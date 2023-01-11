Read full article on original website
Comite Civico Awarded $4M Grant
IMPERIAL COUNTY — Comite Civico del Valle has been awarded a $4 million grant to expand its community outreach efforts related to the county’s budding lithium-extraction industry. The grant comes from the Palo Alto-based nonprofit, Waverley Street Foundation, which helps combat climate change by funding grassroots initiatives, organizing,...
Imperial County Crime Briefs: Jan. 3-10
IMPERIAL COUNTY– The following reports were collected from information provided by the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, El Centro and Imperial police departments from Jan. 3 to Jan. 10. TUESDAY, Jan. 3. 2:30 p.m.: A 19-year-old man was arrested by Imperial police for reportedly possessing a loaded firearm near...
Event to Reenact “I Have a Dream” Speech
EL CENTRO – The community is invited to participate in events celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day in El Centro on Monday, Jan. 16. The events are free to the public and are hosted by the Imperial Valley Social Justice Committee to honor the late civil rights leader. At...
IVC: New Athletic Director Comes With Valley Roots
IMPERIAL – The new year is a time to look ahead to prosperity and new horizons. Imperial Valley College officially moved in a new direction on Jan. 1 with the hiring of Enrique Lechuga as its newest Athletic Director and Associate Dean of Exercise Science. “It’s exciting. It’s something...
GIRLS WRESTLING: Vikings’ Navarro Wins Title at Queen of the Lake
CHULA VISTA – In her first tournament with the Holtville High School girls wrestling program, Vikings’ junior Mia Navarro went 3-0 to claim the 113-pound championship at the Queen of the Lake tournament at Eastlake High School here on Saturday, Jan. 7. Navarro was forced to sit out...
BOYS BASKETBALL: Scots Open DL Play With Victory
CALEXICO – After a sluggish first half, the Vincent Memorial Catholic High School boys basketball team was able to pull away from Holtville and win 82-55 in the Desert League opener for both teams here on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The Scots trailed 18-14 at the end of the first...
