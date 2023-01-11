Read full article on original website
Related
This dreamy home makeover has kick-started an interior design career
A loft conversion and stylish new kitchen have made Caroline Kilgour’s home perfect for family life, where old and new styles are paired to perfection
archpaper.com
AN Interior in conversation with Luca Nichetto
To hear from leading voices at the intersection of architecture and design, AN Interior is happy to introduce Friday Favorites, a weekly series of conversations between AN’s Market Editor Sophie Aliece Hollis and innovators in the multifaceted realms of architecture, design, manufacturing, interiors, art, fashion, and more. To kick things off, we begin with a conversation from our year-end Best of 2022 issue. This publication honors the winners, honorable mentions, and editors’ picks from The Architect’s Newspaper’s three awards programs: Best of Practice, Best of Products, and Best of Design. To introduce the winners of the Best of Products Awards, Hollis sat down with Italian product designer Luca Nichetto of Nichetto Studio to discuss his recent endeavors and his thoughts on the interdisciplinary cultures of products, space, color, and more.
housebeautiful.com
Inside the Precise Artistry of Mosaic Tile in a Modern World
Before Artistic Tile was known for its luxury tile and slab, the brand originally opened as a decorative plumbing business in 19867. As the company continued to work on full bathroom design, tile gradually grew to have a special place in founder and chair Nancy Epstein's heart. Succeeding in a male-dominated field, Epstein has led Artistic Tile since 1993 to design and manufacture patterns the design world has fallen in love with. With over 200 authorized dealers representing the brand, Artistic Tile uses its bustling headquarters in Secaucus, New Jersey, to create innovative products and keep them in stock.
6 Living Room Trends That Are Taking Over in 2023
To uncover the biggest 2023 living room trends, we tapped interior designers and experts for their decor inspiration, from fresh twists on fireplaces to the surprising color that’s making a comeback.
Interior designers share 5 bedroom trends that'll be huge in 2023 and 4 that will be out
The pros think color drenching, vintage furniture, and sconces and pendant lighting will be popular but say white bedding and bare floors need to go.
This Striking 213-Foot Support Yacht Concept Looks Like a Life-Sized Origami—and That’s the Point
Origami as an art stretches back thousands of years, but it continues to influence modern designers worldwide. Case in point: Astilleros Armon has just unveiled a new yacht concept inspired by the practice of paper folding. The 213-footer, aptly christened Origami, represents the first monohull support vessel in the Spanish yard’s fleet. Astilleros Armon says it has enjoyed great success with its previous catamaran support vessels, but is hoping to cater to more clients with the new monohull model. Penned by Schwalgien Yacht Design, Origami features a sleek hull and a sharp vertical bow to pierce through the water. Amidships, a collection...
Woonsocket Call
Quantum Marketing Europe Celebrates Soundcore’s Launch Event Hosted At BoxPark Shoreditch
Bournemouth-based marketing agency, Quantum Marketing Europe, is celebrating a successful launch event for the audio equipment brand, Soundcore. The event, hosted at BoxPark Shoreditch, was designed to support Soundcore’s new line of products. United Kingdom - January 12, 2023 — Quantum Marketing Europe was tasked with supporting the launch...
The Design Form That Etsy Says Will Be Popular In 2023
Etsy says that a subset of curvy pieces has emerged, called melting forms. Here, you'll discover what makes these decorations stand out as well as some ideas.
Eco-mission: The African designers transforming everyday objects
From bamboo bikes in Uganda to coconut wood furniture in Ivory Coast, designers across East and West Africa are reimagining everyday objects with sustainability in mind.
Woonsocket Call
Evergreen Podcasts Launches Cricket-Based Podcast Channel Powered by 99.94 DM
CLEVELAND - January 12, 2023 - (Newswire.com) Evergreen Podcasts is thrilled to announce that it will launch a cricket-based podcast channel in 2023 with a new partnership powered by 99.94 DM, a global digital audio platform. The new agreement will allow Evergreen to distribute all the cricket-based podcasts produced by 99.94 DM to publish the shows on a new Cricket Sports channel page on the Evergreen website.
Woonsocket Call
Pixium Vision announces peer-reviewed publications demonstrating the potential of the Next Generation PRIMA implant to restore vision at five times higher resolution than current implant
Pixium Vision announces peer-reviewed publications demonstrating the potential of the Next Generation PRIMA implant to restore vision at five times higher resolution than current implant. New implants leverage existing PRIMA design with significant increase in spatial resolution. Potential to restore vision to levels sufficient for face recognition and reading smaller...
Comments / 0