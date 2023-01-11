ENOVIX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Enovix Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Read full article on original website
Second Class Action Filed Against Silvergate Capital (SI): Contact Robbins LLP for Information Regarding the Class Actions Against Silvergate Capital Corporation
The Class: Robbins LLP informs investors that another shareholder filed a class action on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) securities, for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The class period for the new case concerns shares purchased between November 9, 2021 and January 5, 2023. Silvergate is a digital currency company. Its platform, the Silvergate Exchange Network (“SEN”), provides payments, lending, and funding solutions for an expanding class of digital currency companies and investors. Silvergate is also the parent company of Silvergate Bank, which provides financial services that include commercial banking, commercial and residential real estate lending, mortgage warehouse lending, and commercial business lending.
INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Silvergate Capital Corporation with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Silvergate Capital Corporation (“Silvergate” or “the Company”) (NYSE: SI) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (“Fortuna” or “the Company”) (NYSE: FSM) for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false...
TechCrunch
Nvidia unveils new AI workflows to help the retail industry with loss prevention
Videos like this are all over the internet, and the retail industry is reporting that theft continues to rise. Target attributed hundreds of thousands of dollars in profit losses in 2022 to organized retail theft, while Walmart recently said increased thefts may result in higher prices and store closures. “Shrinkage”...
constructiontechnology.media
Cat invests in US battery specialist
Caterpillar said it is investing in Lithos Energy, Inc., a US specialist in the design and manufacture of lithium-ion battery packs. The amount invested has not been disclosed. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, Lithos produces shock resistant and high performance battery packs for applications including off-road vehicles and marine. The...
freightwaves.com
Daimler Truck CEO calls for strong Class 8 market in ’23
Class 8 truck orders in queue look healthy heading into the new year even as a September order record resulted in lower but still solid bookings in the last three months of 2022. “The demand that we saw out there for ’22 that none of us were able to build,...
Marc Lore’s ‘Wonder’ Pivots as Funding Dwindles for Costly Startups
Marc Lore’s would-be disruptive restaurant tech startup is changing course amid a difficult market. The Jet.com co-founder’s food company Wonder, which was initially intended to be something of a blend of food delivery, food trucks and ghost kitchens, bringing mobile kitchen vans to consumers’ homes to offer fresh-made meals, is pivoting to a fixed-space model. Effectively, the company is shifting to something resembling a souped-up ghost kitchen.
New Revenue Stream and 5,500 Pounds of Towing Capacity: Cyngn Collaborates with Jtec Industries
MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023-- Cyngn Inc. (the “Company” or “Cyngn”) (NASDAQ: CYN), the industrial autonomous vehicle company, announced today that it is working alongside Jtec Industries, the leading manufacturer of material handling carts. For end users, the collaboration will bring a sophisticated cart system to its autonomous vehicle deployments. For Cyngn and Jtec, the collaboration will lead to additional revenue opportunities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005348/en/ Cyngn autonomous Stockchaser vehicle (Graphic: Business Wire)
EDP Biotech Announces New Hire Sam Libby to Lead Rapid Company Growth and Expansion Opportunities
Sam Libby joins EDP Biotech Corporation as Head of Mergers & Acquisitions and Corporate Development to expand investments and create new corporate relationship opportunities as the company grows. EDP Biotech proudly welcomes Sam Libby as the Company's Head of Mergers & Acquisitions and Corporate Development. Libby will manage investments, drive...
argusjournal.com
XCPCNL Business Services Announces Shareholder Meeting Via Zoom Webinar on January 17th, 2023
Charlotte, North Carolina, January 10, 2023 — McapMediaWire — XCPCNL Business Services Corporation (OTC Pink: XCPL), a venture development business that leverages knowledge, skill, and experience in the consumer products industry, is pleased to announce a Zoom Webinar for the company’s shareholders. The webinar is set for Tuesday, January 17th, 2023, at 5:00 PM EST.
