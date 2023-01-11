Read full article on original website
tippahnews.com
Brandon Presley announces run for Governor of Mississippi
Brandon Presley, architect in getting high speed internet brought to rural Mississippi as Public Service Commissioner, is running for Governor. He made the announcement on social media this morning. See announcement below:. Mississippi deserves leaders who are focused on fighting for our families, children, and workers rather than themselves and...
WTOK-TV
State Auditor Shad White claims state loses millions because of fatherless homes
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State Auditor Shad White said fatherlessness in Mississippi is one of the root causes of some of the state’s most pressing issues and it’s costing taxpayers hundreds of millions each year. We talk about Mississippi being 50th in this or 50th in that. We’re...
WTOK-TV
Teacher leaves the classroom to advocate for educators
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Each year, Mississippi’s education system struggles with shortages as teachers give up their jobs. One educator left the classroom over what she said were mounting duties and responsibilities. She instead chose to fight to improve conditions for those still on the front lines in education.
Mississippi company to pay $1.87M to settle false claims
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — An orthopedic clinic in north Mississippi and its owner have agreed to pay more than $1.8 million to resolve allegations that the health care provider knowingly submitted false claims to Medicare and Medicaid, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. New Albany, Mississippi-based Mitias Orthopaedics, PLLC, its owner, Dr. Hanna “Johnny” Mitias, and a […]
Amid Mississippi water woes, proposal could unseat mayors
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — As Mississippi’s capital city of Jackson struggles with water problems and its Democratic mayor clashes with the Republican governor, lawmakers debated a proposal Wednesday that would allow recall elections for municipal officials in the state. Rep. Shanda Yates, an independent from Jackson who sponsored the legislation, told reporters some constituents had asked whether […]
impact601.com
Most commonly seen birds in Mississippi
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Mississippi from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WTOK-TV
With budget surplus, Alabama lawmakers consider tax rebates
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers are eyeing possible tax rebates as the state sees a budget surplus of more than $2.7 billion. Legislators will face decisions on what to do with the rare surplus, including how much to save and how to spend the rest. The state budget that funds education has a $2.7 billion surplus, according to the Legislative Services Agency. The state general fund has a smaller surplus of $351 million.
WTOK-TV
WIN Job Center gives tips to help people update their resumes for the New Year
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As the New Year continues, people may be looking to spruce up their job resume in order to get a new job. The WIN Job Center in Meridian helps people in the community with resumes, cover letters and job placement. LaKisha Davis, an Employment Specialist at...
WTOK-TV
Two new cannabis facilities in Meridian in construction phase
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The largest medical marijuana supplier in the state of Mississippi has a location under construction in Meridian. News 11 also spotted a new dispensary with its name already up on the building. Southern Crop, located at 202 49th Avenue, is owned by pharmacist Randy Mire, who...
WTOK-TV
Alabama DHR looking to add more adult foster care homes
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources is looking to open more homes to adult foster care. DHR says 611 adults who are either elderly or disabled are looking for caregivers who will take care of them in a “home-like” setting. “We’re trying to recruit...
More than $7 million recovered for Mississippi consumers in 2022
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Insurance Department (MID) Consumer Services Division recovered more than $7.3 million for consumers in 2022, which is nearly a 90 percent increase over money recovered in 2021. “My staff recovered over $3 million more in 2022 than in 2021,” said Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney. “Every penny counts. I want […]
WAPT
Mississippi lawmakers meet with Belhaven residents about ongoing issues
JACKSON, Miss. — State Sen. David Blount and Rep. Earle Banks met Monday with Belhaven residents for a legislative breakfast to discuss water and crime — two issues residents said they've been dealing with for years. "The top priorities for the Jackson delegation are — as they were...
WTOK-TV
State senators look ahead to regular legislative session
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama lawmakers are officially organized for the regular legislative session. Both chambers chose new leaders, solidified rules and certified election results. The regular legislative session will start in March. So, lawmakers are focused on bills they think will benefit Alabamians the most. “Medicaid, Medicaid expansion, Medicaid...
Mississippi store on new list of Bed Bath & Beyond closures
Troubled retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced another round of closures, including one in the Magnolia State. This is the second round of dozens of stores being shuttered in the past four months, bringing the total to 120 locations on the two lists. The Hattiesburg location on U. S....
eastcoasttraveller.com
Must-Try Bucket List Restaurants in Mississippi
The Hollywood Caf in Robinsonville, Mississippi, is where you can enjoy live music and a delicious meal. This restaurant is known for its deep-fried pickles. It is a Mississippi landmark once a part of the local blues scene. Now a Delta landmark, the Hollywood Café has had some legendary musicians perform within its walls. Take its rich musical history and pair it with the fact that the cafe has gained a reputation for serving authentic southern cuisine, including some of the best-fried pickles in the state.
WTOK-TV
Widespread damage across Alabama following tornado outbreak
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Significant damage is being reported from Thursday’s severe storms and tornado outbreak across much of central Alabama. According to the Autauga County EMA, there are multiple reports of homes damaged, trees down, and injuries in the Old Kingston area after damaging storms moved through the area.
wtva.com
Parents charged with kidnapping own children returned to Mississippi
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The parents accused of kidnapping their own children are back in Mississippi. Austin and Chelsey Payne are sitting in the Pontotoc County jail after they were returned last Thursday. They are accused of taking their three children, whom they do not have legal custody of, from...
Two big jackpots remain unclaimed in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two big lottery wins remain unclaimed in Mississippi. A $500,000 winning Powerball ticket matched all five white ball numbers, but not the Powerball number. The player paid the extra $1 for the Powerplay option, turning the $100,000 prize into a $500,000 prize. The ticket was purchased at the Broadway Mart in McComb on August 13, 2022. […]
wcbi.com
MSDH reports deadly fungus found in central Mississippi care facility
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting a deadly fungus has been found at a central Mississippi long-term care facility. Candida Auris (C. Auris) primarily affects people already being treated for serious or chronic health conditions. The fungal infection is most often seen in hospitals...
First cases of contagious fungal infection reported in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The first cases of a highly contagious, antibiotic-resistant fungal infection have been reported in Mississippi. Leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) said the source of candida auris, also called C. auris, in Mississippi is being investigated by state health experts. The infection primarily affects people already being treated for […]
