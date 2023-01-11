ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida QB joining Gator baseball team for 2023 season

Florida QB Max Brown’s first regular-season appearance in orange and blue may come away from the gridiron. Brown has joined the UF baseball team. The Class of 2022 football signee is listed as an outfielder on the roster for Kevin O’Sullivan’s Florida baseball team ahead of the 2023 season.
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Emmitt Smith has message for Florida fans concerned with direction of program under Billy Napier

Emmitt Smith understands that the Florida football program has a long way to go before it returns to the heights it once enjoyed. The former Gator legend, one of the greatest running backs — and players — in the history of the sport, feels that it’s far too early to throw in the towel on Billy Napier after a 6-7 season that saw the Gators drop 5 of their last 7. Further driving discontent are concerns over the status of highly-regarded QB recruit Jaden Rashada, who was believed to have requested a release from his NLI, a report denied by his father.
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Major 2023 Quarterback Rumor

Update: According to Jaden's father, he has not actually backed out of his commitment. Earlier: On Wednesday, Pete Nakos of On3 reported that Florida quarterback Jaden Rashada requested for his National Letter of Intent to be released.  Rashada, the No. 7 quarterback from the 2023 class, ...
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Spun

Report: 4-Star Quarterback Commit Hasn't Enrolled Yet

University of Florida fans are monitoring the situation involving four-star quarterback signee Jaden Rashada. According to reports, Rashada has yet to enroll at UF as of this morning. He was expected to do so after competing in the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando last week.  ...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

University of Florida builds $300,000 pool at President’s House before Sasse moves in

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Incoming University of Florida President Ben Sasse will get to use a brand new $300,000 pool when he moves into the President’s House. According to UF spokesperson Steve Orlando, the pool is funded through private donations to the home. He said plans for the new pool were made in 2014, however, they were put on hold until outgoing UF President Kent Fuchs announced he is stepping down.
GAINESVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

FDOT year-end report reiterates decision to halt Florida Turnpike extension

In a year’s end status report on the proposed Florida Turnpike extension, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) reiterated its decision to temporarily halt the project without a route recommendation and improve Interstate 75. That decision, announced in August, bowed to strong opposition from residents of Wildwood’s historically black...
FLORIDA STATE
jguru.com

7 Florida Motorcycle Accident Laws Every Motorcyclist Should Know About

When you ride a motorcycle in Ocala, Florida, you have a great opportunity to enjoy some of the best weather in the US for riding. Also, with over 640,000 motorcycles in the state of Florida, you can imagine that many enjoy the wind and sun on their face. However, there are some Ocala motorcycle accident laws that you should know about to protect yourself from potential accidents.
OCALA, FL
mycbs4.com

Three involved in love triangle sentenced for murder of bystander

Two from Ocala were convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison by an Alachua County Jury. The third person involved was sentenced today to twelve years in prison. On May. 17th, the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) responded to an area in Northeast Alachua County to investigate reports of a person being shot.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County Fire Rescue firefighter/paramedic passes away

Marion County Fire Rescue announced this afternoon that a local firefighter/paramedic has sadly passed away. “It is with deep sadness and regret that I announce the passing of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Tripp Wooten,” stated Marion County Fire Chief James Banta. Wooten was a 14-year veteran firefighter who joined Marion...
MARION COUNTY, FL