WISeKey Announces FY 2022 Preliminary Revenues of $25.6 Million, a 15% Increase from FY 2021, Despite the Divestiture of arago
WISeKey Announces FY 2022 Preliminary Revenues of $25.6 Million, a 15% Increase from FY 2021, Despite the Divestiture of arago. Semiconductor FY 2022 revenues increased to $23.2 million, or 38% as compared to FY 2021. WISeKey’s strong backlog of $36 million for IoT products stretches into 2024. Geneva, Switzerland,...
Atkore Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
Atkore Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ATKR), a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions, today announced that the Company will release its First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. (ET) that same day.
Assurant to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results
News Release on February 7, 2023; Live Audio Webcast on February 8, 2023. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases, will release fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, after the market closes. The news release will be available on Assurant's website at www.assurant.com. In conjunction with the news release, Assurant will host a conference call the following morning, Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. ET. The call will be available to the public via live audio webcast.
WiseTech Founder Richard White Acquires Corporate KYC Leader Kyckr Limited
Kyckr, the corporate KYC company providing businesses with legally-authoritative real-time data on prospective and existing customers and suppliers, has been acquired by Australian tech-entrepreneur and WiseTech Global Limited founder Richard White through his personal investment vehicle RealWise KYK AV Pty Ltd. This press release features multimedia. View the full release...
U.S. Court of Appeals Grants WCMA Motion to Stay Consumer Product Safety Commission Rule on Custom Window Coverings
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit yesterday (January 10) granted a motion by the Window Covering Manufacturers Association (WCMA) to stay the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s (CPSC) rule, A Safety Standard for Operating Cords on Custom Windows, pending judicial review. The CPSC’s rule therefore will not take effect while the case is pending in the D.C. Circuit.
Rio SEO Announces Integration with New Apple Business Connect API to Streamline Enterprise Listing Management
New tool enables brands to customize the way their information appears across Apple apps. Rio SEO, the leading all-in-one local marketing platform proven to increase online visibility for enterprise brands, today announced an integration with Apple Business Connect API. This new integration enables Rio SEO to streamline local listings management for its multi-location clients by maintaining and quickly publishing critical business information and updates to the Apple Maps place cards and across Apple apps.
lululemon Partners With Nedap to Advance RFID Technology Across Stores Globally
Nedap iD Cloud will now enhance lululemon's current capabilities to engage customers in new and compelling ways, meeting them where, when, and how they want to shop. Groenlo, the Netherlands - January 12, 2023 - (Newswire.com) Nedap (AMS:NEDAP), the global leader in RFID solutions, has been selected by lululemon (NASDAQ:...
Closers.io Continues ‘High-Ticket’ Performance in Creating Top 1% Setters and Closers for Client Businesses
Gordon and Remote Closing Academy are integrating top-tier sales reps into an industry expected to surpass $325 Billion by 2025. Closers.io, in conjunction with CEO Cole Gordon, are pleased to announce its unique vetting and recruiting process that trains the top 1% sales professionals. The company’s pipeline of sales reps continues to outperform the industry standard.
Pixium Vision announces peer-reviewed publications demonstrating the potential of the Next Generation PRIMA implant to restore vision at five times higher resolution than current implant
Pixium Vision announces peer-reviewed publications demonstrating the potential of the Next Generation PRIMA implant to restore vision at five times higher resolution than current implant. New implants leverage existing PRIMA design with significant increase in spatial resolution. Potential to restore vision to levels sufficient for face recognition and reading smaller...
MojoAuth Removes the Pain of Passwords for High Growth Businesses
MojoAuth - A true passwordless solution for high growing companies. Password security is a major concern for businesses in this digital age. From data breaches to stolen passwords, businesses are constantly at risk of cyber attacks. Fortunately, there is a solution that can help businesses keep their data safe and secure: Goodbye to passwords, hello to peace of mind with MojoAuth’s simple passwordless solution for businesses.
