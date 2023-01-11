ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
mutigers.com

Women's Basketball Set to Face Top-Ranked South Carolina

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri women's basketball team bookends its back-to-back contests against top-five opponents with a road trip to Columbia, S.C. for a matchup against No. 1 South Carolina. The contest is scheduled to start at noon and will be nationally broadcast on ESPN and KTGR.
COLUMBIA, MO
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jamarion Wilcox, 2023 RB from Georgia, announces SEC commitment

Jamarion Wilcox will play college football in the SEC. The 2023 running back has joined Mark Stoops’ Kentucky program. Wilcox, out of South Paulding in Georgia, announced his commitment Friday. He went into Friday’s announcement with a top 4 of Kentucky, Auburn, Clemson and Ohio State. The Wildcats...
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina football: 10 burning questions as the Gamecocks head into the offseason

South Carolina’s 45-38 loss to Notre Dame in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl easily could have been a microcosm of its season. There was the good, the bad, and the ugly. It was the type of game that revealed their strengths, weaknesses and those that need to be disregarded – good special teams, bad run defense and needless penalties for starters in their respective order.
COLUMBIA, SC
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky held off Georgia for prized recruit Anthony Brown

The Kentucky Wildcats are trying to add the finishing pieces to their 2023 recruiting class before National Signing Day in February. One player already signed for the Cats next season is three-star wide receiver Anthony Brown. Brown committed to Kentucky early in the process after seeing what Kentucky did on...
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky makes history in strong victory over Tennessee in Knoxville

Kentucky has achieved many historic events as a basketball program. On Saturday, the Wildcats achieved another historic event in a season that seemed unlikely to accomplish much of anything. The Wildcats came into Knoxville with a record of 10-6 to take on No. 5 Tennessee. After a strong start in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Wildcats Today

COLUMN: Cut the Coachspeak — Kentucky is Atrocious

Add Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes to the list of skippers that aren't taking the visual downfall of Kentucky basketball without a few grains of salt.  After Barnes' Volunteers scuffled their way to a 77-68 victory over Vanderbilt at home on Tuesday night, the eighth-year coach down in Rocky ...
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Justin Rogers, former Kentucky DL, announces SEC transfer commitment

Justin Rogers is staying in the SEC. The former Kentucky defensive lineman is headed to The Plains to play for Auburn. Rogers shared the big news on Twitter. Rogers heads to Auburn after 3 seasons with the Wildcats. He played in 33 games for Mark Stoops’ troops, recording 60 tackles and 3 sacks at UK.
AUBURN, AL
WJBF

Aiken H.S. head football coach fired

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has learned that the head football coach at Aiken High School has been terminated. According to Aiken County Public Schools, Olajuwon Paige, was terminated two days ago. Paige began his coaching career at AHS back in 2019. He played for the Fighting Green Hornets program and was named […]
AIKEN, SC
WKYT 27

Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple hit it big in the lottery. “I always dreamed of doing this,” a Frankfort man said after he and his wife won $225,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket. Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous,...
FRANKFORT, KY
Charlotte Stories

Earthquake Strikes Center of South Carolina Last Night

Last night at around 11:03pm, a 1.9 magnitude earthquake struck the heart of South Carolina, just east of Columbia. According to the USGS, the quake had an epicenter of 33.942°N 80.791°W and a depth of 6 km. Earthquakes have been increasing in frequency around the Charlotte region over...
COLUMBIA, SC
WHAS 11

NWS: 3 tornadoes confirmed after latest storm system in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three tornadoes have been confirmed in Kentucky by the National Weather Service of Louisville after severe weather came through the state Thursday morning. The first EF-1 tornado was confirmed in Mercer County at 2:20 p.m. The winds were reported up to 100 miles per hour. Roughly...
KENTUCKY STATE
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Birds out of place

A long time bird watcher reports a white-crowned sparrow sighting, but not in a region of South Carolina where one might usually find it. Rudy Mancke served as naturalist and co-host of South Carolina ETV's NatureScene, which began its long run in 1978. His field trips, broadcast nationwide, have earned him a legion of dedicated viewers. Rudy's knowledge of the complex inner-workings of different ecosystems and his great admiration for the natural world make him the perfect guide. In fact, the National Wildlife Federation and the Garden Club of America honored his commitment to resource conservation with special awards. Since retiring from SCETV, Rudy has gone on to teach at the University of South Carolina, Columbia.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Richland Two announces early dismissal for high schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tomorrow, Jan. 12, all Richland Two high schools will have a half day. The district made the announcement on its Twitter page. The Tweet states that schools will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here...
COLUMBIA, SC

