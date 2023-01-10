Jayson Tatum's jacket draws Cookie Monster comparison after Celtics game on social media and now we can't unsee it

Read full article on original website
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for Clippers vs. Nuggets
After snapping a six-game losing streak on Tuesday, the Clippers look to stay in the win column as they welcome the Nuggets to Los Angeles on Friday. As you might expect, star forward Kawhi Leonard had a huge hand in LA getting back on track earlier in the week. In a win over Dallas, Leonard scored a season-high 33 points on 9-of-12 shooting from the field and a perfect 12-of-12 from the free throw line, rounding out his stat line with nine rebounds, four assists and four steals.
ng-sportingnews.com
Can you name every NBA player to score 50 points in a game during 2022-23 season?
Damian Lillard was starting to feel left out among the barrage of ridiculous performances in the NBA. And then he went for 50 against the Cavaliers, officially announcing his arrival to the league-wide scoring spree. It was the 13th 50-point game of his career, a remarkable number that ranks eighth...
ng-sportingnews.com
How long is Paul George out? Hamstring injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Clippers star
The new year is off to a rough start for the LA Clippers. In the team's first action in the year 2023, Paul George suffered a right hamstring injury late in the third quarter. While hampered, George continued to play through the injury but it wasn't enough as LA suffered a 10-point loss to Miami. Kawhi Leonard was already inactive due to a non-COVID illness.
ng-sportingnews.com
Jaylen Brown injury update: Celtics offer timeline for return from adductor strain for All-Star
The Celtics were dealt a midseason blow on Thursday with news that Jaylen Brown would miss the highly anticipated clash with the Nets. As first reported by ESPN's Tim Bontemps, news of Brown's came just hours ahead of the game between Eastern Conference leaders as the Celtics entered one game up in the loss column.
ng-sportingnews.com
Meyers Leonard racist slur controversy, explained: Why center's workout with Lakers is drawing scrutiny
The Lakers will work out free-agent center Meyers Leonard on Friday. Normally, a sub-.500 team working out a free agent who hasn't played in over two years wouldn't cause much of a reaction. But Leonard's circumstances — and the manner in it was first reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania — warrants a closer look.
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Stephen Curry playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for Warriors vs. Spurs at Alamodome
Stephen Curry's return game didn't go as well as he would have hoped. After sitting out nearly a full month with a shoulder injury, the two-time MVP returned for Tuesday night's game against the Suns, but the Warriors lost to a Phoenix team that was missing Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton and Cameron Johnson.
ng-sportingnews.com
Who is Mac McClung? G League player to make history in Slam Dunk Contest at 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend
History will be made at this year's dunk contest at NBA All-Star Weekend. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Mac McClung has accepted an invitation to join Shaedon Sharpe and Kenyon Martin Jr. in the 2023 Slam Dunk Contest. A member of the Delaware Blue Coats, McClung will be the first G League player to ever participate in the event.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why are Warriors, Spurs playing in Alamodome? San Antonio returns to stadium for first time since 2002
The Spurs are heading back to a familiar place for Friday's game against the Warriors. For the first time since the 2002 Western Conference Semifinals, San Antonio will play a game inside of the Alamodome. The stadium served as the team's home venue for nearly a decade before they moved to their current arena, now called the AT&T Center.
ng-sportingnews.com
NBA Friday Night DFS Picks 1/13: DraftKings lineup, sleepers for tonight's daily fantasy basketball tournaments
With half the NBA season somehow in the books, fantasy managers (just like real-life GMs) have a good idea at this point whether their team has a shot at contending for a championship. And daily fantasy enthusiasts have an extensive sample size to work with when constructing lineups. With that sample size in mind — as well as stats, data, and trends — we will bring you our top DFS studs and sleepers with our Friday night DraftKings lineup.
ng-sportingnews.com
Today's Best NBA Bets: Odds, lines & picks for Friday, Jan. 13
There are nine games on Friday's NBA slate, meaning bettors will have plenty of opportunities for action. Some of tonight's most intriguing lines are in the Pelicans-Pistons, Warriors-Spurs, and Rockets-Kings games, and the betting experts from BetQL have sorted through all the odds to help you find the best wagers.
ng-sportingnews.com
Ben Simmons sets season-high assists, then benched in 4th quarter of Nets' loss vs Celtics
The Nets went just 8-19 in games without Kevin Durant last season. So with Brooklyn's MVP out after suffering a knee injury in their last game against the Heat, the Nets entered their highly anticipated showdown with the Celtics searching for answers. Playing in just their second game of the season without KD — the Nets beat the Pacers back in December — how would they respond?
ng-sportingnews.com
Warriors vs. Spurs at Alamodome can break NBA record for attendance set by Michael Jordan's Bulls
As part of the Spurs' celebration of their 50th season in San Antonio, the team is hosting four special home games in 2022-23. On Friday, Jan. 13, the Spurs host the Warriors at San Antonio's Alamodome, the venue that the franchise called home from 1993 to 2002. Not only is the game special in that the Spurs return to the site where they began their first-ever title run in 1999, but it is also special in that history can be made with a new NBA single-game attendance record.
