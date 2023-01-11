Founder of Purpose-Led Marketing Agency, Got Legs Digital visits amputee centre in Tanzania

Read full article on original website
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
US startups are teaming up to develop a new type of aircraft
Node Air and JetX are teaming up to develop a new type of aircraft that combines the best of their respective technologies. This collaboration will connect Node Air's modular transportation system with JetX 's Vector Thrust Propulsion. The concept of modular aircraft is relatively new and has yet to be...
crowdfundinsider.com
India’s Custom-Build Homes Firm Brick & Bolt Raises $10M from Accel, Celesta Capital
Custom-build homes platform Brick&Bolt announced that it has raised $10 million, co-led by global venture capital firms Accel and Celesta Capital. The company plans to use the funding “to enhance its tech stack, strengthen its leadership team and expand to 12+ cities in the next 15 months.” Cilix Capital, an international investment-banking firm, has “advised the Series A2 round.”
Marc Lore’s ‘Wonder’ Pivots as Funding Dwindles for Costly Startups
Marc Lore’s would-be disruptive restaurant tech startup is changing course amid a difficult market. The Jet.com co-founder’s food company Wonder, which was initially intended to be something of a blend of food delivery, food trucks and ghost kitchens, bringing mobile kitchen vans to consumers’ homes to offer fresh-made meals, is pivoting to a fixed-space model. Effectively, the company is shifting to something resembling a souped-up ghost kitchen.
Former Powerhandz CEO Appointed Head of Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator Program
When a Black woman is well-versed in a wealth of knowledge, the power will always be in her hands. Former Powerhandz CEO Danyel Surrency Jones is venturing toward new business endeavors as she maneuvers her knowledge of business and leadership strategies as the newly appointed head of Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator (BBA) program.
Woonsocket Call
Quantum Marketing Europe Celebrates Soundcore’s Launch Event Hosted At BoxPark Shoreditch
Bournemouth-based marketing agency, Quantum Marketing Europe, is celebrating a successful launch event for the audio equipment brand, Soundcore. The event, hosted at BoxPark Shoreditch, was designed to support Soundcore’s new line of products. United Kingdom - January 12, 2023 — Quantum Marketing Europe was tasked with supporting the launch...
Woonsocket Call
WiseTech Founder Richard White Acquires Corporate KYC Leader Kyckr Limited
Kyckr, the corporate KYC company providing businesses with legally-authoritative real-time data on prospective and existing customers and suppliers, has been acquired by Australian tech-entrepreneur and WiseTech Global Limited founder Richard White through his personal investment vehicle RealWise KYK AV Pty Ltd. This press release features multimedia. View the full release...
hospitalitytech.com
With Pace of Progress in Hospitality Slated to Move Onward and Upward, Maestro Presents its PMS Roadmap for 2023
"The secret of change is to focus all of your energy not on fighting the old, but on building the new.” When it comes to hotel property management system technology, this quote by Socrates is apropos. Last year, Maestro made five industry predictions for the evolution of PMS. While contactless technology did become more prevalent within the PMS in 2022 and many hotels added two-factor authentication at login to improve data security, neither reached mass adoption. While some PMSs are supporting additional payment products and adding integrations to OTA channels and the major customer-relationship management platforms, many still lack the functionality. But there is some good news . . .
Woonsocket Call
Vercel and Sitecore Announce Strategic Partnership to Empower Brands to Create and Deliver Unparalleled Digital Experiences
Vercel, the cloud platform for frontend developers, together with Sitecore, a global leader in end-to-end digital experience, announce their strategic partnership in response to the growing needs of brands for a more composable architecture. Digital consumers want more from their online experience. The past three years have reinforced just how...
World Screen News
Genius Brands Consolidates Consumer Platforms Under New Label
Genius Brands International is consolidating Kartoon Channel!, Frederator Network and Ameba TV under the new banner Genius Networks, to be led by Todd Steinman. Steinman, a veteran digital media and entertainment executive, joined Genius Brands last year as chief revenue and marketing officer for Kartoon Channel! He has been promoted to spearhead the newly created business unit as president of Genius Networks.
teslarati.com
IDRA prepares 9k ton Giga Press for shipment to Asia
IDRA has announced that it is sending a 9,000-ton Giga Press to Asia. IDRA has gained notoriety over the past year for being the supplier of the “Giga Press,” which allows massive metal castings to be made, including the Tesla Cybertruck frame. This allows the manufacturer to limit the number of parts per vehicle and simplify manufacturing, hence reducing cost. Now, IDRA has announced that it is sending yet another of its Giga Presses to an anonymous buyer in Asia.
