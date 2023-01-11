Ghostface sends a terrifying message to ‘Scream’ star Jenna Ortega in the middle of the Golden Globes

Read full article on original website
Golden Globes viewers complain Jennifer Coolidge ‘spoiled’ The White Lotus in acceptance speech
Jennifer Coolidge shocked some Golden Globes viewers after she dropped a major White Lotus spoiler during her acceptance speech.The actor was accepting the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie when she gave away a key plot point from the season two finale of the hit HBO series.Coolidge beat her co-star Aubrey Plaza to the prize during Tuesday night’s (10 January) ceremony, which also saw Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven), and Niecy Nash-Betts (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) nominated in the same category.Spoilers follow for The...
The best looks from the 2023 Golden Globes
The best looks from the 2023 Golden Globes, including Ana de Armas, Viola Davis and Jenna Ortega.
Regina Hall Could Not Keep Her Composure As She Found Out Why Kevin Costner Couldn’t Make The Golden Globes While Reading The Teleprompter Live On Air
“Officially starting the Regina Hall Emmy nomination campaign for her performance in ‘accepting Kevin Costner’s Golden Globe for Actor in a Drama Series.’”
Cole Hauser and Mo Brings Plenty bring ‘Yellowstone’ to the Golden Globes
Prior to tonight, Paramount’s Yellowstone was an overlooked series far too often where awards season is concerned. But that’s changing after Kevin Costner took home the Golden Globe tonight for his work on the show and two of our favorite right-hand men took the 2023 Golden Globes stage to bring a Dutton-Esque flare to the big show. Cole Hauser and Mo Brings Plenty, who plays Rip Wheeler and Mo, respectively, took the Golden Globes stage to present the awards for Best Actress and Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology, or TV Movie.
Colin Farrell Takes Time Out of His Golden Globes Speech to Rave About Presenter Ana de Armas
"I just thought you were extraordinary," Farrell told Armas, for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Blonde Colin Farrell may have won the award for best actor in a musical or comedy at the 2023 Golden Globes, but he started his speech with a rave about presenter Ana de Armas. "I just thought you were extraordinary," Farrell told Armas — who was nominated for best actress in a motion picture drama for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Blonde — before accepting his award. "I cried myself to...
Nobody loved Jerrod Carmichael’s Scientology joke at the Golden Globes more than Leah Remini
Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael did not shy away from making uncomfortable jokes during the 80th annual awards show on Tuesday night, tackling everything from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for its historic lack of diversity in his monologue to later taking aim at the infamous slap heard ’round the world.
Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview
Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
Eddie Murphy Explains Why He Name-Dropped Will Smith During His Golden Globes Speech
Almost a year after The Slap, the discourse surrounding Will Smith and Chris Rock continues... even by Eddie Murphy.
Golden Globes 2023: Complete winners list
The Golden Globe Awards returned in 2023 after it was canceled last year due to the HFPA having no Black members. Here's a complete winners list, including Austin Butler, Steven Spielberg and Jennifer Coolidge.
Kate Middleton Shock: Prince Harry Accuses Prince William’s Wife of ‘Stereotyping’ Meghan Markle for Being Divorced, Biracial Preventing the Royal From Welcoming Her In
Prince Harry made some serious allegations against his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton. He claimed that Prince William's wife was stereotyping Meghan Markle. Prince Harry Accuses Kate Middleton Of Stereotyping Meghan Markle. The Duke of Sussex has been doing media appearances to promote his book Spare. However, one report claims that he...
Brendan Fraser Loses Golden Globe for ‘The Whale’ After Protesting Event
Brendan Fraser lost at the Golden Globes on Tuesday night for his performance in The Whale. The actor was up for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association award for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture, but was beaten out for the trophy by Elvis star Austin Butler. Fraser famously declined to attend the event after he accused the organization’s former president Philip Berk of groping him in 2003. “I cannot believe I’m here right now. I just want to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press for this honor. I want to also say to my fellow nominees: you have turned in...
Rihanna Wears a Dramatic Off-the-Shoulder Gown For Surprise Golden Globes Debut
Trust Rihanna to sneak into the Golden Globes in an incredible look. On Jan. 10, the multihyphenate arrived fashionably late to the ceremony with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, skipping the stylish red carpet beforehand. Though a low-key arrival, the upcoming Super Bowl performer turned heads in her black velvet Schiaparelli gown with dramatic puff sleeves. Paired with matching opera gloves and a floor-length train, the off-the-shoulder neckline also highlighted her opulent diamond statement necklace from Cartier. She completed the look with earrings from the jeweler, Giuseppe Zanotti heels, and a cube purse from Roger Vivier.
‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Condemns “Inappropriate” Luke & Laura Rape Storyline: “It’s Been a Burden I’ve Had To Carry”
General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the show is pulling out all the stops (the Nurses Ball is back!)… But when a show lasts as long as General Hospital — the longest-running drama currently on television — the show is bound to have some storylines that don’t age well. During General Hospital’s presentation at the 2023 Television Critics Association winter tour, one of the most tenured actors on the series spoke about one of the most popular — and problematic — storylines, not only in General Hospital history, but television history. That storyline is, of course, the Luke...
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
Joaquin Phoenix's Beau Is Afraid Trailer Seemingly Opens A Violent, Cartoon Multiverse
Joaquin Phoenix is entering a violent, cartoon multiverse in Beau Is Afraid; and fear never looked so colorful.
Heartwarming Moment: Elsa Pataky Aged Early for Chris Hemsworth as He Might Get Alzheimer’s
Have you ever imagined what the people around you will look like when they grow old? People do not usually do that because we never want our loved ones to grow old. But you will be surprised to know that Chris Hemsworth has taken the challenge and experienced something new in his project with National Geographic.
Zendaya Reacts to Golden Globe Win for Best Actress in a Drama Series for 'Euphoria'
Zendaya can finally add a Golden Globe statuette to her name!. The two-time Emmy winner earned her first Golden Globe on Tuesday for her lead role as Rue Bennett in HBO's Euphoria, taking home the award for Best Actress in a Television Series -- Drama. The 26-year-old actress beat out...
Why Kevin Costner Had to Skip the Golden Globes
Kevin Costner and his wife, Christine Baumgartner, had plans to attend the 80th Golden Globes Tuesday night at the Beverly Hilton. They missed the ceremony due to the flooding in Santa Barbara, California which made it impossible to get to Beverly Hills. Costner was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Drama for Yellowstone.
Gwyneth Paltrow responds to Hailey Bieber’s ‘nepo baby’ shirt
Gwyneth Paltrow has weighed in on the ongoing nepotism baby debate, joking that she needs the “nepo baby” shirt recently worn by Hailey Bieber.Last week, Bieber, who was recently labelled a nepo baby by New York Magazine due to her famous relatives and husband, made a statement about the title with a white T-shirt emblazoned with the words “nepo baby”.The statement tee prompted an Instagram post from InStyle over the weekend, who noted that Bieber was “saying it with her whole chest”.The Instagram post was met with a number of amused comments -- including one by Paltrow.“I might need...
Kevin Costner Reveals Emergency Reason He Could Not Attend the 2023 Golden Globe Awards
Kevin Costner is among the nominees at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, which air on Tuesday night (Jan. 10), but the Yellowstone star won't be on hand to collect his award if he should win. Costner turned to social media on Tuesday to explain that he isn't able to attend due to the storms and flooding that have ravaged California in recent days.
