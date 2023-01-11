ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
CBS Denver

Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Lakers at Ball Arena

Nikola Jokic needed only five shots on his way to a league-leading 11th triple-double of the season. How's that for efficient."A truly selfless superstar," Denver coach Michael Malone said.Jokic finished with 14 points — a perfect 5 of 5 from the floor, 3 of 3 from the line — grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 16 assists as the Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 122-109 on Monday night in a game where LeBron James sat out due to a sore left ankle."I know a lot of players that if they took five shots in 35 minutes would be (mad)...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Nikola Jokic has a perfect night against the Lakers

Nikola Jokic has been can't-miss viewing this season. Monday night, he literally couldn't miss. Jokic put up a triple-double of 14 points, 11 rebounds and 16 assists in the Denver Nuggets' win over the Los Angeles Lakers, and he didn't miss a single shot while doing so. The Joker made all five of his field goal attempts, including a three-pointer, and all three of his free throws.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Tyronn Lue, Kawhi Leonard, Clippers have a winning recipe, but who will sacrifice for it?

LOS ANGELES — After weeks and months of trials and experiments, Tyronn Lue finally rolled out what Los Angeles Clippers fans have been begging for. Tuesday night’s win over the Dallas Mavericks featured the highly anticipated “Wingstop” lineup. Even without Paul George, the Kawhi Leonard-led Clippers finally looked like what many people thought they would. […] The post Tyronn Lue, Kawhi Leonard, Clippers have a winning recipe, but who will sacrifice for it? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
App.com | Asbury Park Press

After bad breaks, Bryan Antoine is feeling good about basketball again

The last time most people saw Bryan Antoine play basketball, it was in front of a crowd of 70,000 people and a national television audience in the NCAA Tournament’s Final Four. Ten months later, after he transferred from Villanova to Radford for his senior season, the former Ranney School star performs in a markedly different setting. On Wednesday he tallied 16 points, six rebounds and three steals to lead the Highlanders past host Winthrop before 1,014 spectators...
RADFORD, VA

