Minnesota State

boreal.org

USDA data shows avian flu spread to red foxes, skunk in Minnesota

The Avian influenza spread to some mammals in Minnesota, data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture reveals. The Avian flu devastated commercial turkey flocks in Minnesota and other areas of the upper midwest, leading to meat and egg shortages. To read the full story, visit the CBS Minnesota News site...
kdal610.com

Last Chance For Free At-Home COVID Tests

ST. PAUL, MN (KDAL) – The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says the program that provides free at-home rapid COVID test kits is ending. Since the program began in April of last year, more than 2.5 million tests have been delivered to Minnesota households. Up to four tests per...
Minnesota Reformer

Where have all the small medical practices gone?

Put me down in the history books as one of the last holdouts in small medical practice in the Twin Cities. I was recently asked why I closed my practice.  Good question, given that I found my work-utopia in a small private office, where the doctor-patient relationship was treasured above all. It was all about […] The post Where have all the small medical practices gone? appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Y-105FM

How Many of These Minnesotan Terms Do You Know?

Yes, there are a lot of words in the English dictionary, but we Minnesotans decided to add more or even different meanings to those words. Do you know and use any of these? Are you a true Minnesotan?. Some of these terms were inspired or better elaborated by movoto.com, and...
CBS Minnesota

Nearly 1,000 Minnesota PCA applicants are stuck in background check limbo

MORA, Minn. – Amidst Minnesota's personal care assistant (PCA) staffing shortage, there are some people who want to work but can't. Tammy Heuer is going on three months without pay because of bureaucratic backlogs. She describes herself as "quasi-employed."Heuer says a Cambridge home care agency has hired her, and she's taking care of her partner with a disability, Randy, at their home in Mora, but she's not getting paid for it."The background check hasn't cleared yet, and so I can't start working," Heuer said. "[The agency] said the day they get the word, I'm good. I did all the training. I...
wdayradionow.com

Minnesota lawmakers propose rental voucher, free student meal programs

(St. Paul, MN) -- A pair of key issues are being discussed in the Twin Cities and the Minnesota legislative session marches on. A proposed rental voucher program is aimed at slashing public housing wait lists. Lawmakers in the Democrat-controlled House and Senate say the program would ensure low-income Minnesotans...
MinnPost

135 years ago, deadly ‘Children’s Blizzard’ blasted Minnesota

Although the beginning of the month was mild, by the end of November 1887 there had been ice storms, snowstorms, and subzero temperatures. Mountains of snow had fallen in December: 20.2 inches in Moorhead, 39.5 inches in Morris, and 33 inches in Mankato. Then, on Jan. 5, a massive sleet storm coated the snowy drifts with treacherous ice.
mprnews.org

Publishers concerned as slow U.S. mail delays delivery of local newspapers

Mail delivery delays are frustrating a lot of Minnesotans who are waiting days or weeks for letters, packages, checks and, increasingly, their local newspaper. A growing number of local newspapers have switched from using carriers to the U.S. Postal Service for delivery. It’s a cost-cutting move as print subscriptions decline. But getting those papers into the hands of readers while the news is still timely has been a challenge.
BRAINERD, MN
Mille Lacs Messenger

Third snowiest winter on record to date

erik.jacobson@apgecm.com The storm that hit Minnesota between Tuesday, Dec. 13 and Saturday, Dec. 17, was historic when it came to tree damage and brought multiple days of heavy mixed precipitation, along with wind, and a pile of super sticky heavy wet snow across the state. Our area around the big lake got anywhere from 12-16 inches of the dense white stuff. Along with it came damage to countless trees across...
KDHL AM 920

Only Eight People Live in the Tiniest Town in Minnesota

We all know that Minneapolis is the biggest city in Minnesota, but did you know that only eight people call the tiniest town in Minnesota home?. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is great for many reasons. If you want the hustle and bustle of a major American city, we've got you covered with Minneapolis and Saint Paul. If you want a somewhat smaller, yet still suburban place to hang your hat, we've got cities like Rochester, Duluth, St. Cloud and Mankato.
Bring Me The News

U of M bids to regain ownership of Twin Cities healthcare facilities, build billion-dollar hospital

The University of Minnesota is seeking to regain ownership control of its healthcare facilities and build a new, billion-dollar medical center on its Twin Cities campus. The "MPact Health Care Innovation vision" sets out a path for the University to regain ownership and governing rights to its University of Minnesota Medical Center teaching hospital, the Masonic Children's Hospital, and the Clinics and Surgery Center from Fairview Health Services.
FALCON HEIGHTS, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Wage Growth Competes with Inflation; Examining the Gap Between Low and High Earners in Minnesota

St. Paul – The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) today published three research articles related to the historic rate of wage increases, exploring how they compare with inflation for real buying power and how wages are distributed from low-income to high-income Minnesotans. This research helps improve understanding of wage increases in offsetting inflation, as well as measuring wage inequality in Minnesota.
B105

What Caused This Hole To Form In Minnesota Lake Overnight? DNR Explains And Gives Warning

Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.
