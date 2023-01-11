ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

McQuaid hockey grabs their 8th win in a row

By Carl Jones
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T9bnL_0kAOTtGn00

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — McQuaid shut out Schroeder 3-0 on their way to their eighth consecutive win. The Knights only loss this season came at the hands of rival Aquinas in a 4-3 finish.

Just over a minute into the second period, Lou Zaari scored off an assist from Alex Saracene to put the Knights on top 1-0. Early in the third period, Evan Kopacz sent a rocket into the net to extend the lead to 2-0.

With nine minutes left in regulation, Drew Palmer added some insurance with a goal of his to make it a 3-0 game.

The two team will meet again on Thursday, February 2nd at the Rochester Ice Center.

McQuaid (10-1) will hit the road and take on Syracuse City at Meachem Rink on Friday, January 13th. Schroeder (6-6) will look to get back on track against the Portside Royals at Webster Ice Arena on Saturday, January 14th.

