ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Watch Donovan Mitchell receive touching video tribute, thunderous ovation in warm return to Utah

By Chris Fedor, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Cavaliers run out of gas at end of long road trip, lose to Minnesota Timberwolves 110-102

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Cleveland Cavaliers still haven’t figured out the winning road formula. Despite leading by a game-high 14 points early in the second half, the exhausted, road-weary Cavs capped their five-game cross-country road trip with a 110-102 loss to the streaking Minnesota Timberwolves. Cleveland went 2-3 on this roadie. It is 9-13 away from the friendly confines of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Cleveland.com

Watch as Donovan Mitchell delivers a dazzling spinning pass to Evan Mobley against the Timberwolves (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Donovan Mitchell is playing through it. The All-Star guard shook off flu-like symptoms to suit up for the Cavaliers in a matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night. He has delivered two highlight-reel assists to go along with seven points on 2 of 8 shooting as Cleveland took a 54-49 lead at the break.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Dean Wade suffers minor setback during rehab from shoulder injury

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade will be sidelined a bit longer than originally expected. On the verge of returning from a left shoulder sprain that has kept him out the last five weeks, Wade injured his ankle when he landed on someone’s foot during a recent workout. The 1-on-1 rehab session was part of the usual ramp-up process and the Cavs believed Wade was finally headed in the right direction, possibly even coming back at some point in the next week.
CLEVELAND, OH
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football’s Matt Jones could join club of former guards whose versatility saved the Buckeyes

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Luke Wypler’s decision to enter the 2023 NFL Draft set off a domino effect on Ohio State football’s offensive line. Matt Jones helped stop the tumbling of those tiles when he announced Wednesday he will be back for a sixth season. The second-team All-Big Ten Conference guard gives the Buckeyes two returning starters up front, along with Donovan Jackson.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Why hasn’t Ohio State football’s C.J. Stroud declared for the 2023 NFL Draft yet?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Most of Ohio State football’s eligible players have announced their intentions for April’s NFL Draft — with one very notable exception. In fact, 29 of the 32 players listed in the first round of a new CBS mock draft Friday have declared their entry. Two of the exceptions are receivers Jordan Addison of USC and Quentin Johnson of TCU, projected as mid first-round selections. The other is Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud, frequently listed among the contenders to go No. 1 overall.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Anderson Varejao hired by Cleveland Cavaliers as player development consultant and global ambassador, sources say

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Anderson Varejao has rejoined the Cleveland Cavaliers. Sources tell cleveland.com that Varejao, who played 13 of his 14 NBA seasons in Cleveland, has been hired as a player development consultant and global ambassador. While the longtime center and fan favorite had been making periodic visits to the team’s practice facility and lending a hand in any way he could, Varejao is back with the organization in a full-time capacity after officially retiring from basketball at any level.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
98K+
Followers
93K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy