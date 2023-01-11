Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Dayton police searching for missing Dayton woman after car found in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Dayton Police Department is looking for a missing woman after her vehicle was found with her belongings still inside of it in Middletown. According to police, 30-year-old Cierra Chapman was last seen in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, leaving the apartment of her ex-boyfriend in Trotwood, Ohio.
2 Springfield women kidnapped, trapped in basement
One person is in custody after two women were allegedly kidnapped and trapped in a Springfield basement.
Man killed in industrial accident at Springfield business identified
SPRINGFIELD — A Clark County man is dead after an industrial accident at a machine shop in Springfield Tuesday morning. Springfield police identified the man Tuesday afternoon as 63-year-old William Skeens. Police were called to the 200 block of Dayton Avenue at around 7:50 a.m. to investigate the reported...
2 dead following Butler Township crash
The Montgomery County Coroner's Office was called to a crash at a Butler Twp. intersection Wednesday evening.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on OH-73 in Springboro
SPRINGBORO, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on OH-73 in Springboro,. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
YAHOO!
2 indicted on murder charges after fatal Springfield New Year's Day shooting
Jan. 10—Two people who were charged in connection to the deadly New Year's Day shooting in Springfield have now been indicted on murder and complicity to murder charges. Lawaun Bass, 33, and Nefertari Alexander, 32, both of Columbus, were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court on Monday after a fatal shooting that killed Darryl Stamper Jr., 41, of Springfield, and injured another person on Jan. 1.
Man, woman killed in Butler Twp. crash identified
BUTLER TOWNSHIP — Two people are dead after an accident in Butler Township Wednesday evening. John Parrish, 73, and Janet Mowen, 71, both of Union, have been identified as the people who died in the crash at the intersection of Frederick Pike and Old Springfield Road, according to Butler Twp. Police Chief John Porter.
Fox 19
Retired officer’s gun misfires at Middletown bowling alley, police say
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An investigation is underway after police say a gun went off in a bowling alley in Middletown. It happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Eastern Lane Bowling. The building was evacuated. Middletown police say they responded to a shots fired call and learned that a...
Sidney camper fire spreads, kills 3 pets
Crews ensured all the residents got out safely and quickly extinguished the blaze. However, the release states that two dogs and a cat did not escape the camper.
wnewsj.com
Clinton County Municipal Court reports
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
hometownstations.com
Grand Lake Task Force investigation leads to the arrest of two in Auglaize County
Law enforcement from Mercer and Auglaize Counties arrested two individuals for failure to appear warrants and located contraband in their possession. According to a press release, the Grand Lake Task Force was investigating 19-year-old Cooper Rademacher for a failure to appear warrant. The Wapakoneta Police Department located Rademacher in a traffic stop and found a handgun, counterfeit checks, counterfeit money, and counterfeit drugs in his vehicle. The investigation continued at a nearby hotel where 22-year-old Andrea Rinderle was found in possession of more counterfeit checks, money, drugs, and possible methamphetamine. Rademacher is in custody at the Auglaize County Correctional Center and Rinderle is being held at the Mercer County Correctional Center. The investigation is ongoing.
Man killed during attempted burglary ID’d
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have identified the man killed after attempting to steal from a Harrison Township business on Tuesday. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Larry Swain and a juvenile girl were breaking into the Boost Mobile at 3801 Dixie Drive. Police said a resident in an upstairs apartment confronted Swain, […]
Man pleads guilty to defrauding dozens of Miami Valley residents by stealing identities
CINCINNATI — A former insurance agent plead guilty to defrauding Miami Valley and Cincinnati customers, and the federal government. Seneca Birchmore, 45, of Cincinnati, lost his license as an insurance agent in 2019 after applying unauthorized policies to customers’ plans in order to collect commissions, a spokesperson for the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio stated.
‘It’s a vicious, frustrating cycle;’ Over 60 cars stolen from Dayton in one week
DAYTON — Dayton police are asking for the community’s help to stop a wave of car thefts. Police believe how-to videos on social media could still be contributing to the uptick in thefts. Police first saw car theft numbers increase in the summer of last year when how-to...
Ohio fire department stops use of Safe Haven Baby Box citing state requirement
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The mission of Safe Haven Baby Boxes is personal and one that has had success in states like Indiana. Monica Kelsey, the creator of the program, explained her motivation for wanting to create a safe space for new mothers in crisis. “In August of 1972, a...
wktn.com
Logan County Crash Injuries Two People Wednesday Morning
Two people were injured in a crash that occurred on US 33 at State Route 274 in Logan County Wednesday morning. According to a release from the Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 55 year old Michael Pfeiffer, of Russells Point, was driving east on 33 and slowed for traffic.
Beavercreek Police issue Endangered Missing Adult Alert for man, 59
BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Police Department is requesting the public’s help with locating James Love, who is the focus of an endangered missing adult alert issued Thursday afternoon. >> Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help in fatal accident case. Love was at the AT&T store...
‘He taught me a lot about life;’ Community honors Springfield business owner shot and killed
SPRINGIFELD — Springfield Police have not caught the person who shot and killed business Thomas Gill and have not said if they have any suspects. >>PHOTOS: Community pays respects to Springfield businessman shot and killed. Gill was shot while he was in his SUV last week. News Center 7′s...
