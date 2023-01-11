ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

Queen City News

23-year-old suspect sought in Troutman homicide investigation

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 23-year-old suspect is being sought following a Saturday homicide in Troutman, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday. Deputies responded to calls regarding a welfare check on Saturday at a home on Emmanuel Road in Troutman. A victim in the home, identified as Michel Clarke, was located […]
TROUTMAN, NC
qcnews.com

23-year-old son sought in father’s death at Troutman home

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 23-year-old son is being sought for his father’s death in a Saturday homicide investigation in Troutman, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday. 📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go. 📧 Sign...
TROUTMAN, NC
860wacb.com

Two Men Now Charged In Catawba County Murder Investigation

A second suspect has been charged as part of a murder investigation by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, 29-year old Angel Gustavo Gonzalez of Hickory was arrested and charged with the murder of Luiz Enrique Rodriguez. This arrest stems from information deputies and investigators obtained as this investigation has continued.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gastonia Police Search For Missing Teen

GASTONIA, N.C. — Police are searching for 15-year-old Frecia Urias-Avelar. Gastonia Police do not believe she is in danger, but they are asking for the public’s help to identify the man pictured with her. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-866-6702.
GASTONIA, NC
860wacb.com

Hickory Man Arrested Overnight

Hickory Police arrested 23-year old Terrell Martese Williams of Hickory Thursday evening. He’s charged with felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering. Williams was also cited on felony probation charges and placed in the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond of $10,000. A court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, January 17th.
HICKORY, NC
qcnews.com

Harmony man charged with theft of 25 catalytic converters Tuesday

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Iredell County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man in connection to 25 catalytic converters thefts at one location on Tuesday. Members of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) Team located and arrested 38-year-old Adam Steven High without incident.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Man Arrested On Thursday

49-year old Chad Vance Hill of Taylorsville was arrested by Taylorsville Police Officers and charged with felony probation violation on Thursday. He was also served warrants from Rowan County for driving with license revoked and other traffic related offenses. Hill was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $12,000.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
WNCT

NC man fatally shot himself after killing woman: Sheriff

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Deputies believe the man accused of killing a woman in Denver on Monday turned the gun on himself and took his own life, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. Woman killed in Lincoln County shooting; second body found Officers responded to calls regarding a shooting on Monday […]
DENVER, NC
qcnews.com

Gastonia man charged with Target theft of $2K in merchandise

MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Matthews Police charged a Gastonia man with stealing Target merchandise worth more than $2,000 on Dec. 30. Authorities went to Target at 1900 Matthews Township Parkway after a reported theft call. They ran into 44-year-old Charles Gene Christenberry as he left the store with full bags.
GASTONIA, NC

