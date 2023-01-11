Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The University of Florida Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Suspect Wanted for Food Theft on UF Property Id’d from YouTube Video.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GainesvilleTed RiversGainesville, FL
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.EddyEvonAnonymousClay County, FL
Walker Howard, ex-4-star bolts Tigers in transfer portal, eyes TCU, Florida
LSU football freshman quarterback Walker Howard is planning to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal, ESPN writers Adam Rittenberg and Tom VanHaaren wrote in a Thursday report. Possible destinations include TCU and Florida football. The 6-foot-1-inch quarterback out of Lafayette, Louisiana earned a total of seven passing yards...
Florida QB joining Gator baseball team for 2023 season
Florida QB Max Brown’s first regular-season appearance in orange and blue may come away from the gridiron. Brown has joined the UF baseball team. The Class of 2022 football signee is listed as an outfielder on the roster for Kevin O’Sullivan’s Florida baseball team ahead of the 2023 season.
Emmitt Smith has message for Florida fans concerned with direction of program under Billy Napier
Emmitt Smith understands that the Florida football program has a long way to go before it returns to the heights it once enjoyed. The former Gator legend, one of the greatest running backs — and players — in the history of the sport, feels that it’s far too early to throw in the towel on Billy Napier after a 6-7 season that saw the Gators drop 5 of their last 7. Further driving discontent are concerns over the status of highly-regarded QB recruit Jaden Rashada, who was believed to have requested a release from his NLI, a report denied by his father.
Gators DB Target Trims Top Schools Before Impending Commitment
Florida remains among finalists for 2024 defensive back Jaylen Heyward after trimming the list to four a day before his impending commitment.
Football World Reacts To Major 2023 Quarterback Rumor
Update: According to Jaden's father, he has not actually backed out of his commitment. Earlier: On Wednesday, Pete Nakos of On3 reported that Florida quarterback Jaden Rashada requested for his National Letter of Intent to be released. Rashada, the No. 7 quarterback from the 2023 class, ...
2023 Florida Gators football schedule: Games, dates, opponents
2023 Florida Gators football schedule: Games, dates opponentsSept. 2 at Utah Sept. 9 vs. McNeese State Sept. 16 vs. Tennessee Sept. 23 vs. Charlotte Sept. 30 at Kentucky Oct. 7 vs. Vanderbilt Oct. 14 at South Carolina Oct. 21 Idle Oct. 28 vs. Georgia (Jacksonville) Nov. 4 vs. Arkansas Nov. 11 at ...
Gators DB Target Locks In Commitment Date and Finalists
Florida is among the finalists for 2024 defensive back Jaylen Heyward, who will announce his commitment later this week.
Former LSU Safety Derrick Davis Jr. Reveals Transfer Destination
Former LSU safety/running back Derrick Davis Jr. has announced he will be transferring to Pittsburgh. A 4-star prospect in the 2021 cycle, the Pennsylvania native will return home to play for his hometown university. Recruited as a safety, the Tigers’ lack of running back depth forced Davis to switch over...
Report: 4-Star Quarterback Commit Hasn't Enrolled Yet
University of Florida fans are monitoring the situation involving four-star quarterback signee Jaden Rashada. According to reports, Rashada has yet to enroll at UF as of this morning. He was expected to do so after competing in the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando last week. ...
Report: Jaden Rashada requests National Letter of Intent release from Florida (Updated)
5:43 p.m. update: Per a message to Swamp247's Blake Alderman from Jaden Rashada's father, Harlen Rashada, "Jaden has not filed a request for release from Florida", refuting the initial report from On3's Pete Nakos. The original story is included below:. Florida quarterback signee Jaden Rashada has yet to arrive at...
University of Florida builds $300,000 pool at President’s House before Sasse moves in
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Incoming University of Florida President Ben Sasse will get to use a brand new $300,000 pool when he moves into the President’s House. According to UF spokesperson Steve Orlando, the pool is funded through private donations to the home. He said plans for the new pool were made in 2014, however, they were put on hold until outgoing UF President Kent Fuchs announced he is stepping down.
FDOT year-end report reiterates decision to halt Florida Turnpike extension
In a year’s end status report on the proposed Florida Turnpike extension, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) reiterated its decision to temporarily halt the project without a route recommendation and improve Interstate 75. That decision, announced in August, bowed to strong opposition from residents of Wildwood’s historically black...
7 Florida Motorcycle Accident Laws Every Motorcyclist Should Know About
When you ride a motorcycle in Ocala, Florida, you have a great opportunity to enjoy some of the best weather in the US for riding. Also, with over 640,000 motorcycles in the state of Florida, you can imagine that many enjoy the wind and sun on their face. However, there are some Ocala motorcycle accident laws that you should know about to protect yourself from potential accidents.
Former representative runs again for Florida House in District 24
Charlie Stone is no stranger to holding public office. So, when the District 24 seat of the Florida House of Representatives was vacated, the veteran Republican legislator felt he would be the most experienced person for the job. Stone, 74, is running in a special election for the seat vacated...
Suwannee County deputies arrest man wanted for attempted murder in Gainesville
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A man wanted for committing a home invasion robbery and attempted murder in Gainesville was found and arrested in Suwannee County. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies assisted U.S. Marshals in arresting Rahzon Tee-Von Fennell-Demeritte, 18, who lived in Live Oak. Deputies say Fennell-Demeritte...
Marion County Sheriff Looking For Two Ocala Lumber Liquidators
OCALA, Fla. – Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying two individuals who stole lumber from a construction site. According to MCSO, the two individuals pictured above drove their side-by-side to a home under construction in the 14800 block of SW
Robbery suspect jumps out of 2nd story window to try to evade Alachua County deputies
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit tracked down and arrested a man accused of hurting a woman and stealing her phones. According to the arrest report, Devante’ Zachery, 26, got into an altercation with a woman on Monday in the parking lot of HOM suites.
GPD looking for gray Toyota pickup with tinted windows following fatal hit-and-run
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Police Department is looking for a gray Toyota pickup truck with tinted windows that was seen fleeing the scene of a fatal hit-and-run today. An adult male bicyclist was killed in the hit-and-run accident on a service road off the 3500 block of Archer Road.
Three involved in love triangle sentenced for murder of bystander
Two from Ocala were convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison by an Alachua County Jury. The third person involved was sentenced today to twelve years in prison. On May. 17th, the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) responded to an area in Northeast Alachua County to investigate reports of a person being shot.
Marion County Fire Rescue firefighter/paramedic passes away
Marion County Fire Rescue announced this afternoon that a local firefighter/paramedic has sadly passed away. “It is with deep sadness and regret that I announce the passing of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Tripp Wooten,” stated Marion County Fire Chief James Banta. Wooten was a 14-year veteran firefighter who joined Marion...
