Sean Ueland
4d ago
Seems like he has mental issues. If you lock him up and don't give him treatment then it will only be worse when he gets out. Treatment should be part of any sentence so this doesn't happen when he does get out.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teenager Driving Stolen Vehicle Shot to Death in Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minneapolis Police are investigating the death of a teenage boy who was found with multiple gunshot wounds behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle. A news release says officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash in North Minneapolis around 6:30 PM Friday. They...
Teen found in crashed stolen car in north Minneapolis dies of gunshot wounds
Minneapolis police report a teenager was found with fatal gunshot wounds inside a reported stolen car that had crashed into a snowbank on the north side of town
Two men shot overnight in Minneapolis, one critically injured
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Two men were shot in Minneapolis around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, police say.The shooting took place at the 300 block of Second Avenue South. A man in his 30s suffered a potentially life-threatening injury and went to the hospital, according to authorities.A second man with non-life-threatening injuries went to Brooklyn Park. There, he called police and was taken by ambulance to a hospital.Police say two cars believed to be involved in the shooting have been towed. Minneapolis police are investigating, and no one has been arrested.
1 killed in Brooklyn Park rollover crash
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- One person was killed early Saturday morning in a rollover crash in Brooklyn Park.Authorities say the crash happened on westbound Highway 610 past Highway 252 around 1 a.m. A 55-year-old man from Blaine was driving a Ford F150 when he veered off the road and came into the center median and rolled. He was ejected from the car and died at the scene. Minnesota State Patrol said he was not wearing a seatbelt.Information about the victim's identity will be released at a later time.The incident is under investigation.
Homeless encampment to close after fatal shooting
MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis homeless encampment will be shut down after a man died early Thursday morning following a shooting at the encampment. Minneapolis Police said officers were responding to a shooting near 15th Avenue South and South 6th Street around 6:30 a.m. When officials arrived, they found an...
Officials say Cedar-Riverside camp where man was fatally wounded is targeted for closure
A homeless encampment in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood of Minneapolis is expected to be cleared away for safety reasons after a man was shot and killed there this week
willmarradio.com
Man shot and killed in Minneapolis homeless encampment
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting at a Minneapolis homeless encampment. The shooting happened yesterday morning in the area near 15th Avenue South and Sixth Street South in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died. No arrests have been announced.
Teenager dies in North Minneapolis shooting after stolen vehicle crashes
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a teenager died Friday evening in a shooting on the city's northside.Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash around 6:30 p.m. on the 4000 block of Dupont Avenue North. The call was then updated to include that someone had been shot.Police say they found a teenage boy with gunshot wounds in the driver seat of a car in a snowbank. The vehicle that was involved in the crash was a Kia that had been reported stolen earlier that day.Officers rendered aid to the boy, but he died on the scene.Two other teenagers allegedly fled the scene on foot but returned to talk to police about what happened.According to police, ShotSpotter reported around 14 shots near 3800 Dupont Avenue North at 6:25 p.m. which police say they believe is related to the incident.No arrests have been made yet.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers.
twincitieslive.com
Man killed in north Minneapolis shooting identified as 19-year-old
The victim of a fatal shooting Wednesday night in north Minneapolis has been identified. Friday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said 19-year-old Jaydon Rashad Cousins, from Brooklyn Park, was the man who was fatally shot Wednesday night. His cause of death was determined to have been a gunshot wound to the chest and his death was ruled a homicide.
Teenage boy dies after being shot, crashing stolen car into snowbank
A teenage boy has died in Minneapolis after being found shot while behind the wheel of a crashed car, which had earlier been stolen. Police were called to the single-vehicle crash on the 4000 block of Dupont Avenue North at 6:30 p.m. Friday and arrived to find the teen in the driver's seat of a vehicle that had crashed into a snowbank.
willmarradio.com
Daunte Wright's girlfriend gets $350,000 settlement from Brooklyn Center
(Brooklyn Center, MN) -- Daunte Wright's girlfriend, who was in the car when he was fatally shot by then Brooklyn Center police office Kim Potter, will receive 350 thousand dollars in a lawsuit settlement with the city, reports the Star Tribune. Alayna Albrecht-Payton was in the front seat when Potter shot Wright, causing him to lose control of the car and crash. Albrecht-Payton sustained multiple injuries and underwent surgery to repair a broken jaw five days later, according to the suit -- which also says "despite her own injuries, Alayna spent the final moments of Daunte's life desperately trying to save him as he gasped for air. Alayna replays this image every day in her head." Brooklyn Center officials reached a 3.25-million-dollar settlement with Wright's family last year and agreed to change policies and police officer training.
