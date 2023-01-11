ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jenna Ortega Makes Her Golden Globes Debut in a Tan Gucci Cutout Dress

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega took a break from her gothcore fashion marathon for tonight's Golden Globes, Ortega's first-ever, and opted for Grecian goddess vibes instead. Ortega is a presenter at the ceremony and a nominee for Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy for her performance in the wildly successful Netflix series, which was just renewed for a second season.
Zendaya Breaks Silence on Golden Globes Win After Skipping Ceremony: ’I'm Honestly at a Loss for Words’

How Zendaya Went From Disney Sweetheart to Emmy Nominee How Zendaya Went From Disney Sweetheart to Emmy Nominee. Zendaya wasn't at the Golden Globes tonight, but she still hit a career milestone at the ceremony, winning her first-ever Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama Series. When she was announced as the winner for her work in Euphoria as Rue, the presenters explained she couldn't attend because she was working.
All the Looks From the 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet

The 2023 Golden Globes has had a long, bumpy road to tonight’s broadcast, and all eyes are on the awards ceremony to learn if the sense of unease is justified. But in the meantime, there’s something sparkly to distract us from that creeping concern: The night’s glittering red carpet, featuring presenters Ana de Armas, Jenna Ortega, nominee Selena Gomez, and—if we're lucky—maybe even a Rihanna sighting. Ahead, a comprehensive guide through all the night’s gowns, suits, and marvelous fashion surprises.
Why Reese Witherspoon, Rita Wilson and Others Are Bombarding Nicole Kidman’s Instagram

Nicole Kidman's Nighttime Skincare Routine | Go To Bed With Me Nicole Kidman's Nighttime Skincare Routine | Go To Bed With Me. Awards season is kicking off with celebrities bringing their A-game to high profile Hollywood events. While Nicole Kidman isn't nominated at the 2023 Golden Globes, folks may be wondering whether she'll attend and what she may wear. Luckily, we have an idea about her taste in fashion, which is high risk with a high reward.
Best Twitter Reactions To Rihanna's Golden Globes Dress

Despite not walking the red carpet, Rihanna still managed to create an internet buzz with her Golden Globes outfit. The new mum skipped the fanfare outside and went straight into the awards show, but not before photographers managed to capture a few snaps of her with A$AP Rocky. For context,...
Waiting Fans Left Furious After Prince Harry Filmed 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' 24 Hours Earlier Than Expected

Prince Harry came under fire from furious fans this week after he failed to appear in person for his interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, RadarOnline.com has learned.The fiery incident took place late Tuesday night when Colbert informed his live studio audience the Duke of Sussex had filmed his interview one day earlier and would therefore not be making an appearance.According to Colbert, Prince Harry chose to film his interview one day earlier because of “security reasons.” The program, which usually runs for two hours, then came to an end after only one hour.A number of disgruntled audience...
Why Kaia Gerber Isn't With Austin Butler at the 2023 Golden Globes

Elvis' Austin Butler spoke ahead of the Golden Globes about who his date would be for the evening, and—to the surprise of some, surely—it's not his girlfriend of a year, Kaia Gerber. And sure enough, on the red carpet, he wasn't with her. He posed solo. At the show, he was joined by his older sister Ashley, as he said days before he would although it wasn't an easy choice.
Why Zendaya Skipped the 2023 Golden Globes

The Golden Globes failed to win back Zendaya tonight, after two years of major snubs. Despite having a major nomination, Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama, the actress appeared to sit the ceremony out, not walking the red carpet. She even won the award, but as the presenters explained, she had other commitments that night. “She’s busy. She’s working, y’all,” they said when explaining why she wasn't there to make a speech.
Selena Gomez Brought the Cutest Surprise Date to the 2023 Golden Globes

Selena Gomez didn't attend the 2023 Golden Globes alone after all. The Only Murders in the Building star, who was nominated for Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy, brought a very special, adorable date with her—and no, it wasn't a new boyfriend. Gomez posed on the red carpet with her nine-year-old sister Gracie Teefey. Gracie was dressed in a dazzling gold dress alongside Gomez in her black gown and its dramatic plum sleeves.
Jennifer Lopez’s Middle Part Glam Ponytail Is A Snatched Masterpiece

If there's one person who could convince an entire nation that the middle part hairstyle reigns supreme, it's Jennifer Lopez. Now, let's not get it twisted; we are so here for a side sweeping 'do but today's look – courtesy of J-Lo herself – may convince you (read: millennials) otherwise...
Jennifer Coolidge Dishes On Which ‘The White Lotus’ Cast Partied Harder

Jennifer Coolidge was undoubtedly the star of this year's Golden Globes, between her epic Dolce & Gabbana outfit, sweet moment with Colin Farrell, Best Supporting Actor win and that hilarious (and surprisingly relatable) award acceptance speech. But beyond providing multiple moments of comedic genius and reducing Mike White to tears,...
Angela Bassett And Michelle Yeoh Address Hollywood Ageism At The 2023 Golden Globes

Both Angela Bassett and Michelle Yeoh had an underlying message in their Golden Globes acceptance speeches tonight: Age is just a number. The actresses made history with their wins—Bassett won Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for Wakanda Forever, and Yeoh won Best Actress in a Motion Picture for Everything Everywhere All at Once. The Black Panther sequel is the first Marvel film to win an award at the ceremony, and Yeoh is just the second Asian actress to take home a leading actress award. (Awkafina was the first in 2020 for another A24 film, The Farewell.)
Michelle Yeoh Can Win a Golden Globe and Probably Beat You Up While Doing It

When Michelle Yeoh talks, the rest of us listen. She gave us a reminder at the Golden Globes tonight while accepting the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical. As the Everything Everywhere All at Once star gave her acceptance speech, the wrap-up music began playing,...

