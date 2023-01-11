Read full article on original website
19-year-old on the run after shooting man to death, Gwinnett County police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police asked the public to help locate a homicide suspect. Authorities said at 12:40 a.m. Saturday, officers received reports of a shooting at a home on Fox Forest Court Southwest in Lilburn. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When...
Cleveland man arrested in murder-for-hire case
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a Cleveland man Tuesday for criminal solicitation in an attempted murder-for-hire case. Freddie Warthen, 31, was also arrested and charged with home invasion and aggravated assault in a separate incident in White County. According to a press release, during the course of a Cleveland...
Georgia man arrested in murder for hire attempt
CLEVELAND, GA – A Georgia man has been arrested by the GBI for an attempt to hire someone to kill a former girlfriend, as well as home invasion and assault. The GBI arrested a Cleveland man for criminal solicitation in an attempted murder for hire case. The man was also arrested and charged with home invasion and aggravated assault in a separate incident in White County, Georgia.
74-year-old and 37-year-old arrested after meth and fentanyl found during traffic stop, deputies say
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga — A 74-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman pulled over during a traffic stop and were arrested after police found them in possession of a large amount of fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. On January 8, deputies arrested Gerald Standridge...
Forsyth County Blotter: Several traffic stops lead to drug arrests
(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. Methamphetamine arrest and drug-related objects arrest. On December 28, 2022, a deputy responded to a suspicious vehicle at the Dollar General at 4450 Dawsonville Hwy.
Hall County man arrested after assaulting young girl on Christmas Day, deputies say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A man received several sex offense charges Wednesday after officials say he assaulted a minor. Hall County Sheriff officials said they received reports that a Gainesville man assaulted the minor on Dec. 25 at his residence on Price Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
GBI: Georgia man arrested in murder-for-hire scheme in attempt to kill former girlfriend
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — A 31-year-old man has been arrested in an alleged murder-for-hire plot against a former girlfriend. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Last year, the Cleveland Police Department in Georgia, began an investigation into Freddie Warthen, in regard to reports of him...
Days after alleged murder-suicide of father and disabled daughter, FoCo service group sheds light on larger issue
(Forsyth County, GA) The organization that supports residents with mental and physical disabilities in Forsyth County is reeling over the recent report of a murder-suicide of a father and daughter well-known in the community. Many have taken to social media, including Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow, to share stories about the family and discuss ways to better support others in their situation.
Police looking for alleged check fraud suspect in Jackson County
Authorities are asking the public to help them locate a man accused of trying to deposit a stolen check last month. In a social media post Wednesday, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office says the check was allegedly stolen from a county resident. The sheriff's office said an unidentified black man deposited the fraudulent check on December 27.
Woman used debit card of victim who was hospitalized, officials say
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney Genera’s Office said an Oconee County woman was arrested Friday for the exploitation of a vulnerable adult. Investigators said the victim was an inpatient at Oconee Medical Center and later Seneca Health and Rehabilitation Center. Misty Revis, 37, is accused...
Crime and Accidents down in Athens
Crime and accidents are down in the Classic City, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. The city saw a one percent total reduction in crime in 2022 when compared to the 2021 calendar year. Significant reductions were found in several crime categories, with ⅓ fewer robberies, and around 10% fewer burglaries and crimes against persons.
Multiple law enforcement agencies investigate deadly Dawson County plane crash
DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. — Dawson County Sheriff officials confirmed that one person was killed in a plane crash Thursday. Deputies said at 9:12 a.m. Friday, they received reports of a possible plane crash in Dawson Forest. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When officers with...
NE Ga police blotter: driver charged in vehicle vs pedestrian fatality, car crash leads to meth bust
We have this morning the name of the man who was killed in a vehicle vs pedestrian accident that happened Tuesday night in Hart County: Willie Berryman was 49 years old, from Hartwell. The driver of the vehicle that hit him is facing charges. The Georgia State Patrol says Patrick Hickman, 39 years old, also from Hartwell, faces counts that include DUI.
Forsyth County Sheriff's Office investigating apparent murder-suicide
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday a man and his daughter are dead in what appears to be a murder-suicide. According to a press release from the agency, Jerry Frix, 58, and his daughter, Megan Frix, 26, were found dead Sunday at a home on Evans Drive. Detectives with...
Husband, wife arrested after attempted armed robbery in Ellijay
A husband and wife from Blue Ridge were arrested Monday after an attempted armed robbery at a convenience store in Ellijay. According to a press release from the Ellijay Police Department, officers responded at about 6:30 p.m. to the robbery in progress at the Ideal Mart on Old Northcutt Road. Officers were able to arrest Shawn Sutton, 39, and Melody Sutton, 39, in connection with the alleged robbery.
Two men charged with stealing $14k from Forsyth County Hindu temple
(Forsyth County, GA) Two men allegedly involved in stealing thousands of dollars from a Hindu temple in Forsyth County last April have been formally indicted on burglary charges.
South Carolina woman arrested for meth distribution in drug round-up operation
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said that they arrested a woman after they started a drug operation round-up in September of 2022.
Police searching for suspect after shooting at Flowery Branch apartments
Authorities are searching for a suspect after a shooting Tuesday evening at an apartment complex in Flowery Branch. According to the Flowery Branch Police Department, officers responded at about 9 p.m. to the 1400 building in the Tree Park Apartments off Thurmon Tanner Parkway in reference to a person being shot.
Man and woman arrested on meth, fentanyl charges in Jackson County
Two people were arrested in Jackson County Sunday on methamphetamine and fentanyl charges. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said in a release Tuesday that Gerald Andrew Standridge, 74, of Jefferson and Falon Phillips Carew, 37, of Winder were arrested after a traffic stop led to deputies finding what they called "substantial" amounts of the drugs.
UPDATED-White County Sheriff’s Office Investigating School Threat
(Cleveland)- The White County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday night that it was investigating a threat made against the county’s school system. In a social media post, the sheriff’s office said it is being assisted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in the case. The post also said residents should expect heavier law enforcement presence at county schools until further notice.
