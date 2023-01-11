ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KGET

Salary increase to come to KCSO Detention Deputies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Board of Supervisors approved of a 22% annual pay increase for Kern County Sheriff’s Office Detention Deputies Tuesday. This is an effort to take one step forward in addressing public safety concerns. “This is the first step, I believe, for us to start addressing the overall public safety issues that […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Sam Lynn Ballpark set for unexpected $2 million in improvements this year

Pecos League Commissioner Andrew Dunn could hardly believe it when he heard the Kern County Board of Supervisors had set aside money for improvements to Sam Lynn Ballpark. “We didn’t know about it, the people that I report to didn’t know about it, nobody knew about it,” Dunn said. “... Everybody thought it was a practical joke, bud, I’m gonna be honest with you."
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man pleads not guilty to human trafficking charge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Los Angeles man accused of arranging to meet someone he believed was 16 and put them to work as a prostitute has pleaded not guilty to a human trafficking charge. Hassan Ivon Bryant, 24, pleaded not guilty Wednesday and is being held on $250,000 bail. “Bryant advised he intended to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

KCSO seeks 2 suspects in Oildale robbery

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men suspected of robbing people last month at an Oildale business. On Dec. 19, two men described as Hispanic entered Sam’s Mart at 1303 Oildale Drive and held people at gunpoint while stealing items, KCSO said in a news release Wednesday.
KERN COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

SoCalGas offers relief from bill increases

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. – As Tulare County residents see the highest spike in natural gas prices in over 20 years, there may be relief in sight after SoCalGas announced a $1 million contribution to a program helping income qualified customers. Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) contributed funding into the...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

DA requests more investigation into Superior Grocers killing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Charges were not filed Tuesday against a man accused in a fatal beating outside a grocery store after prosecutors requested further investigation. Demetrius Ford Jr., 29, was arrested last week on suspicion of murder in the death of Juan Carlos Urvina, 54, an employee of Superior Grocers on Union Avenue. He […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Attorney: Records provided in case of slain CDCR counselor

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Records have been turned over to defense counsel pertaining to the case of a man charged with fatally shooting a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation counselor, a city attorney said Tuesday. The attorney said during a court hearing Bakersfield Police Department records had been provided to Deputy Public Defender Lexi […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Cal City ponders military equipment use

CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council, tonight, will consider an ordinance regarding how the California City Police Department uses, funds and acquires military equipment. The ordinance would bring the department and the city into compliance with state law, passed, in 2021.
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
KGET

Atmospheric river moves the needle on Kern’s drought

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Water is back in Kern County and sure, that means the grass is green again. As National Weather Service Meteorologist Andy Bollenbacher says, there are also bigger, more lasting impacts. “Just due to the amount of rain that’s come down in these warm systems, we’ve been able to see improvements in […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Arrest after allegedly pouring gasoline on tent in Corcoran

CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 69-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly poured gasoline on a tent with a man in it and threatened to light it on fire, according to the Corcoran Police Department. Police say around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday officers were dispatched to John Maroot Park located for a disturbance. According to officials, […]
CORCORAN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Evacuation warnings issued in Tulare County ahead of forecast storms

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Evacuation warnings have been issued in areas of eastern Tulare County due to numerous rockslides and washouts along Highway 190, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Warnings have been issued for residents in the communities of Sequoia Crest, Alpine Village, Redwood Drive, Cedar Slope and Ponderosa. According to the […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

Rains continue to cause problems on Kern County roads

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Stormy, wet weather continues to bring flooding and potentially dangerous conditions for Kern County roads on Tuesday. CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page reports multiple hazards and collisions. Lanes were reportedly flooded at Highway 99 and Taft Highway causing vehicles to swerve. Drive with caution in the area. Highway 33 is closed […]
KERN COUNTY, CA

