McQuaid hockey grabs their 8th win in a row

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — McQuaid shut out Schroeder 3-0 on their way to their eighth consecutive win. The Knights only loss this season came at the hands of rival Aquinas in a 4-3 finish.

Just over a minute into the second period, Lou Zaari scored off an assist from Alex Saracene to put the Knights on top 1-0. Early in the third period, Evan Kopacz sent a rocket into the net to extend the lead to 2-0.

With nine minutes left in regulation, Drew Palmer added some insurance with a goal of his to make it a 3-0 game.

The two team will meet again on Thursday, February 2nd at the Rochester Ice Center.

McQuaid (10-1) will hit the road and take on Syracuse City at Meachem Rink on Friday, January 13th. Schroeder (6-6) will look to get back on track against the Portside Royals at Webster Ice Arena on Saturday, January 14th.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.