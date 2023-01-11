ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Engadget

The Guardian says ransomware attack compromised staff's personal data

The Guardian has confirmed that it was the victim of a ransomware attack, and that the damage is more serious than first thought. In an update to staff, Guardian group chief Anna Bateson and newspaper editor-in-chief Katharine Viner said the December attack was "highly sophisticated" and accessed the personal data of UK employees. There was no evidence of the data being exposed online, or that the intruders had breached data for readers or non-UK editions.
pymnts.com

Hack the Box Gets $55M to Fight Cybercrime

Hack the Box has gotten $55 million in its campaign to help businesses fight cybercrime. The U.K. company, which bills itself as a “gamified continuous cybersecurity upskilling, certification, and talent assessment platform,” announced the Series B funding in a news release Wednesday (Jan. 11). Hack the Box (HTB)...
aiexpress.io

China’s deepfake laws come into effect today

China will start imposing its strict new guidelines across the creation of deepfakes from right now. Deepfakes are more and more getting used for manipulation and humiliation. We’ve seen deepfakes of figures like disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried to commit fraud, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to unfold disinformation, and US Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi to make her appear drunk.
TravelNoire

Africa Tech Summit 2023 Returns To Nairobi This February

Africa Tech Summit, a leading African tech conference created to connect tech leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, and businesses, is hosting its fifth event on February 15-16, 2023 in Nairobi. The event is taking place at the Sarit Expo Centre, the largest space of its kind in the Westlands area of Nairobi, Kenya.
