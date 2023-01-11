ENOVIX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Enovix Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

The Class: Robbins LLP informs investors that another shareholder filed a class action on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) securities, for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The class period for the new case concerns shares purchased between November 9, 2021 and January 5, 2023. Silvergate is a digital currency company. Its platform, the Silvergate Exchange Network (“SEN”), provides payments, lending, and funding solutions for an expanding class of digital currency companies and investors. Silvergate is also the parent company of Silvergate Bank, which provides financial services that include commercial banking, commercial and residential real estate lending, mortgage warehouse lending, and commercial business lending.

