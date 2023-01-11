Read full article on original website
How Red Sox Owner Felt About Boston Losing Xander Bogaerts
Wednesday was an exciting day for the Red Sox, who signed franchise cornerstone Rafael Devers to a 10-year contract extension. The deal for Devers was finalized just over a month after Boston reached a vastly different conclusion with another homegrown talent. Xander Bogaerts, who joined the Red Sox organization all the way back in 2009, ended his lengthy Boston tenure by signing an 11-year free-agent contract with the San Diego Padres.
Red Sox Rumors: Boston Looked Into Talented Veteran Shortstop
The Red Sox might have a middle-infield problem. A significant void was created in Boston last month when longtime shortstop Xander Bogaerts left the organization to sign an 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres. Some expected Trevor Story would move over to shortstop upon Bogaerts’ departure, but the former is set to miss extended time after undergoing an elbow procedure. The possibility of Story missing the entire 2023 Major League Baseball season is not off the table.
Alex Cora Jokingly Threatened Xander Bogaerts After Padres Made Offer
Alex Cora, like everyone else in the Red Sox organization, would have loved to see Xander Bogaerts re-sign with Boston this Major League Baseball offseason. But when the Padres pulled out all the stops for Bogaerts in free agency, there wasn’t a doubt in the Red Sox manager’s mind about what the star shortstop needed to do.
MLB Rumors: Red Sox Interested In Power-Hitting Outfielder
With Xander Bogaerts’ departure and now an injury to Trevor Story, there’s plenty of uncertainty up the middle of the diamond for the Boston Red Sox. Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom may have an answer to one of those question marks, though. With it possible that...
Patriots Rumors: New Context On Bill Belichick’s Coaching Plans
We’re starting to see a somewhat clearer picture of how Bill Belichick will go about fixing the New England Patriots offense. On Wednesday, multiple reports indicated Belichick’s end-of-season meeting with team owner Robert Kraft resulted in the two being on the same page about making changes to the offense’s coaching structure. What form those changes take — will Bill O’Brien replace Matt Patricia? is Kliff Kingsbury an option? — remains to be seen, but it appears Belichick will not run it back with the same group that created an anemic mess in 2022.
Andrew McCutchen Returning to Pirates on 1-Year Deal
Free agent outfielder Andrew McCutchen is returning to Steel City. According to the Pittsburgh Post Gazette, the Pirates have signed McCutchen to a one-year contract, pending a physical. Drafted 11th overall by Pittsburgh in 2005, the 36-year-old spent the first nine seasons of his MLB career with the Pirates, a...
Cubs Officially Announce 1-Year Deal with 1B Eric Hosmer
According to the Chicago Cubs’ official Twitter, the team has officially signed first baseman Eric Hosmer to a one-year deal worth the league minimum. Hosmer, 33, spent most of last season with the San Diego Padres, who will pay out the remainder of the eight-year, $144 million contract he inked with the organization in 2018 (currently still owed $39 million over three years). The Florida native was dealt to the Boston Red Sox after vetoing a trade to the Washington Nationals that brought superstar slugger Juan Soto to San Diego.
MLB Insiders Suggest Landing Spots For Ex-Red Sox Michael Wacha
The Boston Red Sox could see one of their more reliable starters from last season on the move. Despite a bounce back year with the Red Sox in 2022, Michael Wacha has remained up for grabs on the Major League Baseball free agency market through mid-January. He made 23 starts, posting an 11-2 record and pitched 127.1 innings — Wacha’s highest total since 2017 and the second most in Boston’s rotation. The 31-year-old also recorded a 3.32 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and struck out 104 batters.
Patriots Rumors: Additional Details On Jerod Mayo Extension Talks
The Patriots on Thursday night released a statement that was newsworthy, unprecedented — and also kinda confusing. New England, in addition to announcing it will interview offensive coordinator candidates next week, said Bill Belichick was in contract extension talks with linebackers coach Jerod Mayo. The news arrived mere hours after the Carolina Panthers reportedly asked to interview Mayo for their head coaching vacancy.
These 2023 Masataka Yoshida Projections Should Excite Red Sox Fans
It should come as no surprise that Rafael Devers is projected to be the Red Sox’s best player in 2023. After all, he’s a two-time All-Star who just signed a massive 10-year contract extension. But Boston’s second-best player, well, that’s up for debate. And preseason Steamer projections offer...
Patriots Rumors: Jerod Mayo Declines Interview With This Team
Jerod Mayo appears to be a step closer to returning to New England. The Patriots inside linebackers coach reportedly has declined his interview with the Carolina Panthers for their vacant head-coaching job, according to Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston and Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald on Saturday. This...
