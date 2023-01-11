Watch Donovan Mitchell receive touching video tribute, thunderous ovation in warm return to Utah

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade will be sidelined a bit longer than originally expected. On the verge of returning from a left shoulder sprain that has kept him out the last five weeks, Wade injured his ankle when he landed on someone’s foot during a recent workout. The 1-on-1 rehab session was part of the usual ramp-up process and the Cavs believed Wade was finally headed in the right direction, possibly even coming back at some point in the next week.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO