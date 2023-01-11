ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, GA

The Albany Herald

DOT awards $155 million in November construction contracts

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded 30 projects valued at approximately $155,385,210.43 in November of last year. The largest single investment, worth approximately $16 million, was awarded to E.R. Snell Contractor Inc. This resurfacing project consists of 11.06 miles of milling, plant mix resurfacing and shoulder rehabilitation on State Route (SR) 3 from SR 7 to the Henry County line in Spalding County. This contract, along with 21 other resurfacing contracts, represents 74% of the awarded funds.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia schools dismiss classes early as strong storms approach

ATLANTA - School districts in Georgia are changing schedules in response to impactful storms on Thursday afternoon. The Atlanta Public School System has canceled all after-school activities, saying "the safety and well-being of our students and employees will always be a top priority." Clayton County Public Schools announced early dismissal...
GEORGIA STATE
wrganews.com

Bartow County Inmate charged with Murder

30-year-old Cheyenne Denise Snopek of Cartersville received a murder charge while in the Bartow County Jail last week. A state warrant alleges that sometime from January 1st through 2nd at 104 Zena Drive (the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office), Snopek murdered Tiffany Gail Kimbrell during the commission of a felony. The warrant states that Snopek knowingly and intentionally caused Kimbrell’s death by distributing a substance suspected to be fentanyl. Snopek also received a charge of distribution of a controlled substance from the incident.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Here’s the latest on Georgia school closures due to severe weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - School districts across Georgia are changing schedules due to severe weather on Thursday afternoon. According to our Atlanta News First Weather Team, the center of a strong storm system passes north of North Georgia Thursday afternoon and evening, sending widespread rain and a few severe thunderstorms across the area.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

NWS confirms EF3 tornado touched down in Spalding County Thursday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The National Weather Service is assessing the damage from severe storms that rolled through Thursday afternoon and evening across North Georgia. By 5 a.m. Friday, NWS confirmed at least four tornadoes touched down in Troup, Meriwether, DeKalb, Spalding and Warren counties. They say, “that...
ATLANTA, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

‘Monument’ documentary tackles Stone Mountain’s ugly, racist past

A new documentary from the Atlanta History Center grapples with the legacy of Stone Mountain and questions how Georgians can move forward from the ugly past the monument represents.  “Monument: The Untold Story of Stone Mountain” premiered at the Atlanta History Center on Jan. 11 and is now available to stream online. The 30-minute film […] The post ‘Monument’ documentary tackles Stone Mountain’s ugly, racist past appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
YAHOO!

22-year-old man shot while walking from Atlanta store, police say

Atlanta police are investigating after a man was shot while walking from a store on Continental Colony Parkway SW. According to police, they responded to the location around 4:16 p.m. on Saturday after reports of a person shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When they...
ATLANTA, GA
InsideHook

Atlanta’s Best Burger Is in a Suburban Gas Station

The best meals are often found in the places you’d least expect, not the white tablecloth spots that require reservations a month in advance. And when it comes to the best burger in Atlanta, Georgia, that place is NFA Burger, a humble counter in a Chevron gas station in the city’s Dunwoody suburb.
ATLANTA, GA

