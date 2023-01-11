BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s basketball team gears up to host Tennessee on Thursday night inside Reed Arena at 8 p.m. The Aggies (5-9, 0-4 SEC) have pulled together a 5-4 record when playing at Reed this season, only allowing their opponents to score 53.3 points per game in Aggieland. In their latest competition against Ole Miss, the Maroon & White held the Rebels to their lowest-scoring output of the season.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO