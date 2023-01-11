Heat’s Dewayne Dedmon ejected for throwing massage gun on court

A massage gun thrown on the basketball court? Yes, that happened.

Dewayne Dedmon, the Miami Heat’s veteran center, was ejected from Tuesday night’s game against the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder after throwing a massage gun on the court in frustration while play was going on.

Dedmon threw a massage gun on the court after some heated words with Spo 😳 pic.twitter.com/yjJYB599HY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 11, 2023

It came after the 33-year-old got into a verbal altercation with Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, but it was unclear what caused the dispute. Dedmon has had a frustrating past few weeks, losing some of his playing time recently as Orlando Robinson started in his place.

The ejection was especially costly for the Heat who had only nine players available on the night.

Dewayne Dedmon argues with coach Erik Spoelstra before getting ejected during the Heat’s game against the Thunder. AP

The massage gun landing on the court caused some confusion between the Heat and Thunder. TNT

This isn’t the fist time the Heat suffered from internal discord that leaked onto the court during a game. During a loss to the Warriors last season, Jimmy Butler, Spoelstra and Udonis Haslem got into a shouting match during a timeout in the third quarter while Golden State was making its run. Spoelstra also slammed his clipboard on the ground in frustration.