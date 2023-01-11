ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Washington State starts hot out of halftime break, races to comfortable win over Cal

PULLMAN – Sparked by its sharpshooting veteran, Washington State caught fire out of the halftime break and quickly turned a close game into a runaway. WSU led California by one point at intermission, but the Cougars compiled a 12-0 run that spanned the first 4 minutes of the second half. Senior WSU forward DJ Rodman canned three 3-pointers during the spurt, and the Cougs controlled a double-digit advantage the rest of the way, finishing off a 66-51 victory over the Golden Bears on Wednesday night at Beasley Coliseum.
PULLMAN, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Preliminary hearing for University of Idaho murder suspect set for week of June 26

MOSCOW, Idaho - The status hearing for Bryan Kohberger, charged with the murder of four University of Idaho students in November, was held on Thursday morning, Jan. 12. During the hearing, Kohberger's attorney requested the preliminary hearing be pushed out to June 2023, which the Prosecutor agreed to. The judge set the preliminary hearing will begin June 26 at 9 a.m. and will continue through June 30.
MOSCOW, ID

