goods store, all located in downtown Wisconsin Dells, the Waterpark Capital of the World. JustAGame Fieldhouse is the home of the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame as well as the host facility for the WBCA Clinic each fall and the WBCA All-Star Games every summer.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy