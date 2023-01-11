Read full article on original website
CDC report shows child vaccination rates are dropping and the numbers are even lower in Minnesota
MINNESOTA, USA — New CDC numbers show vaccination rates are going down for young kids and the numbers are even lower in Minnesota. These are the standard routine vaccines that most children get, for diseases like measles, mumps, polio, and others. "We are getting to the point, for example...
USDA data shows avian flu spread to red foxes, skunk in Minnesota
The Avian influenza spread to some mammals in Minnesota, data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture reveals. The Avian flu devastated commercial turkey flocks in Minnesota and other areas of the upper midwest, leading to meat and egg shortages. To read the full story, visit the CBS Minnesota News site...
Last Chance For Free At-Home COVID Tests
ST. PAUL, MN (KDAL) – The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says the program that provides free at-home rapid COVID test kits is ending. Since the program began in April of last year, more than 2.5 million tests have been delivered to Minnesota households. Up to four tests per...
Have You Ever Visited Minnesota’s ‘Coolest Secret Location’
Minnesota is full of wonders in our great outdoors. The Mississippi Headwaters, Voyageurs National Park, The North Shore, Gooseberry Falls, 66 State Parks, 10,000+ lakes, and a whole lot more. The travel team at Reader's Digest has listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. Any guess...
Southeast Minnesota Town is the Only One of its Kind in the World
All towns have something unique about them. It could be an attraction, the history, or a restaurant everyone loves. But this town in southeast Minnesota is unique in a way that surprised me a little bit. I was doing some Googling to see which states shared a name with Rochester...
Where have all the small medical practices gone?
Put me down in the history books as one of the last holdouts in small medical practice in the Twin Cities. I was recently asked why I closed my practice. Good question, given that I found my work-utopia in a small private office, where the doctor-patient relationship was treasured above all. It was all about […] The post Where have all the small medical practices gone? appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
How Many of These Minnesotan Terms Do You Know?
Yes, there are a lot of words in the English dictionary, but we Minnesotans decided to add more or even different meanings to those words. Do you know and use any of these? Are you a true Minnesotan?. Some of these terms were inspired or better elaborated by movoto.com, and...
New Publishers Clearing House Scam Reported In Minnesota
Scams are absolutely nothing new. It seems everyday there is another one we have to be worried about. I just learned of another one, which is a common scam with a new twist that has been reported in Minnesota. We have all heard about Publishers Clearing House scams. They have...
Nearly 1,000 Minnesota PCA applicants are stuck in background check limbo
MORA, Minn. – Amidst Minnesota's personal care assistant (PCA) staffing shortage, there are some people who want to work but can't. Tammy Heuer is going on three months without pay because of bureaucratic backlogs. She describes herself as "quasi-employed."Heuer says a Cambridge home care agency has hired her, and she's taking care of her partner with a disability, Randy, at their home in Mora, but she's not getting paid for it."The background check hasn't cleared yet, and so I can't start working," Heuer said. "[The agency] said the day they get the word, I'm good. I did all the training. I...
4 Very Minnesota Things, Minnesotans Admit to Being Scared Of
We all have our own fears. Some a little more odd than others, but while we find one fear weird, someone else might think our fear is also different. For instance I have always had a fear of birds since I was little. I blame the fear from two things, the 1963 Alfred Hitchcock film, 'The Birds',
'A huge concern': December storm did long-term damage to state's forests
Photo: Heavy, damaging snow forced trees to bow and break on the Yukon Trail outside of Two Harbors, Minn. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Visit the MPR News site here to read about how the winter storms in December have caused long-term damage to state forests (including along the north shore).
Minnesota lawmakers propose rental voucher, free student meal programs
(St. Paul, MN) -- A pair of key issues are being discussed in the Twin Cities and the Minnesota legislative session marches on. A proposed rental voucher program is aimed at slashing public housing wait lists. Lawmakers in the Democrat-controlled House and Senate say the program would ensure low-income Minnesotans...
135 years ago, deadly ‘Children’s Blizzard’ blasted Minnesota
Although the beginning of the month was mild, by the end of November 1887 there had been ice storms, snowstorms, and subzero temperatures. Mountains of snow had fallen in December: 20.2 inches in Moorhead, 39.5 inches in Morris, and 33 inches in Mankato. Then, on Jan. 5, a massive sleet storm coated the snowy drifts with treacherous ice.
Publishers concerned as slow U.S. mail delays delivery of local newspapers
Mail delivery delays are frustrating a lot of Minnesotans who are waiting days or weeks for letters, packages, checks and, increasingly, their local newspaper. A growing number of local newspapers have switched from using carriers to the U.S. Postal Service for delivery. It’s a cost-cutting move as print subscriptions decline. But getting those papers into the hands of readers while the news is still timely has been a challenge.
Third snowiest winter on record to date
erik.jacobson@apgecm.com The storm that hit Minnesota between Tuesday, Dec. 13 and Saturday, Dec. 17, was historic when it came to tree damage and brought multiple days of heavy mixed precipitation, along with wind, and a pile of super sticky heavy wet snow across the state. Our area around the big lake got anywhere from 12-16 inches of the dense white stuff. Along with it came damage to countless trees across...
Only Eight People Live in the Tiniest Town in Minnesota
We all know that Minneapolis is the biggest city in Minnesota, but did you know that only eight people call the tiniest town in Minnesota home?. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is great for many reasons. If you want the hustle and bustle of a major American city, we've got you covered with Minneapolis and Saint Paul. If you want a somewhat smaller, yet still suburban place to hang your hat, we've got cities like Rochester, Duluth, St. Cloud and Mankato.
U of M bids to regain ownership of Twin Cities healthcare facilities, build billion-dollar hospital
The University of Minnesota is seeking to regain ownership control of its healthcare facilities and build a new, billion-dollar medical center on its Twin Cities campus. The "MPact Health Care Innovation vision" sets out a path for the University to regain ownership and governing rights to its University of Minnesota Medical Center teaching hospital, the Masonic Children's Hospital, and the Clinics and Surgery Center from Fairview Health Services.
Wage Growth Competes with Inflation; Examining the Gap Between Low and High Earners in Minnesota
St. Paul – The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) today published three research articles related to the historic rate of wage increases, exploring how they compare with inflation for real buying power and how wages are distributed from low-income to high-income Minnesotans. This research helps improve understanding of wage increases in offsetting inflation, as well as measuring wage inequality in Minnesota.
Winter birding in Minnesota
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — While many birds go south for the winter, there are still many opportunities to go birdwatching in Minnesota.
What Caused This Hole To Form In Minnesota Lake Overnight? DNR Explains And Gives Warning
Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.
