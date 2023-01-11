ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunwoody, GA

Investigators find $25K in meth, marijuana in car after crash in Lula

Jan. 11—A Gainesville man hospitalized after a crash now faces drug trafficking charges after more than $25,000 of meth and marijuana were found in his car, authorities said. Thomas Randall Broome, 37, was hospitalized after a wreck Jan. 2 on Latty Road in Lula. The Times has reached out...
LULA, GA