Police searching for suspects in Rosedale Center JCPenny robbery
ROSEVILLE, Minn. -- Police in Roseville are searching for two people Friday afternoon who allegedly robbed the JCPenney at the Rosedale Center.The Roseville Police Department says it received a report of a robbery shortly after 3 p.m.According to the police report, two people requested to see jewelry from a jewelry case. The clerk opened the case for the two when they pushed her to the ground and took the jewelry from the case.The suspects fled before police arrived, but police say they believe the left in a minivan but do not have any plate information as of now.
Over 40,000 fentanyl pills recovered from downtown Minneapolis apartment
MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities confiscated over 40,000 fentanyl pills and several guns in a downtown Minneapolis apartment Friday.The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says it seized an illegally possessed AR pistol and handgun as well as 9 pounds of fentanyl pills.The bust was in collaboration with the MSP Airport Police Department and the HCSO Violent Offender Task Force. At this time it's not clear how many individuals were arrested.
Lawsuit: Minneapolis woman says 2 MPD officers caused brain injury
A woman is suing two Minneapolis police officers, claiming they caused a brain injury by knocking her to the ground during a protest over the police killing of Winston Smith in 2021. Amy Bligh, a licensed drug and alcohol counselor, alleges she was shoved by officers Nicholas Anderson and Andrew...
Hazmat response to Minneapolis apartment after worker reported dizziness, nausea
A vacant apartment in Minneapolis was inspected and later cleared for hazardous materials after a maintenance crew member reported dizziness and nausea upon entering it. Crews with the Minneapolis Fire Department responded to reports of possible hazardous materials in a vacant apartment on the 3700 block of Nicollet Avenue at around 3:40 p.m. Thursday.
fox9.com
Man throws dumbbell, furniture from apartment balcony at cars: Charges
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man is accused of throwing numerous objects off a Minneapolis apartment balcony onto people and traffic below on several occasions. Michael Brett Judy, 29, of Minneapolis, is charged with two counts of first-degree destruction of property after police say he deliberately threw weights out of a ninth-floor apartment balcony onto vehicles below.
twincitieslive.com
Man charged in connection to Inver Grove Heights bank robbery
A suspect in a bank robbery last month in Inver Grove Heights has now been criminally charged. Friday, 44-year-old Deundrick Damon Mcintosh was charged with first-degree aggravated robbery and two counts of kidnapping. Inver Grove Heights police say the robbery happened just before 11 a.m. on Dec. 22 at Vermillion...
Two arrested in connection to Truffle Hill Chocolates burglary
EXCELSIOR, Minn. — *Editor's note: The above video first aired Dec. 9, 2022. Two men are in custody after a popular chocolate store in Excelsior was broken into and vandalized in November. The South Lake Minnetonka Police Department posted on Facebook that a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old are facing...
Minnesota Driver Shares Powerful Pictures After Large Ice Chunk Hits Her Car
Lynn Cedergren of Albertville was driving down the interstate when suddenly, a huge sheet of ice flew off the top of the Slumberland truck in front of her. The ice slammed into her passenger side window, shattering the glass as she was driving down the interstate. SHATTERED GLASS. Luckily for...
Man dies after shooting in Brooklyn Center
A man has died in a hospital after being shot in Brooklyn Center Friday afternoon. Brooklyn Center Police Department confirmed the man's death, which followed a reported shooting at around 3:15 p.m. on the 6900 block of Brooklyn Blvd. Police arrived to find the man suffering from a gunshot wound,...
