SPY

End of the Year Closeout Sale: Amazon’s Practically Giving Away These Amazon Basics Brand Accessories

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. We’re in the home stretch of the holiday season. If you’ve been procrastinating, you might still find some stuff you can order and have arrive before Christmas, but don’t be too surprised if they don’t. We’ve seen lots of great deals this holiday season from big companies, like Walmart’s last-minute Christmas deals, so don’t fret if you missed the discounts on Cyber Monday because you can still snag incredible deals on some of the best Christmas gift. However, it looks like Amazon’s having an...
People

Shoppers Say This Highly Rated Puffer Coat Keeps Them Warm Even in the Single Digits, and It's on Sale

Add it to your cart for $79 with Amazon’s coupon Puffy jackets are picking up in popularity this season, with celebs like Hailey Bieber fueling the trend. But instead of spending hundreds of dollars on one at the department store (or thousands, in the case of the model), follow suit with the throngs of Amazon shoppers who are securing their winter gear online. The WenVen Puffer Coat is a comfortable option that has a removable faux fur hood and functional pockets that'll shield your ears and hands from...
BGR.com

Amazon’s Buy with Prime is coming to more stores this month

Last April, Amazon introduced a new program called “Buy with Prime” that extends the benefits of Amazon’s popular subscription service to other online stores. Since its launch, Buy with Prime has been available on an invite-only basis. Amazon has been “relentlessly iterating to make sure we’re building the best possible product and experience for merchants and Prime members.”
The Independent

Aldi’s sell-out heated clothes airer will be back in stock for 2023

Whether it’s using an electric blanket, portable heater or dehumidifier, we’re all searching for ways to keep costs down, owing to soaring energy prices. When it comes to doing the laundry, there’s one appliance you may need to invest in: a heated clothes airer. While a tumble dryer can cost up to £1.55 an hour to operate (depending on the model), a heated airer is a far more energy-efficient way to dry your clothes, as it is likely to cost less than 40p an hour to run.With so many models on the market (and some on the pricey side), thankfully,...
Nick Davis

People are making thousands reselling shoes from Marshalls

If you're looking for a way to make some extra cash, reselling shoes from Marshalls could be a great option for you. You can find videos all over the internet from people flipping shoes and making thousands, many from Marshalls and similar stores. Marshalls is a popular discount department store chain known for offering a wide variety of brand-name products at discounted prices. This includes a selection of shoes, which can be a great source of income for those who are able to find and resell popular styles at a markup.
frugalhotspot.com

Costco Coupon Book JANUARY 2023

The Costco Coupon Book January 2023 starts today, December 28, 2022 and is filled with some pretty good deals on Charmin toilet paper, Huggies diapers, Mohawk flooring, Lucky jeans, Eddie Bauer joggers, Chobani yogurt, Jimmy Dean Delights, Kirkland Signature lobster bisque, and more! The sale runs through January 22, 2023.
TODAY.com

Amazon is hosting a big New Year Sale — and we found deals starting at $5

We’re already more than a week into the new year, which, for many of us, means that our resolutions are in full swing. But after a handful of days of trying to drink more water, exercise regularly or get more organized at home, you may be realizing that you could use a little help to make that resolution stick.
Nick Davis

People are making thousands selling toilet paper rolls online

If you're looking for a unique and potentially profitable way to make money on eBay, consider selling toilet paper rolls. While it may seem like an unusual item to sell, toilet paper has become increasingly valuable in recent years due to its importance in maintaining personal hygiene. As a result, many people are willing to pay a premium for high-quality toilet paper, making it a potentially lucrative item to sell on eBay. According to an article from My Money Yard, toilet paper rolls sell between .24 to .54 cents a roll with an average price of .34 cents a roll.

