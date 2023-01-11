Read full article on original website
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'THEY MADE US PAY'
Was was talked about following a 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues. "It obviously sucks. That's not the way we wanted to end the game. To be quite honest, I thought we played a pretty solid road game. Had a lapse of five minutes and the good players don't need many chances to score and they made us pay. Got to learn from it."
NHL
LA Kings vs. San Jose Sharks: How to Watch
The Kings look to extend their winning streak against the Pacific division to seven games as they face their neighbors to the north. What you need to know ahead of the game against the San Jose Sharks:. When: Wednesday, January 11 at 7:00 pm PT. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles,...
NHL
DUE-ING IT RIGHT!
ST. LOUIS - Incredibly, it was actually the second 2-on-1 of the period for the gritty Flames call-up. Walker Duehr was turned aside the first time. He wouldn't allow it a second. From the media's vantage point in the press box, you didn't know whether to watch No. 71 lean...
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers at Sharks
The Oilers finish the California portion of their four-game road trip with a Friday night matchup at SAP Center against the San Jose Sharks. The Edmonton Oilers continue their road trip in California with a Friday night contest against the San Jose Sharks. You can watch the game on Sportsnet...
NHL
NSH@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens are looking to bounce back from a disappointing shutout loss earlier in the week. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Head coach Martin St-Louis wasn't pleased with his team's performance against the Kraken on Monday night, and with good reason. The Habs were down 3-0 after 20 minutes and were ultimately blanked 4-0 by Seattle. Goaltender Martin Jones made 21 saves to earn the shutout. Sam Montembeault made 37 saves for the Canadiens, who were coming off a 5-4 win over the Blues last Saturday but have lost eight of their last nine games (1-7-1). Cayden Primeau backed up Montembeault after he was recalled from the AHL's Laval Rocket on an emergency basis. Jake Allen is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Capitals
In the front end of a home-and-home set, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (16-18-7) will host Peter Laviolette's Washington Capitals (23-14-6) at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with...
NHL
Around North America: Chicago
Introducing the new segment of the Avalanche's travels: Around North America by Altitude Radio Play-By-Play Conor McGahey. Greetings Programs! That's Jeff Bridges' signature line from the 1982 Walt Disney Studios film Tron. It's also so how every Avalanche broadcast on Altitude Sports Radio begins. It ends with "Around North America and around the world on the Altitude Radio Network."
NHL
Gallagher out at least 6 weeks for Canadiens with lower-body injury
Forward was sidelined for 13 games before returning Dec. 29, has missed past 3. Brendan Gallagher is out at least six weeks for the Montreal Canadiens with a lower-body injury. The 30-year-old forward has missed the past three games. The same injury sidelined him for 13 games before he returned...
NHL
METAL! performs wicked drum solo at the Bell Centre
Fans at the Bell Centre may never know after Monday's special musical performance was interrupted by a decidedly harder-rocking guest. The Canadiens had planned for world-famous woodwind musician Barnaby Hawthorn III to perform during first intermission of the game against the Seattle Kraken, but newly-returned mascot METAL! had other plans.
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ BLUES
ST. LOUIS - The Flames held an optional skate this morning at the Enterprise Center, so there were no line rushes to report. The following forward combos and D pairs are based off Monday's practice. If anything changes, this page will be updated during the pregame warmup. LINES. Dillon Dube...
NHL
Recap: Rough First Period Costs Ducks in 6-2 Loss to Oilers
The Ducks could not overcome a four-goal Edmonton first period tonight, falling 6-2 to the Oilers at Honda Center in the penultimate contest of a franchise-record 10-game homestand. DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER. The loss dropped Anaheim to 12-26-4 on the season and 8-12-1 on home ice. The Ducks now...
NHL
Mercer scores twice, Devils rally past Hurricanes
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Dawson Mercer had two goals and an assist, and the New Jersey Devils rallied to defeat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 at PNC Arena on Tuesday. Mercer scored his second of the game to give New Jersey a 4-3 lead at 8:53 of the third period. After he got behind the defense, Mercer cut across the top of the crease and scored on the forehand around Pyotr Kochetkov.
NHL
Andersen could return for Hurricanes against Blue Jackets on Thursday
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Frederik Andersen could return when the Carolina Hurricanes play at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSOH, ESPN+, SN NOW). The 33-year-old goalie, who has missed the past 29 games with a lower-body injury sustained in November, was removed from injured reserve and had a full practice Wednesday. He traveled with the Hurricanes to Columbus.
NHL
Oettinger, Stars edge Islanders in shootout
ELMONT, N.Y. -- Jake Oettinger made 27 saves and stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout for the Dallas Stars in a 2-1 win against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Tuesday. Jason Robertson scored and had the only goal in the shootout for the Stars...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Kraken
UPDATE (5:45 p.m.) - Eric Comrie will make his first start in goal since November 16 and Henri Jokiharju will return to the lineup on defense, Sabres coach Don Granato announced. The Sabres had slated Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to start in goal but Luukkonen fell ill on Tuesday morning. Comrie was...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 5, Avalanche 4
DENVER -- Matthew Tkachuk scored the game-winning goal on the power play with 3:30 left in regulation to lead the Florida Panthers to a 5-4 win over the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Tuesday. Florida has now won three of its last four games to improve to 19-19-4. "He's...
NHL
'BETTER BE ON TOP OF THEM'
ST. LOUIS - Just like a playoff series, the one-on-one matchups become magnified, the deeper you go. It's the game within the game that makes the postseason so great. So, while the four-day stretch here in the American Midwest doesn't quite have the cachet of a summertime chase for the Cup, there are some similarities in how the Flames (and Blues, quite frankly) will approach tonight's game.
NHL
Pluses, minuses for Predators-Maple Leafs, Sharks-Kings
Analyst Weekes breaks down Wednesday doubleheader on TNT. NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will offer his thoughts for big games each week throughout the season. The Nashville Predators (19-14-6) visit the Toronto Maple Leafs (25-9-7) at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; TNT, SN, TVAS). Then, the San Jose Sharks (13-21-8) visit the Los Angeles Kings (24-14-6) at Crypto.com Arena (10 p.m. ET; TNT, SN NOW).
NHL
Coach's Challenge: OTT @ ARI - 14:45 of the First Period
Explanation: Video review confirmed that no goaltender interference infractions occurred prior to Derick Brassard's goal. Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game - Unsuccessful Challenge. game recap. Kraken shut out Bruins, hand them 1st home regulation loss. Win 7th in row, end Boston's 14-game point streak. by Joe Pohoryles /...
NHL
Recap: Lightning 5, Canucks 4
Tampa Bay survives a late Vancouver rally to earn a second-straight victory. Things tightened up at the end, but an Andrei Vasilevskiy save on Curtis Lazar in the dying seconds of the third period preserved a 5-4 victory for the Lightning over the Canucks on Thursday. Up 5-2 with less...
