PULLMAN – Sparked by its sharpshooting veteran, Washington State caught fire out of the halftime break and quickly turned a close game into a runaway. WSU led California by one point at intermission, but the Cougars compiled a 12-0 run that spanned the first 4 minutes of the second half. Senior WSU forward DJ Rodman canned three 3-pointers during the spurt, and the Cougs controlled a double-digit advantage the rest of the way, finishing off a 66-51 victory over the Golden Bears on Wednesday night at Beasley Coliseum.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO