WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Leigha Brown scored 21 points, Emily Kiser had 17 points and seven rebounds and No. 17 Michigan beat Purdue 80-59 on Tuesday night. Brown reached 20-plus points for the third straight game — and Michigan scored 80-plus in each of those Big Ten contests. Brown has scored at least 20 points in five of her last six games.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO