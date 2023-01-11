Read full article on original website
Texas Man Accused of Kidnapping, Torturing, and Beating Woman He Met on Bumble After She Refused His AdvancesLarry LeaseSpring, TX
Woman dies after crashing during a chase with Montgomery County Sheriff Deputieshoustonstringer_comWillis, TX
In 2010, a 16-year-old girl told her mom she was going to pick up her paycheck after school. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSpring, TX
KBTX.com
Two CSISD teams make first appearances at UIL Spirit State Championships
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated’s cheer team is heading to the UIL State Championships for the first time in program history. Prelims are Friday and the finals are Saturday at the Fort Worth Convention Center. “Our goal is to set a future standard for ourselves for future...
KBTX.com
Bryan Lady Vikings post 70-54 win over Hutto
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Lady Vikings beat Hutto 70-54 Tuesday night at Viking Gym. Taler Thornton led Bryan with 28 points, while Avery Archer added 11. Bryan (14-7, 4-1) will travel to Harker Heights on Friday for a 7 pm tip against the Knights.
KBTX.com
Rudder Rangers beat College Station 69-60
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Rangers (21-4, 3-1) beat College Station (16-10, 1-3) 69-60 Tuesday night at The Armory. Kevin Holmes led the Rangers with 27 points, while Kentun King added 18 and Jaquicse Martin tossed in 10. College Station got 17 points each from Willie Everline and Grayson...
KBTX.com
Tennessee hands A&M women 6th straight loss 62-50
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Tennessee Volunteers beat Texas A&M 62-50 Thursday night at Reed Arena. It was the 6th straight loss for Joni Taylor and her Aggie women’s basketball team. Texas A&M got double figure scoring from Sydney Bowles and Aaliyah Patty who each tossed in 12.
KBTX.com
Women’s hoops prepares to host Tennessee Thursday Night
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s basketball team gears up to host Tennessee on Thursday night inside Reed Arena at 8 p.m. The Aggies (5-9, 0-4 SEC) have pulled together a 5-4 record when playing at Reed this season, only allowing their opponents to score 53.3 points per game in Aggieland. In their latest competition against Ole Miss, the Maroon & White held the Rebels to their lowest-scoring output of the season.
KBTX.com
Aggies remain perfect in SEC play after upsetting No. 20 Missouri 82-64
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team (11-5, 3-0) picked up their first win over a ranked opponent this season following an 82-64 win over No. 20 Missouri Wednesday night at Reed Arena. The Aggies built an 18 point halftime (43-25) thanks to 6 three...
KBTX.com
Classroom Champion: Brock Slaydon from A&M Consolidated High School
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Brock Slaydon is this week’s KBTX and American Momentum Bank Classroom Champion. The A&M Consolidated senior has a 4.12 grade point average and ranks 64th in his class. Brock is a member of the National Honor Society and Christ Church Youth Choir. He also serves as the Vice President of Communications for the Young Men’s Service League and has spent time volunteering for several non-profits in the area.
KBTX.com
College Station picks up district win against Rudder
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station beat Rudder 75-36 at Cougar Gym on Tuesday night. The Lady Cougars improve to 7-12 overall while the Lady Rangers remain win-less. Both teams are back in action on Friday with Rangers hosting Lake Creek and the Cougars on the road at Brenham.
College Media Network
UH guard Ramon Walker Jr. to take time away from program
Houston sophomore guard Ramon Walker Jr. is stepping away from the program for unspecified reasons, head coach Kelvin Sampson announced on Tuesday. While Walker is taking some time away, he will still remain a part of the UH team, per Sampson. “Ramon is going to take a little time away...
KBTX.com
Distin Makes Bowerman Watch List Debut
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Lamara Distin, a two-time NCAA champion, was named to The Bowerman preseason watch list, the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association announced Tuesday. In 2022, Distin swept the Southeastern Conference and NCAA Indoor and Outdoor high jump titles, while winning 13 of the...
KBTX.com
Aggie Men’s Tennis Predicted to Finish Sixth in SEC
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s tennis team was picked to finish sixth in the Southeastern Conference in a preseason poll of the league’s coaches, announced by the SEC Wednesday. The Aggies are coming off a sixth-place finish in the 2021-22 SEC regular season and are...
KBTX.com
C-USA announces 2023 football schedule
2023 marks a year of change for the Sam Houston football program with the Bearkats beginning their first year as an FBS program and member of Conference USA. One of the biggest changes for the Bearkats starts with the schedule. On Tuesday, C-USA announced the conference schedule, and it will...
KBTX.com
No. 23 men’s tennis open spring slate at the Sherwood Intercollegiate
THOUSAND OAKS, California -- The No. 23 Texas A&M men’s tennis team heads to California for the Sherwood Intercollegiate to open its spring campaign. The tournament will be held Thursday through Sunday at the Sherwood Country Club. “Sherwood is one of our favorite tournaments of the year,” said head...
KBTX.com
Aggies gear up for Top 20 challenge from Mizzou
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team faces its first ranked opponent of the season when the No. 20 Missouri Tigers come to Aggieland for a 7:30 p.m. matchup at Reed Arena on Wednesday. The Aggies have opened SEC play with a pair of keystone...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: CSISD students to perform with Texas All-State band
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Six students from A&M Consolidated and College Station High Schools were recently selected to perform with a Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) Texas All-State Band. CSISD All-State Band Members (Ensemble) Edward Yan, CSHS (5A Symphonic Band) Riho Miyamoto, CSHS (5A Symphonic Band) Luke Hudgins, CSHS...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Texas
If you live in Texas and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KBTX.com
Bryan native takes acting school to the future
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan native found an innovative way to share her love of the arts and entertainment with students in the area and beyond. Bria Landry, the founder and director of Off The Wall Performance Academy, is taking her acting school to the metaverse, a virtual reality space.
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: CSISD musicians selected for All-State Choir
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Three musicians from A&M Consolidated High School were recently selected to perform with a Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) Texas All-State Choir ensemble. Congratulations to Ashton Jasperson, Owen Troy, and Samantha Kasper. The performances will be held on February 11 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention...
fox26houston.com
Houston ISD considers firing Jack Yates High School principal
Houston ISD parents are planning a protest ahead of a school board meeting on Thursday night. Parents are upset as the board is set to vote on terminating Jack Yates High School Principal Tiffany Guillory.
cw39.com
Big temperature drop behind a Thursday morning cold front
HOUSTON (KIAH) — This Wednesday will be our warmest day of the week with near-record warmth. Most highs will be in the upper 70s, but 80 degrees is possible if clouds clear enough. The record to beat is 81. A significant drop in temperatures is coming, though. A cold...
