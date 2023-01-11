Read full article on original website
koamnewsnow.com
RAW: CA: OFFICIALS WARN SALINAS RIVER FLOOD THREAT GROWING
California officials warn Salinas River flooding could turn area into an island. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
California storm death toll rises to 18 after body found in submerged car with more bad weather hitting state in days
AT least 18 people have died in violent California storms that ripped through the central coast. The body of a 43-year-old woman was discovered on Wednesday, adding to the increasing death toll, according to reports. The roaring waters washed up the woman's body who was recently discovered in a submerged...
koamnewsnow.com
CA: STORM RECOVERY:POWER STILL OUT 2 WKS LTR
Residents in Zayante, CA have been without power for two weeks as powerful storms continue to hammer the state. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Severe weather strikes Southeast as California braces for more
As flood-ravaged California braces for more rain, storms are hitting the southeast, with tornadoes reported in Alabama. NBC's Marissa Parra and Bill Karins have more.Jan. 12, 2023.
AccuWeather
24 trillion gallons of water have doused California amid historic stormy streak
The start of 2023 has been wetter than all of 2022 for some towns across California, and in the Sierra Nevada, this has translated to hundreds of inches of snow. California has been under constant bombardment by winter storms since the final days of 2022, with widespread rain washing away records and putting a meaningful dent in the long-term drought that has plagued the West.
koamnewsnow.com
RAW: CA: STORM-MOM OF BOY SWEPT AWAY/"CURRENT WAS SO STRONG"
CALIFORNIA WINTER STORM RAIN FLOODING BOMB CYCLONE ATMOSPHERIC RIVER. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
EF-1 Tornado Rips Through Northern California Amid Deadly Storms
As California residents continued to face flooding, heavy rains, and high winds from the deadly storms sweeping the state, the National Weather Service issued a near-unheard-of warning to Northern California communities. In the dead of night on Tuesday, residents received tornado warnings and, just after 4 am, an EF-1 tornado touched down.
koamnewsnow.com
DEADLY CA FLOODS: ANOTHER ROUND OF RAIN COMING (3:30pET)
California's deadly, record-setting storms are about to get an encore. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Surfline
The Almost Eddie Swell Turns its Attention to Southern California
Powerful WNW swell builds through Friday, holds Saturday. Average SoCal breaks see the most size Saturday, long period spots pump Friday. Wind generally favorable Fri & Sat morning – more problematic deeper in the weekend. The XXL swell that slammed Hawaii on Wednesday (which we broadcast live here as...
koamnewsnow.com
CA: BROTHER REMEMBERS 5YO SWEPT AWAY IN FLOODWATER
CALIFORNIA WINTER STORM RAIN FLOODING BOMB CYCLONE ATMOSPHERIC RIVER KYLE DOAN. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
koamnewsnow.com
RAW: CA: STORM BRINGS MORE RAIN, FLOODING EVACUATIONS (TUES)
Massive California storm brings flooding and triggers evacuations. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
natureworldnews.com
California Storm: Flash Floods Kill At Least 17 People, Millions Under Evacuation Orders
California flash floods combined with torrential rain and strong winds have killed at least 17 people, with millions of Californians under evacuation orders, according to the latest reports. The fatalities are a result of recurring adverse weather as part of a Pacific storm train driven by atmospheric rivers, also known...
koamnewsnow.com
CA: MASSIVE STORMS BRING FLOODING, HURRICANE FORCE WINDS
Massive California storms bring flooding, hurricane force winds. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
koamnewsnow.com
RAW: AL: SELMA STORM DAMAGE
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
KTVU FOX 2
California tornado snaps trees with 90 mph winds
A tornado touched down in Milton, Calif. with powerful winds that damaged many trees on Wednesday. Wind speeds topped out at 90 miles per hour in the community east of Stockton. Pine and oak trees were splintered, but no injuries were reported in Calaveras County. The tornado touched down around...
There’s another storm expected to hit Northern California. Here’s what to expect
(KTXL) — Another atmospheric river is predicted to hit Northern California on Friday night through the weekend, bringing heavy rain to the valley and snow to the mountains, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS predicts that the heaviest rainfall will be seen on Saturday which could bring flooding concerns throughout the region. Thunderstorms […]
koamnewsnow.com
More back-to-back storms are on the way for California, where a parade of atmospheric rivers have already left at least 18 dead
Back-to-back atmospheric rivers that battered California in recent weeks have dropped staggering amounts of rain on the state and left dozens of highways inoperable -- and even more rain is on the way. At least 40 state routes were closed statewide as of Wednesday night, Will Arnold, spokesman for the...
California scenes show devastation from flooding, sinkholes amid barrage of atmospheric rivers
The onslaught of atmospheric rivers continues to pummel California this week, making roads impassable, creating massive sinkholes and dropping more than a foot of rain in some places.
Severe weather threat emerges in California as onslaught of atmospheric river storms continues to slam state
The hits keep coming to California as the state deals with an onslaught of atmospheric river storms that has brought torrential rain and life-threatening flooding, mudslides and debris flows to many parts of the state.
koamnewsnow.com
California is recovering from deadly storms that brought rainfall totals 400% to 600% above average -- and more rain is on the way
Response crews are busy clearing flooded neighborhoods and crumbled roadways after a powerful storm walloped California with heavy downpours and strong winds, forcing thousands of evacuations -- and another round of rain is on the way. Already, storms that battered California in recent weeks have left at least 17 people...
