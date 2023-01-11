Officials update city on Better Bismarck Campaign at City Commissioners Meeting

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — The Board of City Commissioners meeting started at 5:15 Tuesday night.

Several important items were on the agenda including the Old Mackenzie River Restaurant.

The building has been vacant since September 7. The owner of Charras and Tequila bought the building in October and the Old Mackenzie Restaurant will be renamed.

The owner has applied for a new Class F1 Restaurant Full alcohol Liquor License. At the last hearing, one commissioner motioned to approve the request.

Also at the meeting, the city of Bismarck provided an update on what a campaign is doing to help improve our community.

The Better Bismarck Campaign launched right before Thanksgiving. It’s an opportunity for the city to help combat homelessness and the opioid addiction crisis.

To date, the campaign has received a little over $12,000 along with an additional $17,000 which was received from a lawsuit related to opioid manufacturers and distributors.

Officials also requested an extension of the campaign which the board approved.

If you are interested in helping donate to the campaign you can click here .

