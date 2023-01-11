Read full article on original website
Related
Elle
Jenna Ortega Makes Her Golden Globes Debut in a Tan Gucci Cutout Dress
Wednesday star Jenna Ortega took a break from her gothcore fashion marathon for tonight's Golden Globes, Ortega's first-ever, and opted for Grecian goddess vibes instead. Ortega is a presenter at the ceremony and a nominee for Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy for her performance in the wildly successful Netflix series, which was just renewed for a second season.
Elle
Zendaya Breaks Silence on Golden Globes Win After Skipping Ceremony: ’I'm Honestly at a Loss for Words’
How Zendaya Went From Disney Sweetheart to Emmy Nominee How Zendaya Went From Disney Sweetheart to Emmy Nominee. Zendaya wasn't at the Golden Globes tonight, but she still hit a career milestone at the ceremony, winning her first-ever Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama Series. When she was announced as the winner for her work in Euphoria as Rue, the presenters explained she couldn't attend because she was working.
Elle
All the Looks From the 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet
The 2023 Golden Globes has had a long, bumpy road to tonight’s broadcast, and all eyes are on the awards ceremony to learn if the sense of unease is justified. But in the meantime, there’s something sparkly to distract us from that creeping concern: The night’s glittering red carpet, featuring presenters Ana de Armas, Jenna Ortega, nominee Selena Gomez, and—if we're lucky—maybe even a Rihanna sighting. Ahead, a comprehensive guide through all the night’s gowns, suits, and marvelous fashion surprises.
Elle
Why Reese Witherspoon, Rita Wilson and Others Are Bombarding Nicole Kidman’s Instagram
Nicole Kidman's Nighttime Skincare Routine | Go To Bed With Me Nicole Kidman's Nighttime Skincare Routine | Go To Bed With Me. Awards season is kicking off with celebrities bringing their A-game to high profile Hollywood events. While Nicole Kidman isn't nominated at the 2023 Golden Globes, folks may be wondering whether she'll attend and what she may wear. Luckily, we have an idea about her taste in fashion, which is high risk with a high reward.
Elle
Best Twitter Reactions To Rihanna's Golden Globes Dress
Despite not walking the red carpet, Rihanna still managed to create an internet buzz with her Golden Globes outfit. The new mum skipped the fanfare outside and went straight into the awards show, but not before photographers managed to capture a few snaps of her with A$AP Rocky. For context,...
Katherine Heigl says she felt 'betrayed' when people turned on her after controversial comments about 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Knocked Up'
Katherine Heigl said by constantly apologizing for her "Grey's Anatomy" and "Knocked Up" comments, she "just kept giving the whole thing a heartbeat."
Waiting Fans Left Furious After Prince Harry Filmed 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' 24 Hours Earlier Than Expected
Prince Harry came under fire from furious fans this week after he failed to appear in person for his interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, RadarOnline.com has learned.The fiery incident took place late Tuesday night when Colbert informed his live studio audience the Duke of Sussex had filmed his interview one day earlier and would therefore not be making an appearance.According to Colbert, Prince Harry chose to film his interview one day earlier because of “security reasons.” The program, which usually runs for two hours, then came to an end after only one hour.A number of disgruntled audience...
EW.com
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
Elle
Jennifer Coolidge Being Helped To The Stage By Colin Farrell At The Golden Globes 2023 Is Giving Us Life
The Golden Globes 2023 gave us a lot of the things we were hoping for. A slew of incredibly dressed celebrities from Selena Gomez through to Jenna Ortega, some fabulous red carpet beauty looks, a standing ovation from Steven Spielberg and a generous helping of everyone's favourite screen siren and comedy master... Jennifer Coolidge.
Elle
Why Kaia Gerber Isn't With Austin Butler at the 2023 Golden Globes
Elvis' Austin Butler spoke ahead of the Golden Globes about who his date would be for the evening, and—to the surprise of some, surely—it's not his girlfriend of a year, Kaia Gerber. And sure enough, on the red carpet, he wasn't with her. He posed solo. At the show, he was joined by his older sister Ashley, as he said days before he would although it wasn't an easy choice.
Elle
Why Zendaya Skipped the 2023 Golden Globes
The Golden Globes failed to win back Zendaya tonight, after two years of major snubs. Despite having a major nomination, Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama, the actress appeared to sit the ceremony out, not walking the red carpet. She even won the award, but as the presenters explained, she had other commitments that night. “She’s busy. She’s working, y’all,” they said when explaining why she wasn't there to make a speech.
Elle
Selena Gomez Brought the Cutest Surprise Date to the 2023 Golden Globes
Selena Gomez didn't attend the 2023 Golden Globes alone after all. The Only Murders in the Building star, who was nominated for Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy, brought a very special, adorable date with her—and no, it wasn't a new boyfriend. Gomez posed on the red carpet with her nine-year-old sister Gracie Teefey. Gracie was dressed in a dazzling gold dress alongside Gomez in her black gown and its dramatic plum sleeves.
Elle
Jennifer Lopez’s Middle Part Glam Ponytail Is A Snatched Masterpiece
If there's one person who could convince an entire nation that the middle part hairstyle reigns supreme, it's Jennifer Lopez. Now, let's not get it twisted; we are so here for a side sweeping 'do but today's look – courtesy of J-Lo herself – may convince you (read: millennials) otherwise...
Elle
Jennifer Coolidge Dishes On Which ‘The White Lotus’ Cast Partied Harder
Jennifer Coolidge was undoubtedly the star of this year's Golden Globes, between her epic Dolce & Gabbana outfit, sweet moment with Colin Farrell, Best Supporting Actor win and that hilarious (and surprisingly relatable) award acceptance speech. But beyond providing multiple moments of comedic genius and reducing Mike White to tears,...
Elle
Lily James’ Ruffled Red Cut-Out Gown Shut Down the 2023 Golden Globes Carpet
Lily James, Golden Globes nominee for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, may not have walked away a winner at the ceremony last night, but her dress stole the show on the red carpet. The Pam & Tommy actress and Only...
Elle
Lily James Debuts A Brand New 1990s Bob On The Golden Globes Red Carpet
If you needed more proof that choppy bobs as the biggest hair trend heading into 2023 then look to Lily James, who debuted a 1990s twist on the look at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. Just a few hours ago [January 10], while we Brits were all still fast asleep,...
Elle
Ana de Armas Shines in an Intricate Silver-Studded Black Gown at the 2023 Golden Globes
Blonde's Ana de Armas didn't have a Marilyn moment on the Golden Globes red carpet; she opted to make the night her very own. De Armas wore black Louis Vuitton dress with an intricate silver stud design running down the front. She had her hair styled down. Her makeup was subdued, with her wearing a pretty pink lip.
Elle
Angela Bassett And Michelle Yeoh Address Hollywood Ageism At The 2023 Golden Globes
Both Angela Bassett and Michelle Yeoh had an underlying message in their Golden Globes acceptance speeches tonight: Age is just a number. The actresses made history with their wins—Bassett won Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for Wakanda Forever, and Yeoh won Best Actress in a Motion Picture for Everything Everywhere All at Once. The Black Panther sequel is the first Marvel film to win an award at the ceremony, and Yeoh is just the second Asian actress to take home a leading actress award. (Awkafina was the first in 2020 for another A24 film, The Farewell.)
Elle
Kate Middleton Was Photographed Looking Stoic in First Off-Duty Sighting Since Harry's Memoir Release
The royal family has made a point not to respond publicly to Prince Harry's memoir Spare or Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, but paparazzi captured a look at Kate Middleton for the first time since both projects were released, and it was far from her jolliest off-duty sighting. The Princess...
Elle
Michelle Yeoh Can Win a Golden Globe and Probably Beat You Up While Doing It
When Michelle Yeoh talks, the rest of us listen. She gave us a reminder at the Golden Globes tonight while accepting the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical. As the Everything Everywhere All at Once star gave her acceptance speech, the wrap-up music began playing,...
Comments / 0