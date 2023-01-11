ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, OH

Dayton police searching for missing Dayton woman after car found in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Dayton Police Department is looking for a missing woman after her vehicle was found with her belongings still inside of it in Middletown. According to police, 30-year-old Cierra Chapman was last seen in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, leaving the apartment of her ex-boyfriend in Trotwood, Ohio.
﻿Reports of a crash with injuries on OH-73 in Springboro

SPRINGBORO, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on OH-73 in Springboro,. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
2 indicted on murder charges after fatal Springfield New Year's Day shooting

Jan. 10—Two people who were charged in connection to the deadly New Year's Day shooting in Springfield have now been indicted on murder and complicity to murder charges. Lawaun Bass, 33, and Nefertari Alexander, 32, both of Columbus, were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court on Monday after a fatal shooting that killed Darryl Stamper Jr., 41, of Springfield, and injured another person on Jan. 1.
Man, woman killed in Butler Twp. crash identified

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — Two people are dead after an accident in Butler Township Wednesday evening. John Parrish, 73, and Janet Mowen, 71, both of Union, have been identified as the people who died in the crash at the intersection of Frederick Pike and Old Springfield Road, according to Butler Twp. Police Chief John Porter.
Clinton County Municipal Court reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
Grand Lake Task Force investigation leads to the arrest of two in Auglaize County

Law enforcement from Mercer and Auglaize Counties arrested two individuals for failure to appear warrants and located contraband in their possession. According to a press release, the Grand Lake Task Force was investigating 19-year-old Cooper Rademacher for a failure to appear warrant. The Wapakoneta Police Department located Rademacher in a traffic stop and found a handgun, counterfeit checks, counterfeit money, and counterfeit drugs in his vehicle. The investigation continued at a nearby hotel where 22-year-old Andrea Rinderle was found in possession of more counterfeit checks, money, drugs, and possible methamphetamine. Rademacher is in custody at the Auglaize County Correctional Center and Rinderle is being held at the Mercer County Correctional Center. The investigation is ongoing.
Man killed during attempted burglary ID’d

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have identified the man killed after attempting to steal from a Harrison Township business on Tuesday. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Larry Swain and a juvenile girl were breaking into the Boost Mobile at 3801 Dixie Drive. Police said a resident in an upstairs apartment confronted Swain, […]
Man pleads guilty to defrauding dozens of Miami Valley residents by stealing identities

CINCINNATI — A former insurance agent plead guilty to defrauding Miami Valley and Cincinnati customers, and the federal government. Seneca Birchmore, 45, of Cincinnati, lost his license as an insurance agent in 2019 after applying unauthorized policies to customers’ plans in order to collect commissions, a spokesperson for the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio stated.
Two arrested after counterfeit money and drugs found

WAPAKONETA — The Grand Lake Task Force arrested two individuals with outstanding warrants in Wapakoneta on Tuesday, according to a Thursday news release. According to the release, the task force made up of Auglaize and Mercer County law enforcement, arrested Cooper Rademacher, 19, and Andrea Rinderle, 22, on Tuesday afternoon. Rademacher was wanted on a failure to appear warrant and Rinderle on a probation violation.
Logan County Crash Injuries Two People Wednesday Morning

Two people were injured in a crash that occurred on US 33 at State Route 274 in Logan County Wednesday morning. According to a release from the Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 55 year old Michael Pfeiffer, of Russells Point, was driving east on 33 and slowed for traffic.
