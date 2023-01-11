Merritt Alderink powers Zeeland West's surge past Holland

ZEELAND - Zeeland West broke loose in the second quarter and broke away from Holland Tuesday night, downing the visiting Dutch 59-30.

The Dux went into the second frame up 10-7 after Holland briefly led on a 3-pointer by Omari Peak.

But the second quarter was where Zeeland West put the Dutch away behind a big quarter from their big man Merritt Alderink. He scored 13 of his game-high 17 points in the frame, putting an exclamation point on it with a big dunk late in the quarter. The Dux went to the locker room up 30-12, outscoring the Dutch 20-5 in the second.

Zeeland West coach David Klyn credited his bench for bringing the energy and his team for doing what they do well.

“We challenged our guys, especially on the defensive end,” Klyn said. “We said, ‘Hey, we want to shut them down defensively so we can get out and run.’

“We started sharing the ball and then you can find the big man inside.”

From late in the first quarter to midway through the third, Zeeland West went on a 35-7 run to blow the game open.

Alderink capped off his scoring with another dunk in the third, and had a few nice assists on the night as well.

Holland coach Mason Theile credited Alderink and the Dux for their big games.

“They got their studs the ball in their spots,” Theile said. “At that time, our inexperience showed. Credit goes to them. (Alderink’s) a heck of a player, there’s a reason why it seems like most colleges in the area are taking a peek at him.”

Zeeland West led 48-21 going to the fourth, and the Dutch kept the effort high in the second.

Peak led Holland with eight points. The Dutch fell to 2-6 and 0-2 in the OK Green. They play Zeeland East Friday on the road.

“Record aside, we’ve got an incredibly resilient group,” “We talk to our guys all the time about how we’re on a journey to grow, and I think that growth has been evident in some of our games. Not as much tonight, but that’s a really good team we just played.”

Myles Steffen added 11 points for the Dux, and Orion Yant scored nine of his own as the Dux had balanced scoring behind Alderink’s big night. That was by design.

“(Alderink’s) really bought into sharing the ball this year. When he gets other people the ball, it opens him up more. Doing what he’s supposed to gets him easier shots.”

Zeeland West improves to 7-1 and 2-0 in the OK Green ahead of a Friday showdown with Muskegon.

“They’re going to bring everything they have,” Klyn said. “We know they’re one of the top teams in the state, and we’re looking forward to having that battle here.”