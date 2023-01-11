As the Giants prepare for their first playoff game since the 2016 season, the defense is tasked with game planning for one of the best offenses in the NFL. The Minnesota Vikings are ranked seventh in total points and total yards and there is no doubt that their fans will have U.S. Bank Stadium rocking on Sunday afternoon. It will be the job of defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and the Giants defensive braintrust to devise a scheme that will ultimately subdue the energy in that stadium and turn the momentum in favor of Big Blue.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 14 HOURS AGO