Suspect in Sunbury Plaza shooting near Westerville has been arrested in North Carolina

One dead after shooting at west Columbus grocery store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting involving a security guard at the entrance of a west Columbus grocery store Sunday night. Columbus police responded to a call for a shooting at the Kroger grocery store, 3600 Soldano Boulevard, at approximately 6:44 p.m. The victim, 26, was taken to Grant Medical […]
3 sought in south Columbus fatal shooting at McDonald’s
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead following a shooting Saturday morning at the parking lot of a McDonald’s in south Columbus. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, officers were called to a scene at a McDonald’s on the 3500 block of South High Street at 9:19 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Officers […]
Two teens with guns arrested after large fight at Easton mall
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two teenage boys have been arrested following a Saturday evening fight at Easton Town Center that involved multiple juveniles. According to Columbus police, officers went to the mall just before 8:45 p.m. after calls reporting a large fight on the first floor. Security at Easton alongside special duty police officers observed […]
Southwest Columbus bank robbed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man they said robbed a bank on the southwest side of the city Saturday. According to police, the suspect entered the Bank of America branch on the 1500 block of Georgesville Square Drive at approximately 12:15 p.m. The suspect handed the teller a note, then […]
Three accused of shoplifting candy, soda from north Columbus convenience store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for three people they say stole food and soda from a north side convenience store on New Year’s Day. Police say that on Jan. 1 just after 5 a.m., two men and one woman went into a store on the 3300 block of Indianola Avenue and stole […]
Columbus police: Woman went to pay for soda, stole money instead
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman approached the counter to pay for a soda, but instead stole money from the cash register at a Southside store this week, Columbus police said. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, the suspect entered the Dollar General store on the 1500 block of Lockbourne Road at approximately 12:41 p.m. The woman […]
Man shot dead in South Side fast food parking lot
A 43-year-old man who police say may have been trying to find his stolen vehicle was shot and killed around 9:20 a.m. Saturday in a parking lot on the South Side, Columbus police said. Police identified the victim as Christopher Mateen, whom they found lying unresponsive in a parking lot...
Police search for robbery suspects accused of beating victim with a gun
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for community help in finding two men accused in a November robbery at a southeast Columbus gas station. Police say on Nov. 9, 2022, the two suspects went inside a gas station store just before 11:30 p.m. at the 4200 block of Kimberly Parkway. Following […]
Man, 33, dies in head-on crash with car going wrong direction on exit ramp
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 33-year-old man is dead after a head-on crash overnight Sunday in Columbus. According to Columbus police, Newark resident Erickson Francois was driving his Honda just after 3:30 a.m. going south on Interstate 270. As Francois entered the exit ramp going east toward the merge with State Route 161, a BMW, […]
Fatal shooting in Marion began as a debate on who was the better rapper
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – The man arrested in Detroit on murder charges stemming from a shooting in Marion did so because of a dispute over who was a better rapper, said the Marion County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Marquise Adams was extradited from Detroit, Mich. to Marion after disappearing from the area for nearly five months. […]
Columbus police searching for 2 teens accused of stealing vehicle, leading officers on high-speed chase
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for two teenage boys who were allegedly involved in a high-speed chase that ended near the Linden area Friday morning. The chase reportedly started around 4 a.m. Police said the juveniles, who are potential homicide suspects, were flagged for driving...
One dead, three injured in multi-car crash in South Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A multi-car crash injured three people and turned fatal for another early Friday morning in central Columbus. Columbus police reported that a multi-car crash was called in at 12:38 a.m. Friday morning at the intersection of 17th Avenue and Cleveland Avenue in the South Linden neighborhood. According to the report a […]
Woman dead, suspect found in North Carolina after Blendon Township shooting
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – One woman is dead and a suspect was found in North Carolina hours later after a shooting Tuesday outside a grocery store in Blendon Township. Blendon Township police arrived about 5:50 p.m. at the Sunbury Plaza shopping center in the 5900 block of Sunbury Road, where they found Amara Jones, 24, […]
Three injured in Hocking County crash
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people, including a child, were injured in a crash in Hocking County Saturday afternoon. The Athens post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said the crash happened when a 2015 Nissan Versa was driving south on Scotts Creek Road south of Logan at approximately 4:30 p.m. For some […]
Two wanted, charged in death of Columbus infant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man and a woman have been charged in the death of an 8-month-old boy this week. According to court records, Savanna Dawn Dawson, 23, and Kyrios March Jr., 24, are wanted for murder after the death of the child on Monday. Neither Dawson or March Jr. are in custody and […]
Columbus man shot, killed in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is dead after police said he was shot in Chillicothe. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, Jennoro Juan Elmore Jr., 23, was found Tuesday afternoon on North Plaza Boulevard suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Adena Regional Medical Center, where he later died. Police said […]
Man accused in fatal Marion shooting in August arrested in Detroit
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who has been wanted as a suspect in a fatal Marion shooting for four months was arrested outside of Ohio. The Marion Police Department said that 18-year-old Marquis Adams was arrested Wednesday in Detroit, Michigan by the United States Marshal’s Office. Adams will be held in Detroit until he […]
Boy, 14, arrested for bringing gun to Columbus school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 14-year-old boy has been charged after Columbus police said he brought a handgun to an east Columbus high school Wednesday. Officers responded to East High School on the 1500 block of East Broad Street at approximately 11:36 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a student being seen on school surveillance […]
Breaking – Serious Vehicle Crash with Ejection in Circleville
Circleville – Emergency services are heading to a single-vehicle crash with Ejection in Circleville around 2:45 pm. According to early reports the vehicle rolled over and a person was ejected in the area of Kingston Pike and Barthmas park. Several people are on the scene now with a man who is breathing but were thrown into the field away from his vehicle.
Woman charged in death of son, 5, in northeast Columbus
Woman charged in death of son, 5, in northeast Columbus. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3ID8day. Woman charged in death of son, 5, in northeast Columbus. Woman charged in death of son, 5, in northeast Columbus. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3ID8day. NBC Today FAA delays. NBC Today FAA grounds all flights nationwide. NBC Today FAA...
