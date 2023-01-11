Read full article on original website
Longstanding Local Hardware Store in Ohio is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenGahanna, OH
Women’s Basketball: Undefeated Ohio State looks to continue historic run against NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: Levis scores hat trick, No. 1 Ohio State shuts out No. 6 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: Jaques scores game-winning goal against No. 6 Wisconsin in OTThe LanternColumbus, OH
Little Bar, church at risk of demolition for apartmentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Centre Daily
Why Bears Having First Pick Makes it More Likely Bryce Young Goes No. 1: All Things CW
The All Things CW notes column by Christopher Walsh appears in five parts, with the latest on the Alabama Crimson Tide. This is ... On face value, it didn't look good for Bryce Young, one of two former Alabama Crimson Tide players who have a chance to be selected first in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Centre Daily
AP source: Packers LB Quay Walker fined $13,261 for shove
Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker was fined $13,261 by the NFL for the shove that led to his ejection from a 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions last Sunday, a person familiar with the situation said. The person also said Saturday that Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas was fined $11,139...
Centre Daily
Rams Reportedly Will Pick Up Option on QB Matthew Stafford
On the heels of the news that head coach Sean McVay will return to coach the Los Angeles Rams in 2023, the team will reportedly pick up the option of quarterback Matthew Stafford for next year. Stafford, 34, announced he would not be retiring after missing most of the 2022...
Centre Daily
Report: Ravens Still Hope for Long-Term Lamar Jackson Deal
For the second straight season, Lamar Jackson missed the stretch run of the Ravens regular season, and he has officially been ruled out for the team’s playoff opener against the Bengals. Even so, Baltimore still plans to negotiate a long-term contract with the former league MVP in the offseason, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Centre Daily
Seahawks In Playoffs Thanks to ‘Worst-Ever’ Refs? Why’s ESPN Pushing Goofy Narrative?
The Seattle Seahawks are in the NFL Playoffs. And to some critics, and seemingly to ESPN, they have the NFL referees to thank for that. It's being alleged that multiple controversial calls in Sunday’s Week 18 playoff-shaping contest between the Rams and Seattle is why the Seahawks are in the playoffs against the Niners. ... a narrative being pushed by ESPN as it suggests the world of officiating could be in for sweeping changes due to that contest being botched by the zebras.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Centre Daily
All Bengals Staff Picks For Wild Card Playoff Showdown With Ravens
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to win in the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time in franchise history on Sunday when they host the Ravens at Paycor Stadium. Cincinnati is favored in the matchup. Here are our staff picks:. Season Record: 12-4 The road to Arizona...
Centre Daily
Seahawks QB Geno Smith Staying in Seattle Next Season?
As an impending free agent, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith could be playing his final game under his current contract with the team against the San Francisco 49ers today. However, the Seahawks and Smith already appear to have a decision on whether or not he'll be back in 2023. According...
Centre Daily
Score, Spread, & Over/Under Predictions for Seahawks at 49ers
The Seahawks and Geno Smith are a fantastic story but they don't have the offensive firepower to match what San Francisco has even with a third-string quarterback in Brock Purdy. This feels like a day where Seattle's offense struggles and if that's the case, it could be worse than what I'm predicting.
Centre Daily
New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings: What Changes Should Be Made on Defense?
As the Giants prepare for their first playoff game since the 2016 season, the defense is tasked with game planning for one of the best offenses in the NFL. The Minnesota Vikings are ranked seventh in total points and total yards and there is no doubt that their fans will have U.S. Bank Stadium rocking on Sunday afternoon. It will be the job of defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and the Giants defensive braintrust to devise a scheme that will ultimately subdue the energy in that stadium and turn the momentum in favor of Big Blue.
Centre Daily
College football recruiting: Georgia emerging for No. 1 2024 player
Dylan Raiola turned heads recently when he de-committed from Ohio State, but one school appears to be the new favorite landing spot for the No. 1 player in the 2024 college football recruiting class. 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong revealed his new Crystal Ball prediction for the quarterback, with...
Centre Daily
Bobby Wagner Rams Lone All-Pro as Aaron Donald’s Streak Ends
The hits just keep on coming for Los Angeles Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald. After entering the season with aspirations of defending their Super Bowl crown, the Rams' disappointing 5-12 season came to a close last Sunday ... and five days later, so too did Donald's seven-year streak of All-Pro nods.
Centre Daily
Standing Pat? New England Patriots’ Jerod Mayo Making Decisions on NFL Offers
The message is clear this offseason for the New England Patriots:. The play-making defense is good enough. The anemic offense needs an overhaul. To that end, the historically tight-lipped Patriots made an uncharacteristically transparent announcement last week. That they are commencing the search for a new offensive coordinator. And that they are opening contract negotiations with defensive assistant coach Jerod Mayo in an attempt to keep him in Foxboro.
Centre Daily
General Manager Candidate: Quentin Harris
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans continued the interview process Saturday in their search for a new general manager. The team confirmed that it concluded interviews with Ian Cunningham of the Chicago Bears and Quentin Harris of the Arizona Cardinals. The next general manager will be the 15th in the...
Centre Daily
Seahawks Shushing Doubters, Lead 49ers at Halftime in Wild Card
The Seattle Seahawks head into halftime of Saturday's NFC Wild Card matchup with a somewhat surprising 17-16 lead over the San Francisco 49ers, who entered the game on a 10-game winning streak. Seattle fell behind 10-0 in the first quarter after it looked like the Niners would be able to...
Centre Daily
If Packers Are Committed to Rodgers, It’s Time to Trade Love
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst signaled on Friday that, so long as Aaron Rodgers decides to return for a 19th season, he will be their quarterback for the 2023 NFL season. “We made a really big commitment to him last offseason, so I...
Centre Daily
Reviewing the New England Patriots 2022 rookie class and looking ahead as to how it might develop.
By all accounts, the New England Patriots had one of their most successful rookie classes of recent memory in 2022. They found two starting cornerbacks, a backup quarterback, a wide receiver, an offensive lineman, and a defensive lineman who immediately stepped in and made a fair share of plays while stacking some critical experience that will serve them well as they head into their second seasons.
Centre Daily
Panthers Submit Request to Interview DeMeco Ryans
The Carolina Panthers have submitted a request to interview San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans for their head coaching vacancy, according to multiple reports. Panthers' fans got a first-hand look at what a DeMeco Ryans-coached defense could look like earlier this season. The 49ers' defense flies around the field...
Centre Daily
Bills vs. Dolphins: ‘Josh Allen vs. Skylar Thompson’ (Who?)
With a trip to the AFC Divisional round on the line, the Buffalo Bills host AFC East for Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round matchup from Highmark Stadium on Sunday. And on one level, this game could be billed as "Josh Allen vs. Skylar Thompson.''. Wait. Who?. Dolphins coach...
