White County, GA

Cleveland man arrested in murder-for-hire case

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a Cleveland man Tuesday for criminal solicitation in an attempted murder-for-hire case. Freddie Warthen, 31, was also arrested and charged with home invasion and aggravated assault in a separate incident in White County. According to a press release, during the course of a Cleveland...
Georgia man arrested in murder for hire attempt

CLEVELAND, GA – A Georgia man has been arrested by the GBI for an attempt to hire someone to kill a former girlfriend, as well as home invasion and assault. The GBI arrested a Cleveland man for criminal solicitation in an attempted murder for hire case. The man was also arrested and charged with home invasion and aggravated assault in a separate incident in White County, Georgia.
Justine Lookenott

Days after alleged murder-suicide of father and disabled daughter, FoCo service group sheds light on larger issue

(Forsyth County, GA) The organization that supports residents with mental and physical disabilities in Forsyth County is reeling over the recent report of a murder-suicide of a father and daughter well-known in the community. Many have taken to social media, including Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow, to share stories about the family and discuss ways to better support others in their situation.
Police looking for alleged check fraud suspect in Jackson County

Authorities are asking the public to help them locate a man accused of trying to deposit a stolen check last month. In a social media post Wednesday, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office says the check was allegedly stolen from a county resident. The sheriff's office said an unidentified black man deposited the fraudulent check on December 27.
Woman used debit card of victim who was hospitalized, officials say

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney Genera’s Office said an Oconee County woman was arrested Friday for the exploitation of a vulnerable adult. Investigators said the victim was an inpatient at Oconee Medical Center and later Seneca Health and Rehabilitation Center. Misty Revis, 37, is accused...
Crime and Accidents down in Athens

Crime and accidents are down in the Classic City, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. The city saw a one percent total reduction in crime in 2022 when compared to the 2021 calendar year. Significant reductions were found in several crime categories, with ⅓ fewer robberies, and around 10% fewer burglaries and crimes against persons.
Husband, wife arrested after attempted armed robbery in Ellijay

A husband and wife from Blue Ridge were arrested Monday after an attempted armed robbery at a convenience store in Ellijay. According to a press release from the Ellijay Police Department, officers responded at about 6:30 p.m. to the robbery in progress at the Ideal Mart on Old Northcutt Road. Officers were able to arrest Shawn Sutton, 39, and Melody Sutton, 39, in connection with the alleged robbery.
Man and woman arrested on meth, fentanyl charges in Jackson County

Two people were arrested in Jackson County Sunday on methamphetamine and fentanyl charges. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said in a release Tuesday that Gerald Andrew Standridge, 74, of Jefferson and Falon Phillips Carew, 37, of Winder were arrested after a traffic stop led to deputies finding what they called "substantial" amounts of the drugs.
UPDATED-White County Sheriff’s Office Investigating School Threat

(Cleveland)- The White County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday night that it was investigating a threat made against the county’s school system. In a social media post, the sheriff’s office said it is being assisted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in the case. The post also said residents should expect heavier law enforcement presence at county schools until further notice.
