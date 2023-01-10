ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Lightning rebound at home with win over Blue Jackets

By Eduardo A. Encina
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RfRHn_0kAOSoqv00
Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) celebrates after beating Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) for the first of his two goals Tuesday night at Amalie Arena. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

TAMPA — Not much has had to be said in the Lightning locker room since their loss in Winnipeg Friday night. They knew how much their own mistakes cost them against the Jets, and the defeat didn’t sit well with coaches or players.

Back on home ice Tuesday night against Columbus, Tampa Bay came out determined to play a cleaner game. There is something about being at Amalie Arena that brings out the best in the Lightning, and they rebounded well in front of their home crowd.

Right wing Nikita Kucherov, named to his fourth All-Star Game on Thursday, scored two goals and assisted on two others as the Lightning handed the Blue Jackets a 6-3 defeat.

Tampa Bay (25-13-1, 51 points) scored three power-play goals and outshot the Blue Jackets 46-23, including 21-6 in the first period.

Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy made 20 saves as the Lightning improved to 16-4-1 at home this season.

Kucherov opened the scoring, getting the puck back in the neutral zone moments after turning it over and pushing it forward. He charged to the front of the net and swatted Erik Cernak’s pass inside the near post just 1:40 into the game.

With the Lightning on the power play midway through the first, Kucherov’s slap shot from above the right circle was deflected away from the net. But his second try from nearly the same spot deflected off Nick Paul’s stick blade past Columbus goaltender Elvis Merzlikins to give Tampa Bay a 2-0 lead.

All in all, the Lightning cut down on the turnovers and penalties that cost them against Winnipeg. But a complete game it was not. Up 3-1 in the third period, the Lightning failed to score on the power play, and Columbus defenseman Tim Berni was gift-wrapped an open look from the high slot as he exited the penalty box and rifled a one-timer past Vasilevskiy.

Kucherov scored his second goal, the team’s second on the power play, after passing up a slap shot from the top of the right circle, passing to Victor Hedman but keeping his stick in the air for a return feed. Hedman obliged, and Kucherov whipped a one-timer off Merzlikins’ left skate and inside the near post.

Kucherov then found Brayden Point for his team-high 23rd goal of the season with 7:38 left in the game. Ross Colton’s goal with 6:12 remaining gave the Lightning a four-goal cushion before Kirill Marchenko got one back for the Blue Jackets less than three minutes later.

• • •

Sign up for Lightning Strikes, a weekly newsletter from Bolts beat writer Eduardo A. Encina that brings you closer to the ice.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

The Lightning need to figure out the road ahead

Thursday night against the Vancouver Canucks, the Lightning escaped Amalie Arena with a 5-4 win. They needed those two points, because the road to start 2023 gets a lot tougher from there. In fact, the road in general has been rougher for the team this year than any in their recent past.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Body of missing Clearwater teen found, police say

The body of an 18-year-old young man who was reported missing on Jan. 7 has been found, according to the Clearwater Police Department. Derrick Gray’s family had reported him as missing two days after he was seen leaving his apartment, located on U.S. 19, on his “blue BMX-type bike,” the agency said in an initial news release Thursday. No one had heard from Gray or seen him after that, according to police, who asked the public for help locating the teen.
CLEARWATER, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Second man dies in Brooksville shooting

A man who got into a shootout with a relative Friday in Brooksville has died, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office reported on Thursday. The sheriff’s office responded to a shooting at a home near Powell Road and Griffin Road in Brooksville at about 9:18 p.m. Friday night. The two men got into an argument that escalated into a shootout, and one of them died at the scene, deputies said. The other man was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office said.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Arrest made in shooting at Fossil Park in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG — City police have arrested a man who they shot and critically wounded another man after a fight on the basketball courts at Fossil Park on Sunday night. Marquiel Lamonte Anderson, 23, was arrested on Wednesday on one charge of attempted second-degree murder and two charges of violating his probation. Court records show he was on probation for previous charges of leaving the scene of a crash with serious injury, felony battery and violating a no-contact order.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Our daughter found a home at New College. Leave it be | Letters

DeSantis moves to shift New College toward conservatism | Jan. 7. Our daughter attends New College of Florida, where she found a home with kindred spirits. Since its founding in 1960, New College has become a nationally recognized honors institution attracting exceptional students from across the nation. New College is a hidden gem in the State University System of Florida, with a charter and distinctive methodology that have provided a path to advanced careers and public service founded in the freedom of thought. While additional resources to improve the physical environment would surely be appreciated, the institution has been successful and does not need a makeover. If Florida needs a “classical college” in the model of Hillsdale College, a small private Christian school in Michigan, we can simply build a new school, as we did with Florida Polytechnic Institute. This surely looks like a case of the bully seeing the geeks having something they like, and taking it away because he can. This is shameful.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

The curious case of Bucs center Ryan Jensen

TAMPA ― When it comes to the immediate playing future of center Ryan Jensen, the Bucs have been as vociferous as a silent snap count. They have not gone into any detail about the significant knee injury Jensen suffered the second day of training camp in July that landed him on injured reserve for the entire regular season.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

How rare was the orca stranding on a Florida beach? It’s the first on record.

When Blair Mase arrived at the Palm Coast beach around 9 a.m. Wednesday, she was in disbelief. In front of her, a 6,000-pound female killer whale was stranded on the shoreline — a sight never seen before recorded in Florida. The whale had been beached there for at least three hours by the time Mase had arrived, and curious beachgoers had gathered in droves to take a look.
PALM COAST, FL
Tampa Bay Times

St. Petersburg plastic surgeon Christopher Newman dies at age 48

A St. Petersburg plastic surgeon died Thursday, six days after deputies responded to a double shooting call at a home he owns in Brooksville. Dr. Christopher Newman, 48, died Thursday in an area hospital, according to a note posted on his private practice’s social media accounts. The note, signed by Christopher Newman’s wife Rose, said he was admitted to the intensive care unit of a Tampa Bay area hospital during the late evening of Jan. 6 “due to substantial injuries.”
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
89K+
Followers
28K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy