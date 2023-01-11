Columbia City Council races revealed for April 4 election

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

We now know who will be on the April 4 ballot for the Columbia City Council election.

The election will be for the Ward 1 and Ward 5 council seats.

First Ward Councilwoman Pat Fowler filed to run again. Nick Knoth also announced a bid for the Ward 1 seat.

Ward 5 Councilman Pitt Pitzer announced he would not be running again. Donald Waterman and Gregg Bush have filed for the Ward 5 seat.

