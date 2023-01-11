Read full article on original website
Teen found in crashed stolen car in north Minneapolis dies of gunshot wounds
Minneapolis police report a teenager was found with fatal gunshot wounds inside a reported stolen car that had crashed into a snowbank on the north side of town
Teenage boy dies after being shot, crashing stolen car into snowbank
A teenage boy has died in Minneapolis after being found shot while behind the wheel of a crashed car, which had earlier been stolen. Police were called to the single-vehicle crash on the 4000 block of Dupont Avenue North at 6:30 p.m. Friday and arrived to find the teen in the driver's seat of a vehicle that had crashed into a snowbank.
1 killed in Brooklyn Park rollover crash
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- One person was killed early Saturday morning in a rollover crash in Brooklyn Park.Authorities say the crash happened on westbound Highway 610 past Highway 252 around 1 a.m. A 55-year-old man from Blaine was driving a Ford F150 when he veered off the road and came into the center median and rolled. He was ejected from the car and died at the scene. Minnesota State Patrol said he was not wearing a seatbelt.Information about the victim's identity will be released at a later time.The incident is under investigation.
Teenager dies in North Minneapolis shooting after stolen vehicle crashes
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a teenager died Friday evening in a shooting on the city's northside.Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash around 6:30 p.m. on the 4000 block of Dupont Avenue North. The call was then updated to include that someone had been shot.Police say they found a teenage boy with gunshot wounds in the driver seat of a car in a snowbank. The vehicle that was involved in the crash was a Kia that had been reported stolen earlier that day.Officers rendered aid to the boy, but he died on the scene.Two other teenagers allegedly fled the scene on foot but returned to talk to police about what happened.According to police, ShotSpotter reported around 14 shots near 3800 Dupont Avenue North at 6:25 p.m. which police say they believe is related to the incident.No arrests have been made yet.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers.
Man sentenced to 40 years for killing Brooklyn Center woman
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – An Anoka man will spend 40 years behind bars after shooting and killing his girlfriend.Michael Klinger was sentenced Thursday in connection to a shooting last year.Brooklyn Park police responded to a shooting at a residence on the 5400 block of 68th Avenue North in late July.According to the complaint, witnesses at the residence said the victim and her on-again-off-again boyfriend, Klinger, had been arguing in the other room when they heard a gunshot. Fearing for their lives, they fled the residence.Klinger, 36, was arrested later that day in St. Louis park.In addition to second-degree murder, Klinger was charged in the first degree with aggravated controlled substance crime and possessing ammunition or a firearm after being convicted for a violent crime.His bond was initially set at $1.5 million with conditions.The victim was identified as 34-year-old Katie Ann Fredrickson.Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
Anoka man sentenced to 40 years for murder of woman who opened her heart to him
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An Anoka man, with a troubling history of drugs, guns and mental illness, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the July 2022 slaying of a woman he once dated, a woman who tried to help him find his way. "I am forever broken," said...
Anoka man sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing of on-off girlfriend
A 37-year-old Anoka man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for the shooting death of his off-and-on-again girlfriend at her Brooklyn Center home in July 2022. Michael Klinger shot 34-year-old Katie Ann Fredrickson twice near her heart at at home on the 5400 block of 68th Avenue N. on July 30.
Police searching for suspects in Rosedale Center JCPenny robbery
ROSEVILLE, Minn. -- Police in Roseville are searching for two people Friday afternoon who allegedly robbed the JCPenney at the Rosedale Center.The Roseville Police Department says it received a report of a robbery shortly after 3 p.m.According to the police report, two people requested to see jewelry from a jewelry case. The clerk opened the case for the two when they pushed her to the ground and took the jewelry from the case.The suspects fled before police arrived, but police say they believe the left in a minivan but do not have any plate information as of now.
Man killed in north Minneapolis shooting identified as 19-year-old
The victim of a fatal shooting Wednesday night in north Minneapolis has been identified. Friday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said 19-year-old Jaydon Rashad Cousins, from Brooklyn Park, was the man who was fatally shot Wednesday night. His cause of death was determined to have been a gunshot wound to the chest and his death was ruled a homicide.
Man shot in leg in West St. Paul; police say suspect arrested
WEST ST. PAUL, Minn. – A suspect is in custody after a man was shot in the leg Thursday night in West St. Paul.Police say officers were called to the 100 block of Carmel Avenue just before 8 p.m. on a report of a disturbance.They found the injured man, and soon after encountered the suspected shooter. They were arrested, and a firearm was found at the scene.The victim was brought to an area hospital, and he's expected to survive.Police say they will release more information about this case Friday.
Charges: Man accused of murdering pregnant woman outside Amazon warehouse was the child's father
LAKEVILLE, Minn. — A St. Louis Park man is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of a pregnant woman outside the Lakeville Amazon warehouse Sunday night. According to a criminal complaint, 32-year-old Donte McCray was the father of the child, who was delivered at Hennepin County Medical Center via cesarean section. According to Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena, the child is currently in critical condition.
Arik Matson, Waseca Police Officer shot in head, going on "trip of a lifetime"
MINNEAPOLIS -- A police officer who was shot in the head in the line of duty three years ago got a special sendoff Friday evening at MSP Airport.Arik Matson was shot in the head when responding to a call about a suspicious person roaming through some backyards.Matson is headed to Alaska to hunt waterfowl in the Bering Sea, MSP told WCCO. Matson was given the opportunity to hunt with Hometown Hero Outdoors, a Minnesota-based nonprofit.RELATED: 'Just Keep Prevailing And Persevering': Arik & Megan Matson Go 1-On-1 With WCCOMatson will be accompanied by his uncle and best friend, Hometown Hero Outdoors said.Hometown Hero Outdoors is building a documentary about Matson's recovery in partnership with Rogue Productions. The document will also feature his journey in Alaska.
Suspect in St. Paul 17-year-old's shooting death charged as an adult
ST PAUL, Minnesota — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on May 9, 2022. The Dakota County Attorney's Office announced Thursday that a now-18-year-old is being charged with murder in adult court for the death of 17-year-old Anthony Skelley last summer. Casimir Semlak, of St....
Man dead after shooting in Brooklyn Center parking lot
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- A man is dead after a shooting in a Brooklyn Center parking lot Friday afternoon.The Brooklyn Center Police Department says officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard shortly after 3 p.m.A nearby school went into lockdown as a result of the shooting, police say.The victim was brought to an area hospital in critical condition but died later Friday evening as a result of his injuries.Police continue to search for a suspect, who they believe left the area immediately after the shooting.
Officials say Cedar-Riverside camp where man was fatally wounded is targeted for closure
A homeless encampment in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood of Minneapolis is expected to be cleared away for safety reasons after a man was shot and killed there this week
Man shot and killed in Minneapolis homeless encampment
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting at a Minneapolis homeless encampment. The shooting happened yesterday morning in the area near 15th Avenue South and Sixth Street South in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died. No arrests have been announced.
Police search for suspect who robbed banks in Apple Valley, Lakeville at gunpoint
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. -- Police say they are looking for a suspect who robbed an Apple Valley bank at gunpoint on Thursday morning, and then tried to rob a Lakeville bank hours later.The Apple Valley robbery happened around 10 a.m. at the Huntington Bank on the 7500 block of 142nd Street West. Police say the suspect entered the bank and demanded money from a clerk. He then took out a gun and told the clerk to get money from the safe.Staff members went into the safe together and locked it, leaving the suspect in the main bank area. They contacted police, but the suspect had left on foot before they arrived. The robbery in Lakeville happened at about 1:26 p.m. at the Wells Fargo bank on the 8700 block of 207th Street.Police are still looking for the suspect, who they say was wearing a dark puffy jacket with a hood and yellow disposable face mask. Anyone with information should contact Apple Valley Detective Pogatchnik at 952-953-2895.
Driver hits man in south Minneapolis before sunrise, leaves him to die in a snowbank
A motorist hit a pedestrian near Lake Nokomis before sunrise Thursday and drove away, leaving him to die in a snowbank, officials said. The crash occurred about 7:10 a.m. near the intersection of S. Cedar Avenue and E. Nokomis Parkway, police said. Police have yet to say what type of...
Police: Pregnant woman fatally shot outside Amazon facility in Lakeville, baby delivered
LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- Police in Lakeville are investigating after a pregnant woman was fatally shot outside an Amazon Fulfillment Center Warehouse Sunday evening. According to police, officers were dispatched shortly before 7 p.m. after a 31-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound. The woman was inside a vehicle in the parking lot of the warehouse when she was shot, located at 9800 217th Street West. Emergency responders provided treatment on scene and she was taken to Hennepin Healthcare with life-threatening injuries. She died later in the evening. The victim was pregnant at the time of the shooting and hospital staff were able to deliver the baby, police said. The baby's condition is unknown. Police say an "acquaintance involved" was identified as a 32-year-old Minneapolis man, and he's been booked in Dakota County Jail on pending charges of second-degree manslaughter. The suspect has "employment affiliation" with the facility, according to police. Details are limited. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office are assisting police in the investigation.---For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
James Jones-Drain arrested over a year after police chase killed Leneal Frazier
MINNEAPOLIS -- Over a year and a half after allegedly leading police on a chase that ended in the death of an innocent driver, James Jones-Drain is in police custody.Charging documents say Jones-Drain was being chased by former Minneapolis police officer Brian Cummings when Cummings hit and killed Leneal Frazier on July 6, 2021.MORE: Video shows Minneapolis police chase that ended in Leneal Frazier's deathLeneal Frazier was a father of five and the uncle of Darnella Frazier, the teenager who recorded the video of George Floyd's death.Jones-Drain was charged in September 2022 with two felony charges of vehicle theft and...
