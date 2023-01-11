Read full article on original website
svinews.com
Teen girl dies, two teen boys arrested in Cheyenne shooting
CHEYENNE (WNE) — The victim in Monday night’s shooting near Frontier Mall has been identified as a 17-year-old female Triumph High School student, and two local teens have been arrested in connection with her death. At approximately 6 p.m. Monday, Cheyenne police officers were dispatched to a report...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (1/11/23–1/12/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Suspects Arrested in Homicide Investigation
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Monday, January 9 at approximately 6:00 p.m. Cheyenne Police Officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the area of Frontier Mall located at 1400 Dell Range Boulevard. Responding officers secured the area and located one 17-year-old female victim with an apparent...
6 arrested after shooting near high school
Six people, including three juveniles, were arrested on reports of a shooting near Greeley West High School Tuesday morning.
Cheyenne Shooting Victim Had Dreams of Being an Attorney or Cosmetologist
Angelina Harrison, the Cheyenne teen who was fatally shot while riding in a vehicle near Frontier Mall Monday night, is being remembered as an "outgoing, loyal, smart, beautiful, and caring young girl." According to her obituary, the 16-year-old Triumph High School student loved hanging out with her friends and going...
1 Dead, 1 Injured in Head-On Crash on Icy Wyoming Road
The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on collision that left one driver dead and another injured. The crash happened around 4:51 p.m. yesterday, Jan. 11, at milepost 87.7 on Wyoming 789 between Lander and Hudson. According to a fatality crash summary, 65-year-old Wyoming resident Cassaundra Vanvleet was driving north...
Cheyenne Police on Accident Alert
The accident alert has been rescinded. Due to a high number of accidents related to hazardous road conditions, the Cheyenne Police Department is currently on accident alert. This means officers will only be responding to accidents involving injuries, impaired drivers, road blockage, or the inability to exchange information. Drivers involved...
Six people arrested following shooting near Greeley West High School
Six people, including three juveniles, were arrested after a shooting near Greeley West High School Tuesday.
KEVN
Wyoming inmate dead in prison
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wyoming inmate Philip Nelson Taylor died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Taylor was convicted of first-degree murder in Laramie County, Wyo., and was incarcerated at the Wyoming Correctional Institution in Torrington, Wyo. Per WDOC policy, an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
kfbcradio.com
Cheyenne Police Investigate Stabbing of 16-year-old
Cheyenne Police are currently investigating a report of a stabbing that occurred Friday night at approximately 11:00 p.m. at South High School, located at 1213 West Allison Road. A 16-year-old male victim sustained multiple stab wounds and was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for treatment. The preliminary investigation suggests...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (1/9/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Inital Appearences:. Eric Albert Smith, 26 –...
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Crash in Cheyenne
A man was seriously injured Tuesday after crashing his motorcycle in northeast Cheyenne. Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says the crash happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 4300 block of Windmill Road. Farkas did not have specific information, but says the man "lost control of the vehicle prior to the crash."
capcity.news
Local liquor delivery woman hopes to lower drunk driving, promote sober assistance
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A liquor delivery service is available for the Cheyenne community to use, and it’s all driven by a local businesswoman intent on keeping drunk drivers off the streets. Residents can order alcohol available in DT’s Discount Liquor Store and have it delivered by Sara Gabriel,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Tree-Killing Squirrels To Blame For Removal Of 100-Year-Old Cottonwoods From Cheyenne Park
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Over the next couple of weeks, Cheyenne’s Holliday Park will look a little more thinned out as crews remove 24 large cottonwood trees from the park that are about a century old. And while the trees are approaching the end...
Eastbound I-80 Near Laramie Blocked Due to Multiple Crashes
Multiple crashes near Laramie have blocked all lanes of eastbound Interstate 80 at milepost 327, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. WYDOT says drivers should be prepared to stop and expect delays. Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions and closure...
Victim in Deadly Cheyenne Crash Identified
A woman who died last month after crashing her car into a tree in west Cheyenne has been identified. The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, in the 3000 block of Carey Avenue. According to a fatality crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, 51-year-old Gail Brown...
UPDATE: I-80 Between Laramie and Cheyenne to Remain Closed Overnight
As of 9:27 p.m., the estimated opening time is between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Jan. 12. As of 8:56 p.m., the estimated opening time is between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Jan. 12. The Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne due to winter conditions and crashes.
capcity.news
Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to Wheatland closed early Thursday as more snow brings travel headaches
CASPER, Wyo. — Another hit of winter weather has led to road closures in Wyoming early Thursday. As of 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to Wheatland is closed due to winter conditions, according to WYDOT. The estimated reopening time is seven to nine hours. Most other roads in and around Cheyenne, including Interstate 80, are open, but slick in spots.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Nationwide home show is heading to Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Name a place where you can buy massage chairs, solar panels, and a doorbell camera all in one building? It’s not easy. Luckily, the people of Wyoming will get that chance this weekend when Nationwide Expos’ home show makes its way to Cheyenne.
NWS Cheyenne: Several Inches of Snow, Travel Impacts Possible Midweek
Strong winds are expected to continue to blast much of southeast Wyoming today and tomorrow before another round of snow moves in. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says the wind-prone areas such as Arlington and Elk Mountain along Interstate 80 and the Bordeaux interchange along Interstate 25 could see gusts of 70 to 75 mph.
