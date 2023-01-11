Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
DOT awards $155 million in November construction contracts
ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded 30 projects valued at approximately $155,385,210.43 in November of last year. The largest single investment, worth approximately $16 million, was awarded to E.R. Snell Contractor Inc. This resurfacing project consists of 11.06 miles of milling, plant mix resurfacing and shoulder rehabilitation on State Route (SR) 3 from SR 7 to the Henry County line in Spalding County. This contract, along with 21 other resurfacing contracts, represents 74% of the awarded funds.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia schools dismiss classes early as strong storms approach
ATLANTA - School districts in Georgia are changing schedules in response to impactful storms on Thursday afternoon. The Atlanta Public School System has canceled all after-school activities, saying "the safety and well-being of our students and employees will always be a top priority." Clayton County Public Schools announced early dismissal...
wrganews.com
Bartow County Inmate charged with Murder
30-year-old Cheyenne Denise Snopek of Cartersville received a murder charge while in the Bartow County Jail last week. A state warrant alleges that sometime from January 1st through 2nd at 104 Zena Drive (the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office), Snopek murdered Tiffany Gail Kimbrell during the commission of a felony. The warrant states that Snopek knowingly and intentionally caused Kimbrell’s death by distributing a substance suspected to be fentanyl. Snopek also received a charge of distribution of a controlled substance from the incident.
‘It’s gone’: Georgia residents, officials reckon with storm damage
Valerie Joslin was already huddled in the closet when her husband dashed in, threw himself on top of her and slammed the...
Dozen people, 5 gang members arrested after drug bust in Floyd County
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A drug bust in Floyd County has led to a dozen people facing charges, five of whom are known to be involved in gangs. Deputies say they conducted a drug bust at the home of one of the suspects, Ty’Jahun Cammack, earlier this week where they found a large amount of drugs.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Here’s the latest on Georgia school closures due to severe weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - School districts across Georgia are changing schedules due to severe weather on Thursday afternoon. According to our Atlanta News First Weather Team, the center of a strong storm system passes north of North Georgia Thursday afternoon and evening, sending widespread rain and a few severe thunderstorms across the area.
MINUTE-BY-MINUTE: Strong storms leave destructive path across North Georgia
ATLANTA — Severe weather made its way across North Georgia and metro Atlanta areas, bringing storms, and likely tornadoes in some areas. Damaging wind gusts, localized flooding and likely tornadoes have caused significant damage to several different counties. Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz has tracked storms...
YAHOO!
Several children found living in conditions ‘unfit for human habitation,’ Floyd County police say
Three people received child cruelty-related charges after three children were found in a home police say was unfit for human habitation. Floyd County police said officers received reports of children who were living in bad condition at a home on Chubb Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
atlantanewsfirst.com
NWS confirms EF3 tornado touched down in Spalding County Thursday
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The National Weather Service is assessing the damage from severe storms that rolled through Thursday afternoon and evening across North Georgia. By 5 a.m. Friday, NWS confirmed at least four tornadoes touched down in Troup, Meriwether, DeKalb, Spalding and Warren counties. They say, “that...
WEATHER UPDATE: Kemp orders state of emergency after North Georgia storms
[9:45 p.m.]: Strong winds and falling trees caused damage to power lines Thursday. Efforts to restore power to customers...
YAHOO!
Atlanta police add suspect in November shooting to ‘APD’s Most Wanted’ list
Atlanta police announced Wednesday that the suspect wanted for a deadly shooting that occurred in late November is now on the department’s most wanted list. Police said on Nov. 28 at 12:20 a.m., officers received reports of someone who had been shot on Moore Street. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
NWS confirms at least 3 tornadoes touched down across Georgia on Thursday
The National Weather Service confirmed at least three tornados touched down across Georgia during Thursday’s violent storms. Governor Brian Kemp has declared a State of Emergency for all of Georgia. The tornadoes touched down in Spalding and Troup/Meriwether counties. An initial report of a tornado in DeKalb County was...
In bid for big battery plant, Georgia anted up $358M in incentives
A Norwegian battery upstart could receive more than $358 million in grants, tax breaks and other inducements from state and local governments to build its planned Coweta County factory.
Gas prices shoot up across Georgia as nearly-long tax suspension ends
ATLANTA — Gas prices are going up all across Georgia after the state’s long gas tax holiday came to an end Wednesday. Governor Brian Kemp first suspended the state’s gas tax last March, saving Georgians roughly 30 cents per gallon. “Well, it’s crazy. I don’t have to...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 15-year-old girl last seen at outlet mall
WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. The Woodstock Police Department says Marley Boehrienger, 15, was last seen Wednesday around 2:15 p.m. at the Outlet Shoppes at 915 Ridgewalk Parkway. Marley is described as...
‘Monument’ documentary tackles Stone Mountain’s ugly, racist past
A new documentary from the Atlanta History Center grapples with the legacy of Stone Mountain and questions how Georgians can move forward from the ugly past the monument represents. “Monument: The Untold Story of Stone Mountain” premiered at the Atlanta History Center on Jan. 11 and is now available to stream online. The 30-minute film […] The post ‘Monument’ documentary tackles Stone Mountain’s ugly, racist past appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
YAHOO!
22-year-old man shot while walking from Atlanta store, police say
Atlanta police are investigating after a man was shot while walking from a store on Continental Colony Parkway SW. According to police, they responded to the location around 4:16 p.m. on Saturday after reports of a person shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When they...
Atlanta’s Best Burger Is in a Suburban Gas Station
The best meals are often found in the places you’d least expect, not the white tablecloth spots that require reservations a month in advance. And when it comes to the best burger in Atlanta, Georgia, that place is NFA Burger, a humble counter in a Chevron gas station in the city’s Dunwoody suburb.
Comments / 0