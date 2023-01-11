Watch Donovan Mitchell receive touching video tribute, thunderous ovation in warm return to Utah

Read full article on original website
Cleveland Cavaliers run out of gas at end of long road trip, lose to Minnesota Timberwolves 110-102
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Cleveland Cavaliers still haven’t figured out the winning road formula. Despite leading by a game-high 14 points early in the second half, the exhausted, road-weary Cavs capped their five-game cross-country road trip with a 110-102 loss to the streaking Minnesota Timberwolves. Cleveland went 2-3 on this roadie. It is 9-13 away from the friendly confines of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell is the early winner of his divorce with Rudy Gobert
CLEVELAND, Ohio – They hold no grudge and wish the best for each other. But like many divorced couples, there will always be a score to keep between Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell and Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert. The former teammates formed a great partnership once in Utah, where they...
Watch as Donovan Mitchell delivers a dazzling spinning pass to Evan Mobley against the Timberwolves (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Donovan Mitchell is playing through it. The All-Star guard shook off flu-like symptoms to suit up for the Cavaliers in a matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night. He has delivered two highlight-reel assists to go along with seven points on 2 of 8 shooting as Cleveland took a 54-49 lead at the break.
Cleveland Cavaliers’ Dean Wade suffers minor setback during rehab from shoulder injury
PORTLAND, Ore. -- Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade will be sidelined a bit longer than originally expected. On the verge of returning from a left shoulder sprain that has kept him out the last five weeks, Wade injured his ankle when he landed on someone’s foot during a recent workout. The 1-on-1 rehab session was part of the usual ramp-up process and the Cavs believed Wade was finally headed in the right direction, possibly even coming back at some point in the next week.
Cleveland Cavaliers’ Ricky Rubio ‘grateful’ to return after days in the dark rehabbing ACL injury
PORTLAND, Ore. -- The specially designed black T-shirts were worn by Cleveland Cavaliers players, coaches and trainers before and after the game to celebrate Ricky Rubio’s landmark night. On the front, in Spanish cursive, the message read, “Welcome back, Ricky!” On the back, in English, was a powerful, weighty...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Top Gun wrestling tournament: Aurora’s Johnny Green, Nordonia’s Israel Petite top Day 1 performances
ALLIANCE, Ohio — After a two-year hiatus while dealing with complications of the COVID-19 pandemic, state tournament hopefuls, returning state placers and teams from other parts of the state and country made their way to Alliance for the return of the Top Gun wrestling tournament Friday. The tournament got...
Ohio State football’s Matt Jones could join club of former guards whose versatility saved the Buckeyes
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Luke Wypler’s decision to enter the 2023 NFL Draft set off a domino effect on Ohio State football’s offensive line. Matt Jones helped stop the tumbling of those tiles when he announced Wednesday he will be back for a sixth season. The second-team All-Big Ten Conference guard gives the Buckeyes two returning starters up front, along with Donovan Jackson.
Cavaliers big men provide a boost in Portland: Behind the Numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cavaliers built their comeback win Thursday in Portland from the inside out, getting strong contributions from the frontcourt tandem of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley in a 119-113 victory against the Blazers. Allen tied his season high with 24 points and grabbed a team-high 10...
Cleveland Cavaliers at Portland Trail Blazers: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV
PORTLAND -- The Cavaliers look to get back in the win column this road trip as they face the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday. Tipoff is at 10 p.m. EST. Cleveland fell to the Utah Jazz on Tuesday in Donovan Mitchell’s return to the city he started his NBA career. The Cavs got one win over Portland already this season, a 114-96 victory in November.
The return of Ricky Rubio and Caris LeVert’s future with the Cleveland Cavaliers: Wine and Gold Talk Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- When we last saw Ricky Rubio in a Cavaliers uniform, he was playing some of the best basketball of his career. A torn ACL took Rubio away from Cleveland last season, but he’s now back with the team, making his debut on Thursday night in a win over Portland.
FanDuel Ohio: bet $5, get $200 bonus bets on any weekend matchup
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Bettors in Ohio can earn $200 in bonus bets win or lose when they sign up for a FanDuel Ohio account...
FanDuel Ohio promo: how to claim $200 bonus bets for Chargers-Jags
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Place your first bet on NFL Wild Card weekend with the best FanDuel Ohio promo offer. New customers in the Buckeye...
BetMGM Ohio bonus code: bet $10, get $200 bonus with NFL wild card touchdown
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. No matter how NFL Wild Card weekend unfolds, Buckeye State bettors who apply our BetMGM Ohio bonus code are eligible for...
Why hasn’t Ohio State football’s C.J. Stroud declared for the 2023 NFL Draft yet?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Most of Ohio State football’s eligible players have announced their intentions for April’s NFL Draft — with one very notable exception. In fact, 29 of the 32 players listed in the first round of a new CBS mock draft Friday have declared their entry. Two of the exceptions are receivers Jordan Addison of USC and Quentin Johnson of TCU, projected as mid first-round selections. The other is Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud, frequently listed among the contenders to go No. 1 overall.
Ohio sports betting promos: 4 best offers for NFL wild card weekend
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NFL playoffs start this weekend and these Ohio sports betting promos are a great way to bet on the games....
Anderson Varejao hired by Cleveland Cavaliers as player development consultant and global ambassador, sources say
PORTLAND, Ore. -- Anderson Varejao has rejoined the Cleveland Cavaliers. Sources tell cleveland.com that Varejao, who played 13 of his 14 NBA seasons in Cleveland, has been hired as a player development consultant and global ambassador. While the longtime center and fan favorite had been making periodic visits to the team’s practice facility and lending a hand in any way he could, Varejao is back with the organization in a full-time capacity after officially retiring from basketball at any level.
Browns’ fans should stick their gear in the closet and not blindly follow the team
For the recent article by John Tucker on the thoughts of Browns’ fans after another dismal season the author went to a bar, a place where people still care enough to spend money to watch the game. Some of the people there, he mentioned, were wearing jerseys. This is...
