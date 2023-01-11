ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westford, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

westfordcat.org

From the Editor’s Desk: Goodbye…. For Now

WESTFORD — Don’t worry — Westford will still have daily news. I’ve had the pleasure of connecting with a number of our readers in town, and in the effort of transparency, it’s important to be open regarding a slight decrease in coverage of our town for the remainder of January.
WESTFORD, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

The Faces of Worcester: Mariann Paladino, Admissions and Marketing Director at Notre Dame Long Term Care Center

Starting Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, ThisWeekinWorcester.com is partnering with Jessica Hopkins at The Faces of Worcester, to bring our readers special profiles each week and to share the wonderful work at TheFacesofWorcester.com. To nominate someone you know for the Faces of Worcester, click here. The following is an excerpt from...
WORCESTER, MA
Boston Globe

Tell Us: Where’s the best bagel place in Boston?

Sesame, poppyseed, and everything in between, tell us the spot that serves your favorite bagel. Boston is more commonly known for its Boston cream pies and lobster rolls, but what about its bagels? For those looking for the classic cream cheese spread or something more monstrous, Boston has a fine selection.
BOSTON, MA
austinnews.net

Evviva(R) Trattoria Opens New Stoneham Mass. Location

Growing Modern Italian Restaurant Establishes Sixth Massachusetts Spot. WESTFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2023 / Evviva Trattoria, a Massachusetts-based restaurant brand featuring locally-sourced modern Italian cuisine, today opened its sixth location in Stoneham, Massachusetts. Guests are invited to attend the Grand Opening today, Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET. At the ribbon cutting ceremony, official Boston Bruins Anthem singer Todd Angilly will treat the crowd to his performance of the National Anthem. The new Evviva Trattoria location features an open kitchen and bar, a spacious dining room with booths and high-top tables, a private dining room and will offer an outdoor patio with a fire pit. Evviva Trattoria is known to take beloved Italian classics and add its own personal touch, incorporating the freshest ingredients, often from local sources. With additional locations in Westford, Marlborough, Malden, Wrentham and Maynard, Evviva Trattoria features Italian-inspired, locally made cuisine served in a comfortable and family-style atmosphere.
STONEHAM, MA
westfordcat.org

Get to know Kristen Las, Westford’s next Town Manager

WESTFORD — After 14 and a half years of service, a successor has been chosen to take the reins from Town Manager Jodi Ross. Kristen Las, Shrewsbury’s assistant town manager of community development and health and human services was selected to succeed Ross. Board members voted and signed Las’ contract and gave a farewell to Ross during a Dec. 27 meeting.
WESTFORD, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Market Basket to open in Shrewsbury: Where moviegoers once roamed, shoppers now browse

SHREWSBURY – When Market Basket's glass front doors slide open at 7 a.m. Friday, some shoppers might get the feeling they've been there before. That could be true: The market was built on land that for many years was home to the Edgemere Drive-In. The Shrewsbury location will be Market Basket’s 88th location, covering 80,000 square feet, with orange-squared flooring holding more than 50,000 food items.
SHREWSBURY, MA
Money

The 10 Best Places to Live in the Northeast

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. In Somerville, Massachusetts, WTF takes on a different meaning: What the Fluff?. As in Marshmallow Fluff. If the rumors are to be believed, a Somerville resident invented the creamy confection in the early 1900s. However, as...
SOMERVILLE, MA
westfordcat.org

Westford Saves on Municipal Insurance Rate: Wednesday Whiteboard

WESTFORD — Here’s the Jan. 11 edition of Wednesday Whiteboard, where WestfordCAT highlights important dates and events during the week in and around Westford. A number of committees have open seats. Apply online. The Town of Westford has saved $37,371 towards its premium on it’s Massachusetts Interlocal Insurance...
WESTFORD, MA
hot969boston.com

“Chowda Day” Is Official – 10 Of The Best In Boston

When you say Boston, one of the first things a lot of people think of is chowder. It is just synonymous with the city. There is nothing like that hot cup, or bowl, or bread bowl of creamy deliciousness when the weather turns cold. It’s even a classic in the summertime, paired with a clam roll or a lobster roll, or a fisherman’s platter. Now I’m getting hungry.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Family mourning former Haverhill student who died in ‘tragic’ accident while vacationing in Mexico

HAVERHILL, Mass — Family and friends are mourning the death of a former Haverhill student who died in a ‘tragic’ accident while vacationing in Cancun. Leah “Lee” Pearse, a 20-year-old former Haverhill High School athlete, died on Jan. 6 after falling three stories from a balcony while on vacation in Cancún, Mexico, according to her obituary.
HAVERHILL, MA