Woonsocket Call
Best Cutting Solution For Sealing PTFE Gaskets
PTFE gaskets, also known as Teflon gaskets, are widely used as sealing and filling materials in petroleum, chemical, pharmaceutical, electric power, steel and other industries for their excellent material properties. And the great empowering values created by Teflon gaskets should not be underestimated. Today, let’s talk about knowledge about PTFE gaskets and PTFE gasket molding equipment.Teflon gasket is a polymer compound made of tetrafluoroethylene by polymerization, which has excellent chemical stability, corrosion resistance, sealing, non-toxicity, high lubrication, non-adhesion, electrical insulation, age resistance, and many other excellent characteristics. Therefore, it has been widely used in various applications.As one of the best corrosion resistant materials, PTFE gasket has solved many problems in the areas of chemical, petroleum and pharmaceutical.
CoinTelegraph
WOW Summit Hong Kong 2023 to be the flagship large-scale Web3 event in APAC
After successful editions in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates and Lisbon, WOW Summit Hong Kong is set to be the flagship full-scale Web3 event in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region in 2023. The conference will host over 5,000 attendees from March 29 to 30 at the world-class venue AsiaWorld-Expo. WOW Hong Kong is supported by the government institutions Invest Hong Kong and the Hong Kong Tourism Board and is co-hosted by well-known blockchain ecosystem players Uvecon.VC and MaGESpire. The founder of MaGESpire, Bowie Lau, is one of the biggest Web3 names in Hong Kong, according to Tatler Asia.
Woonsocket Call
Evergreen Podcasts Launches Cricket-Based Podcast Channel Powered by 99.94 DM
CLEVELAND - January 12, 2023 - (Newswire.com) Evergreen Podcasts is thrilled to announce that it will launch a cricket-based podcast channel in 2023 with a new partnership powered by 99.94 DM, a global digital audio platform. The new agreement will allow Evergreen to distribute all the cricket-based podcasts produced by 99.94 DM to publish the shows on a new Cricket Sports channel page on the Evergreen website.
Woonsocket Call
Marine VHF Radio Market Insights 2023 Latest Investment, Growth Rate, Future Trends, Outlook by Type, Application, End User and Business Opportunities to 2029
London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/12/2023 -- Marine VHF Radio Market Scope and Overview. The Global Marine VHF Radio Market Size was estimated at USD 113.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 149 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.58% during the forecast period. Marine VHF...
Woonsocket Call
Introducing Soothe Organic – a New Organic Brand in the US CBD Market
Soothe Organic is a premier CBD company based in Wyoming, United States, dedicated to producing and distributing top-quality organic CBD products to athletes, outdoor adventurers, and gym-goers. United States - January 12, 2023 — Their mission is to provide support to those looking for a natural and holistic approach to...
dailycoin.com
Polygon Founder-Led Web3 Accelerator Beacon Hosts Inaugural Demo Day
Early-stage web3 accelerator Beacon held its first Demo Day of the year with 13 projects pitching live to over 300 top venture capitalists. Beacon, positioning itself as the most founder-friendly accelerator started by Sandeep Nailwal (an accomplished web3 builder in his own right), hosted its inaugural Demo Day today. Graduates of Beacon’s first cohort presented their ideas on various sub-sectors of the crypto-economy, such as gaming, infrastructure, decentralized lending, and developer tooling. This group, known as Cohort 0, was described as “the MVP of Beacon” by the program’s core contributor Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder of the Polygon blockchain. Looking ahead, Nailwal plans to expand the program by running two Cohorts of 20-25 companies twice per year.
cryptonewsz.com
Papyrus: a new open-source full node for StarkNet newly launched by StarkWare
StarkWare happens to be extremely pleased and takes great pride in making their official announcement of having released their new open-source full node, Papyrus. This will now be functional in carrying out enhancement where the network’s functionalities and decentralization is concerned. Being an open-source StarkNet full node, Papyrus will indeed be an integral part of the decentralized StarkNet framework.
Woonsocket Call
Pixium Vision announces peer-reviewed publications demonstrating the potential of the Next Generation PRIMA implant to restore vision at five times higher resolution than current implant
Pixium Vision announces peer-reviewed publications demonstrating the potential of the Next Generation PRIMA implant to restore vision at five times higher resolution than current implant. New implants leverage existing PRIMA design with significant increase in spatial resolution. Potential to restore vision to levels sufficient for face recognition and reading smaller...
Woonsocket Call
Space-Based Fuel Management System Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Fuel Management Systems due to the Serial Production of Satellites and Launch Vehicles - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Space-Based Fuel Management System Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Component, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global space-based fuel management system market is estimated to reach $45,124.1 million in 2032 from $38,578.4 million in 2022,...
