Here are Wisconsin high school basketball scores for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023
Jump to: Boys State Scores | GIRLS | Girls State Scores. Milwaukee Early View at Saint Anthony (ccd.) Appleton North 70, Hortonville 66 (OT) Central Wisconsin Christian 65, Oshkosh Lourdes 36. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 49, Boyceville 45. Clayton 63, Winter 34. Clintonville 71, Wrightstown 63. Crivitz 49, Coleman 42. D.C. Everest 73,...
WJFW-TV
Thursday's Scores
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Here are Tuesday's high school sports results for the Green Bay area
CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES BOYS BASKETBALL Bay Port 76, Green Bay Preble 62 SUAMICO - AJ Lieuwen scored 19 points and Jayden Hackett and Vince Vandervest chipped in 13 apiece as...
KEYC
LCWM downs No. 5 Maple River
LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Knights boys basketball team defeated Maple River at home Thursday night 42-38. The Knights are back in action Saturday at St. Clair. Maple Rivers hosts Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton at home tomorrow starting at 7:45 p.m.
UPMATTERS
UPSSA High School Basketball Polls (1/10/23)
Division 1-3 1. Iron Mountain (4) 6-0 23. Others receiving votes: Menominee (4-3) 4, Escanaba (5-2) 4, Houghton (4-2) 1. Others receiving votes: Norway (4-3) 2, Watersmeet (5-1) 2, Ewen-Trout Creek (4-2) 1. Girls. Division 1-3 1. Escanaba (5) 8-0 25. 2. Hancock 8-0 17. 3. Calumet 7-1 12. 4....
WJFW-TV
Wisconsin Boys Basketball Prep Poll
4. Homestead9-171 5. Brookfield Central8-160 West Allis Nathan Hale 7, Hudson 5, Eau Claire Memorial 1, Fond du Lac 1, Oshkosh North 1. Fox Valley Lutheran 6, Mount Horeb 4, New London 2, Shawano Comm. 2, Westosha Central 1. Division 3. SchoolRecordPoints. 1. West Salem (6)9-092 2. Brillion (3)12-091 3....
wissports.net
Week 7 WisSports.net Girls Basketball Coaches Poll
Week 5 (no poll due to holiday break) The JustAGame Fieldhouse is the premier destination for tournaments and events in the Midwest, with six full-length basketball courts, 10 volleyball courts, four locker rooms, fully stocked concession stands, and the JustAGame Impressions sporting goods store, all located in downtown Wisconsin Dells, the Waterpark Capital of the World. JustAGame Fieldhouse is the home of the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame as well as the host facility for the WBCA Clinic each fall and the WBCA All-Star Games every summer.
First Michigan AP girls basketball rankings released, area teams noticed
LANSING — The first batch of Michigan Associated Press girls basketball rankings were released this week and Northern Michigan comes well represented. With a number of talented teams between Division 3 and 4, it’s no surprise to see many earn a spot in the rankings, or pick up an honorable mention spot.
