Jayson Tatum's jacket draws Cookie Monster comparison after Celtics game on social media and now we can't unsee it

As part of the Spurs' celebration of their 50th season in San Antonio, the team is hosting four special home games in 2022-23. On Friday, Jan. 13, the Spurs host the Warriors at San Antonio's Alamodome, the venue that the franchise called home from 1993 to 2002. Not only is the game special in that the Spurs return to the site where they began their first-ever title run in 1999, but it is also special in that history can be made with a new NBA single-game attendance record.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO