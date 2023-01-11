Read full article on original website
Salary increase to come to KCSO Detention Deputies
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Board of Supervisors approved of a 22% annual pay increase for Kern County Sheriff’s Office Detention Deputies Tuesday. This is an effort to take one step forward in addressing public safety concerns. “This is the first step, I believe, for us to start addressing the overall public safety issues that […]
Child deaths in Kern County: Many causes, but what are the solutions?
A report on Kern County child deaths from 2017 to 2021 shows that child suicides increased by 60 percent over those five years.
Bakersfield Californian
Sam Lynn Ballpark set for unexpected $2 million in improvements this year
Pecos League Commissioner Andrew Dunn could hardly believe it when he heard the Kern County Board of Supervisors had set aside money for improvements to Sam Lynn Ballpark. “We didn’t know about it, the people that I report to didn’t know about it, nobody knew about it,” Dunn said. “... Everybody thought it was a practical joke, bud, I’m gonna be honest with you."
Bakersfield Californian
Deputies complied with KCSO policy in shooting that hospitalized man
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday a shooting in which a man was hospitalized after a deputy fired his gun was ruled within department policy and released a video to show what happened. On Nov. 27, deputies were in the 600 block of N. Maple Street in Wasco...
Six months later, a possible local winner steps forward with $1 million Mega Millions ticket
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – For six months we’ve been waiting to find out about an unclaimed Mega Millions lottery ticket purchased in Bakersfield last July. Now, just as that prize money was about to be forfeited because a winner hadn’t stepped forward, we have a possible resolution to the story. On July 15, 2022, with […]
Man pleads not guilty to human trafficking charge
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Los Angeles man accused of arranging to meet someone he believed was 16 and put them to work as a prostitute has pleaded not guilty to a human trafficking charge. Hassan Ivon Bryant, 24, pleaded not guilty Wednesday and is being held on $250,000 bail. “Bryant advised he intended to […]
Bakersfield Californian
KCSO seeks 2 suspects in Oildale robbery
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men suspected of robbing people last month at an Oildale business. On Dec. 19, two men described as Hispanic entered Sam’s Mart at 1303 Oildale Drive and held people at gunpoint while stealing items, KCSO said in a news release Wednesday.
thesungazette.com
SoCalGas offers relief from bill increases
LOS ANGELES, CALIF. – As Tulare County residents see the highest spike in natural gas prices in over 20 years, there may be relief in sight after SoCalGas announced a $1 million contribution to a program helping income qualified customers. Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) contributed funding into the...
D.A.: Fatal attack on Superior Grocer employee needs further investigation
According to Kern County D.A.'s office, the case involving 29-year-old Demetrius Ford Jr. was referred back to law enforcement for additional investigation before final charges are considered.
Bakersfield Now
New study reveals leading cause of deaths for children in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, California — A new study by Kern County’s Child Death review team reveals some shocking statistics. The team investigated the deaths of 265 children from 2017 to 2021. In that time period, a total 634 people under the age 18 died. In those years, they found the...
DA requests more investigation into Superior Grocers killing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Charges were not filed Tuesday against a man accused in a fatal beating outside a grocery store after prosecutors requested further investigation. Demetrius Ford Jr., 29, was arrested last week on suspicion of murder in the death of Juan Carlos Urvina, 54, an employee of Superior Grocers on Union Avenue. He […]
Attorney: Records provided in case of slain CDCR counselor
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Records have been turned over to defense counsel pertaining to the case of a man charged with fatally shooting a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation counselor, a city attorney said Tuesday. The attorney said during a court hearing Bakersfield Police Department records had been provided to Deputy Public Defender Lexi […]
Antelope Valley Press
Cal City ponders military equipment use
CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council, tonight, will consider an ordinance regarding how the California City Police Department uses, funds and acquires military equipment. The ordinance would bring the department and the city into compliance with state law, passed, in 2021.
Man convicted in 2003 slaying of Bakersfield woman seeks resentencing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Yolanda Ann Espinoza opened the door to two people in June 2003 after they asked for a glass of water and the use of her phone. Espinoza, 46, was later found dead with multiple stab wounds and a plastic bag tied around her head. Cause of death was suffocation. Lonny Lorenzo […]
Atmospheric river moves the needle on Kern’s drought
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Water is back in Kern County and sure, that means the grass is green again. As National Weather Service Meteorologist Andy Bollenbacher says, there are also bigger, more lasting impacts. “Just due to the amount of rain that’s come down in these warm systems, we’ve been able to see improvements in […]
At least 3 hospitalized, lanes blocked in Stallion Springs area crash: CHP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least three people were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle traffic collision in the Stallion Springs area, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. The crash was reported near Stallion Springs Drive and Banducci Road at around 12:50 p.m., according to CHP. Both lanes are blocked and […]
Arrest after allegedly pouring gasoline on tent in Corcoran
CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 69-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly poured gasoline on a tent with a man in it and threatened to light it on fire, according to the Corcoran Police Department. Police say around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday officers were dispatched to John Maroot Park located for a disturbance. According to officials, […]
Evacuation warnings issued in Tulare County ahead of forecast storms
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Evacuation warnings have been issued in areas of eastern Tulare County due to numerous rockslides and washouts along Highway 190, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Warnings have been issued for residents in the communities of Sequoia Crest, Alpine Village, Redwood Drive, Cedar Slope and Ponderosa. According to the […]
Shafter business specializes in hemp-based construction materials
Foreverboard CEO Ronald Voight says his suppliers are calling the hemp-based drywall and two-by-fours "the next big thing" in construction.
Rains continue to cause problems on Kern County roads
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Stormy, wet weather continues to bring flooding and potentially dangerous conditions for Kern County roads on Tuesday. CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page reports multiple hazards and collisions. Lanes were reportedly flooded at Highway 99 and Taft Highway causing vehicles to swerve. Drive with caution in the area. Highway 33 is closed […]
