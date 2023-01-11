ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

WJFW-TV

Thursday's Scores

American International Academy 46, Michigan Math and Science 45. Battle Creek Academy 44, Factoryville Christian 19. Grand Rapids Adventist 82, Wyoming West Michigan Lutheran 28. Grass Lake 53, Addison 43. Hanover-Horton 60, Vandercook Lake Jackson 37. Hart 71, Mason County Central 50. Hillman 79, AuGres-Sims 13. Iron Mountain 63, Escanaba...
MICHIGAN STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area scores for Tuesday, January 10

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores for the Rockford area from Tuesday, January 10 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. Watch overtime Friday night’s live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 for highlights, interviews and features stories. NIC-10 GIRLSHononegah 42 Guilford 36 in overtimeJefferson […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WJFW-TV

Wisconsin Boys Basketball Prep Poll

4. Homestead9-171 5. Brookfield Central8-160 West Allis Nathan Hale 7, Hudson 5, Eau Claire Memorial 1, Fond du Lac 1, Oshkosh North 1. Fox Valley Lutheran 6, Mount Horeb 4, New London 2, Shawano Comm. 2, Westosha Central 1. Division 3. SchoolRecordPoints. 1. West Salem (6)9-092 2. Brillion (3)12-091 3....
WISCONSIN STATE
wissports.net

Week 7 WisSports.net Boys Basketball Coaches Poll

Week 5 (no poll due to holiday break) The JustAGame Fieldhouse is the premier destination for tournaments and events in the Midwest, with six full-length basketball courts, 10 volleyball courts, four locker rooms, fully stocked concession stands, and the JustAGame Impressions sporting goods store, all located in downtown Wisconsin Dells, the Waterpark Capital of the World. JustAGame Fieldhouse is the home of the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame as well as the host facility for the WBCA Clinic each fall and the WBCA All-Star Games every summer.
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Neenah tops Kaukauna in GBB clash, De Pere & Brillion boys roll

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Neenah girls dominated Kaukauna in a girls basketball showdown between two of the top five teams in the state. Also Tuesday night, The De Pere boys (ranked #1 in D1) beat GBSW and Brillion (ranked #2 in D3) beat Shiocton. Enjoy the highlights above.
KAUKAUNA, WI
Beloit Daily News

PREP HOOPS: Janesville Parker edges out visiting Beloit Memorial boys

JANESVILLE—Host Janesville Parker placed only five players score in Thursday night’s Big Eight boys basketball game, but that turned out to be plenty against visiting Beloit Memorial. The Vikings converted 10-of-11 second-half free throws and hung on for a 58-47 victory. Tre Miller led the Vikings with 22 points, converting 7-of-10 three throws. J.J. Douglas 3-for-3 at the line and had 17 points and Sam Bess chipped in 13 points. ...
JANESVILLE, WI
Sun Prairie Star

Wolves bounce back with two dominant wins

Sun Prairie West has proven to be one of the area’s best girls basketball teams this season, but even the best teams drop a game here or there. The Wolves won every game in the month of December, seven straight, before kicking off 2023 with a 53-51 non-conference loss to Monona Grove on Tuesday, Jan. 3. A team of Sun Prairie West’s ability is not defined by its wins. It is defined by how it responds to losses. The Wolves have bounced back with authority,...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI

