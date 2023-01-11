ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Suspect in Sunbury Plaza shooting near Westerville has been arrested in North Carolina

By Cole Behrens and Bethany Bruner, The Columbus Dispatch
YAHOO!
 5 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

One dead after shooting at west Columbus grocery store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting involving a security guard at the entrance of a west Columbus grocery store Sunday night. Columbus police responded to a call for a shooting at the Kroger grocery store, 3600 Soldano Boulevard, at approximately 6:44 p.m. The victim, 26, was taken to Grant Medical […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

3 sought in south Columbus fatal shooting at McDonald’s

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead following a shooting Saturday morning at the parking lot of a McDonald’s in south Columbus. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, officers were called to a scene at a McDonald’s on the 3500 block of South High Street at 9:19 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Officers […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two teens with guns arrested after large fight at Easton mall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two teenage boys have been arrested following a Saturday evening fight at Easton Town Center that involved multiple juveniles. According to Columbus police, officers went to the mall just before 8:45 p.m. after calls reporting a large fight on the first floor. Security at Easton alongside special duty police officers observed […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Southwest Columbus bank robbed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man they said robbed a bank on the southwest side of the city Saturday. According to police, the suspect entered the Bank of America branch on the 1500 block of Georgesville Square Drive at approximately 12:15 p.m. The suspect handed the teller a note, then […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YAHOO!

Man shot dead in South Side fast food parking lot

A 43-year-old man who police say may have been trying to find his stolen vehicle was shot and killed around 9:20 a.m. Saturday in a parking lot on the South Side, Columbus police said. Police identified the victim as Christopher Mateen, whom they found lying unresponsive in a parking lot...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead, three injured in multi-car crash in South Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A multi-car crash injured three people and turned fatal for another early Friday morning in central Columbus. Columbus police reported that a multi-car crash was called in at 12:38 a.m. Friday morning at the intersection of 17th Avenue and Cleveland Avenue in the South Linden neighborhood. According to the report a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Three injured in Hocking County crash

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people, including a child, were injured in a crash in Hocking County Saturday afternoon. The Athens post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said the crash happened when a 2015 Nissan Versa was driving south on Scotts Creek Road south of Logan at approximately 4:30 p.m. For some […]
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two wanted, charged in death of Columbus infant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man and a woman have been charged in the death of an 8-month-old boy this week. According to court records, Savanna Dawn Dawson, 23, and Kyrios March Jr., 24, are wanted for murder after the death of the child on Monday. Neither Dawson or March Jr. are in custody and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man shot, killed in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is dead after police said he was shot in Chillicothe. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, Jennoro Juan Elmore Jr., 23, was found Tuesday afternoon on North Plaza Boulevard suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Adena Regional Medical Center, where he later died. Police said […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man accused in fatal Marion shooting in August arrested in Detroit

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who has been wanted as a suspect in a fatal Marion shooting for four months was arrested outside of Ohio. The Marion Police Department said that 18-year-old Marquis Adams was arrested Wednesday in Detroit, Michigan by the United States Marshal’s Office. Adams will be held in Detroit until he […]
MARION, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Boy, 14, arrested for bringing gun to Columbus school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 14-year-old boy has been charged after Columbus police said he brought a handgun to an east Columbus high school Wednesday. Officers responded to East High School on the 1500 block of East Broad Street at approximately 11:36 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a student being seen on school surveillance […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Serious Vehicle Crash with Ejection in Circleville

Circleville – Emergency services are heading to a single-vehicle crash with Ejection in Circleville around 2:45 pm. According to early reports the vehicle rolled over and a person was ejected in the area of Kingston Pike and Barthmas park. Several people are on the scene now with a man who is breathing but were thrown into the field away from his vehicle.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman charged in death of son, 5, in northeast Columbus

Woman charged in death of son, 5, in northeast Columbus. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3ID8day. Woman charged in death of son, 5, in northeast Columbus. Woman charged in death of son, 5, in northeast Columbus. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3ID8day. NBC Today FAA delays. NBC Today FAA grounds all flights nationwide. NBC Today FAA...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy