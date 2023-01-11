ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Sean Ueland
4d ago

Seems like he has mental issues. If you lock him up and don't give him treatment then it will only be worse when he gets out. Treatment should be part of any sentence so this doesn't happen when he does get out.

CBS Minnesota

Two men shot overnight in Minneapolis, one critically injured

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Two men were shot in Minneapolis around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, police say.The shooting took place at the 300 block of Second Avenue South. A man in his 30s suffered a potentially life-threatening injury and went to the hospital, according to authorities.A second man with non-life-threatening injuries went to Brooklyn Park. There, he called police and was taken by ambulance to a hospital.Police say two cars believed to be involved in the shooting have been towed. Minneapolis police are investigating, and no one has been arrested.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 killed in Brooklyn Park rollover crash

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- One person was killed early Saturday morning in a rollover crash in Brooklyn Park.Authorities say the crash happened on westbound Highway 610 past Highway 252 around 1 a.m. A 55-year-old man from Blaine was driving a Ford F150 when he veered off the road and came into the center median and rolled. He was ejected from the car and died at the scene. Minnesota State Patrol said he was not wearing a seatbelt.Information about the victim's identity will be released at a later time.The incident is under investigation. 
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KARE 11

Homeless encampment to close after fatal shooting

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis homeless encampment will be shut down after a man died early Thursday morning following a shooting at the encampment. Minneapolis Police said officers were responding to a shooting near 15th Avenue South and South 6th Street around 6:30 a.m. When officials arrived, they found an...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Man shot and killed in Minneapolis homeless encampment

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting at a Minneapolis homeless encampment. The shooting happened yesterday morning in the area near 15th Avenue South and Sixth Street South in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died. No arrests have been announced.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Teenager dies in North Minneapolis shooting after stolen vehicle crashes

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a teenager died Friday evening in a shooting on the city's northside.Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash around 6:30 p.m. on the 4000 block of Dupont Avenue North. The call was then updated to include that someone had been shot.Police say they found a teenage boy with gunshot wounds in the driver seat of a car in a snowbank. The vehicle that was involved in the crash was a Kia that had been reported stolen earlier that day.Officers rendered aid to the boy, but he died on the scene.Two other teenagers allegedly fled the scene on foot but returned to talk to police about what happened.According to police, ShotSpotter reported around 14 shots near 3800 Dupont Avenue North at 6:25 p.m. which police say they believe is related to the incident.No arrests have been made yet.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
twincitieslive.com

Man killed in north Minneapolis shooting identified as 19-year-old

The victim of a fatal shooting Wednesday night in north Minneapolis has been identified. Friday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said 19-year-old Jaydon Rashad Cousins, from Brooklyn Park, was the man who was fatally shot Wednesday night. His cause of death was determined to have been a gunshot wound to the chest and his death was ruled a homicide.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Daunte Wright's girlfriend gets $350,000 settlement from Brooklyn Center

(Brooklyn Center, MN) -- Daunte Wright's girlfriend, who was in the car when he was fatally shot by then Brooklyn Center police office Kim Potter, will receive 350 thousand dollars in a lawsuit settlement with the city, reports the Star Tribune. Alayna Albrecht-Payton was in the front seat when Potter shot Wright, causing him to lose control of the car and crash. Albrecht-Payton sustained multiple injuries and underwent surgery to repair a broken jaw five days later, according to the suit -- which also says "despite her own injuries, Alayna spent the final moments of Daunte's life desperately trying to save him as he gasped for air. Alayna replays this image every day in her head." Brooklyn Center officials reached a 3.25-million-dollar settlement with Wright's family last year and agreed to change policies and police officer training.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police searching for suspects in Rosedale Center JCPenny robbery

ROSEVILLE, Minn. -- Police in Roseville are searching for two people Friday afternoon who allegedly robbed the JCPenney at the Rosedale Center.The Roseville Police Department says it received a report of a robbery shortly after 3 p.m.According to the police report, two people requested to see jewelry from a jewelry case. The clerk opened the case for the two when they pushed her to the ground and took the jewelry from the case.The suspects fled before police arrived, but police say they believe the left in a minivan but do not have any plate information as of now.
ROSEVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Over 40,000 fentanyl pills recovered from downtown Minneapolis apartment

MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities confiscated over 40,000 fentanyl pills and several guns in a downtown Minneapolis apartment Friday.The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says it seized an illegally possessed AR pistol and handgun as well as 9 pounds of fentanyl pills.The bust was in collaboration with the MSP Airport Police Department and the HCSO Violent Offender Task Force.  At this time it's not clear how many individuals were arrested.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Man throws dumbbell, furniture from apartment balcony at cars: Charges

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man is accused of throwing numerous objects off a Minneapolis apartment balcony onto people and traffic below on several occasions. Michael Brett Judy, 29, of Minneapolis, is charged with two counts of first-degree destruction of property after police say he deliberately threw weights out of a ninth-floor apartment balcony onto vehicles below.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
twincitieslive.com

Man charged in connection to Inver Grove Heights bank robbery

A suspect in a bank robbery last month in Inver Grove Heights has now been criminally charged. Friday, 44-year-old Deundrick Damon Mcintosh was charged with first-degree aggravated robbery and two counts of kidnapping. Inver Grove Heights police say the robbery happened just before 11 a.m. on Dec. 22 at Vermillion...
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN
KARE 11

Two arrested in connection to Truffle Hill Chocolates burglary

EXCELSIOR, Minn. — *Editor's note: The above video first aired Dec. 9, 2022. Two men are in custody after a popular chocolate store in Excelsior was broken into and vandalized in November. The South Lake Minnetonka Police Department posted on Facebook that a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old are facing...
EXCELSIOR, MN
Bring Me The News

Man dies after shooting in Brooklyn Center

A man has died in a hospital after being shot in Brooklyn Center Friday afternoon. Brooklyn Center Police Department confirmed the man's death, which followed a reported shooting at around 3:15 p.m. on the 6900 block of Brooklyn Blvd. Police arrived to find the man suffering from a gunshot wound,...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN

