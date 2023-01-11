Read full article on original website
Related
Here are Wisconsin high school basketball scores for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023
Jump to: Boys State Scores | GIRLS | Girls State Scores. Milwaukee Early View at Saint Anthony (ccd.) Appleton North 70, Hortonville 66 (OT) Central Wisconsin Christian 65, Oshkosh Lourdes 36. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 49, Boyceville 45. Clayton 63, Winter 34. Clintonville 71, Wrightstown 63. Crivitz 49, Coleman 42. D.C. Everest 73,...
WJFW-TV
Thursday's Scores
American International Academy 46, Michigan Math and Science 45. Battle Creek Academy 44, Factoryville Christian 19. Grand Rapids Adventist 82, Wyoming West Michigan Lutheran 28. Grass Lake 53, Addison 43. Hanover-Horton 60, Vandercook Lake Jackson 37. Hart 71, Mason County Central 50. Hillman 79, AuGres-Sims 13. Iron Mountain 63, Escanaba...
Here are Tuesday's high school sports results for the Green Bay area
CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES BOYS BASKETBALL Bay Port 76, Green Bay Preble 62 SUAMICO - AJ Lieuwen scored 19 points and Jayden Hackett and Vince Vandervest chipped in 13 apiece as...
Rockford area scores for Tuesday, January 10
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores for the Rockford area from Tuesday, January 10 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. Watch overtime Friday night’s live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 for highlights, interviews and features stories. NIC-10 GIRLSHononegah 42 Guilford 36 in overtimeJefferson […]
WJFW-TV
Wisconsin Boys Basketball Prep Poll
4. Homestead9-171 5. Brookfield Central8-160 West Allis Nathan Hale 7, Hudson 5, Eau Claire Memorial 1, Fond du Lac 1, Oshkosh North 1. Fox Valley Lutheran 6, Mount Horeb 4, New London 2, Shawano Comm. 2, Westosha Central 1. Division 3. SchoolRecordPoints. 1. West Salem (6)9-092 2. Brillion (3)12-091 3....
wissports.net
Week 7 WisSports.net Boys Basketball Coaches Poll
Week 5 (no poll due to holiday break) The JustAGame Fieldhouse is the premier destination for tournaments and events in the Midwest, with six full-length basketball courts, 10 volleyball courts, four locker rooms, fully stocked concession stands, and the JustAGame Impressions sporting goods store, all located in downtown Wisconsin Dells, the Waterpark Capital of the World. JustAGame Fieldhouse is the home of the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame as well as the host facility for the WBCA Clinic each fall and the WBCA All-Star Games every summer.
WBAY Green Bay
Neenah tops Kaukauna in GBB clash, De Pere & Brillion boys roll
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Neenah girls dominated Kaukauna in a girls basketball showdown between two of the top five teams in the state. Also Tuesday night, The De Pere boys (ranked #1 in D1) beat GBSW and Brillion (ranked #2 in D3) beat Shiocton. Enjoy the highlights above.
FOX 21 Online
Grand Rapids Girls Basketball’s Big Second Half Carries Thunderhawks to Twelfth Straight Win
DULUTH, Minn.- The Grand Rapids girls basketball team picked up their twelfth straight win, Thursday night 72-57 on the road against Duluth Marshall. The Hilltoppers put up a tough fight in the first half, but the Thunderhawks stormed back in the second half to earn the victory. Grand Rapids will...
PREP HOOPS: Janesville Parker edges out visiting Beloit Memorial boys
JANESVILLE—Host Janesville Parker placed only five players score in Thursday night’s Big Eight boys basketball game, but that turned out to be plenty against visiting Beloit Memorial. The Vikings converted 10-of-11 second-half free throws and hung on for a 58-47 victory. Tre Miller led the Vikings with 22 points, converting 7-of-10 three throws. J.J. Douglas 3-for-3 at the line and had 17 points and Sam Bess chipped in 13 points. ...
Wolves bounce back with two dominant wins
Sun Prairie West has proven to be one of the area’s best girls basketball teams this season, but even the best teams drop a game here or there. The Wolves won every game in the month of December, seven straight, before kicking off 2023 with a 53-51 non-conference loss to Monona Grove on Tuesday, Jan. 3. A team of Sun Prairie West’s ability is not defined by its wins. It is defined by how it responds to losses. The Wolves have bounced back with authority,...
WJFW-TV
Crandon girls basketball looking to stay undefeated after 12-0 start to season
CRANDON, Wisc. (WJFW)- Crandon High School girls basketball has finished the first half of the season leading the Northern Lakes Conference and holding a 12-0 overall record, establishing themselves as the team to beat in their conference. One reason the team has been so dominant has been their defense. The...
Comments / 0