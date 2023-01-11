ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Bills fans raising funds, teaching CPR after Hamlin cardiac arrest

By Jack Watson
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RyUJ6_0kAOTu9W00

The NFL playoffs are on the horizon, and as Damar Hamlin recovers in a Buffalo hospital, his cardiac arrest is still at the forefront in the hearts and minds of football fans.

A group of Baltimore-area Bills fans, known as the Charm City Bills Backers, is taking action after Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest.

"People who aren’t Bills fans, people who aren’t football fans, have come out and donated and helped us and wanted to be part of what we do," said Vanessa Malecki, a registered nurse, Buffalo Bills superfan and regular attendee for Bills games at the Admiral’s Cup.

Malecki, fans, and the Cup's owners are planning CPR lessons free of charge this February, which is American Heart Month.

The Charm City Bills Backers page, which has about 3,000 followers on Facebook, is also selling t-shirts for charity , donating to a favorite cause of Bengals' receiver Tee Higgins, an opposing player involved in the Hamlin play.

For Malecki, Hamlin’s on-field cardiac arrest highlights the importance of learning CPR - it saved Hamlin’s life.

"Everybody is talking about this," continued Malecki, "and I think it's wonderful because it brings attention to the need to learn bystander CPR."

"You can learn how to do it, and not need a certification and still have it be really, really effective in public if you find yourself needing to perform it on somebody," Malecki explained.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Ohio student died after suffering 'cardiac arrest activity' at school, school says

A southern Ohio school district is mourning the death of 17-year-old Blaze Jacobs, who died Monday after experiencing cardiac arrest during class. "Blaze was a very large part of our school community," Western Brown High School Principal Heather Cooper wrote in a Monday letter to district families. Screenshots of the note have been shared by several community members on social media.
OHIO STATE
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
New York Post

Buffalo couple cares for stranger’s body after she dies outside their home during blizzard

A couple in Buffalo sheltered the body of a 63-year-old mother who died outside their home on Christmas Eve during the brutal blizzard that claimed the lives of dozens in the region, according to a report. Carolyn Eubanks, who had a heart condition and required an oxygen machine, perished during a desperate rescue attempt by her relatives after she lost power in the monster storm. Eubanks’ son, Antwaine Parker, told the Buffalo News that he knew his mother wouldn’t survive long in her Lovejoy home without electricity and a diminishing oxygen supply. When 911 operators told Parker there was nothing they...
BUFFALO, NY
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Ohio

They used to say, "The fastest way to become a millionaire is to become a billionaire and then buy a sports team." That's not the case anymore. During the pandemic-impacted 2020 season, the average National Football team value increased 14%, to $3.48 billion, the largest gain in five years. With lucrative recent media deals, unwavering brand loyalty, and the opportunity to be a local hero, owning a sports team is a brilliant investment.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
New York Post

Bills reward Buffalo man for blizzard heroics with Super Bowl tickets

Jay Withey stepped up by saving the lives of 24 people during the blizzard in Buffalo on Christmas Eve, and the Bills rewarded his courageous act with a special Super Bowl thank you. Christmas weekend was a brutal one for the Buffalo area, as a blizzard claimed 37 lives in Erie County. Of those deaths, four were found dead inside their vehicles and eight were found outside. That death toll could’ve nearly doubled had it not been for Withey’s actions. To thank thank him, the Bills and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield had team legend Thurman Thomas and his wife...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

“Always got a smile on his face”: Employees, patrons of Damar Hamlin’s favorite area restaurant keep up with his recovery

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — One local bar and restaurant, where Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is a regular customer, has been keeping up with the player’s progress. The staff at the Big Tree Inn in Orchard Park described Damar Hamlin as humble, down to earth, always having a smile on his face and someone […]
ORCHARD PARK, NY
The Spun

Ray Rice Is Trending Following The Dana White News

On New Year's Eve, UFC president Dana White was caught on camera slapping his wife at a nightclub.  White spoke to the media this Wednesday. He revealed what his "punishment" will be for slapping his wife.  "What is my punishment? Here is my punishment: I gotta walk around for however ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Antonio Brown faces troubling new allegation in domestic violence 911 call

Antonio Brown faced some troubling allegations from the mother of his children back in November, and the 911 audio from the incident has been released. A woman told a dispatcher on Nov. 28 that she and Brown got into a “little argument” at their home in Tampa, Fla. She said she took her and Brown’s... The post Antonio Brown faces troubling new allegation in domestic violence 911 call appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

49K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy