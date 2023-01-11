ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
svinews.com

Teen girl dies, two teen boys arrested in Cheyenne shooting

CHEYENNE (WNE) — The victim in Monday night’s shooting near Frontier Mall has been identified as a 17-year-old female Triumph High School student, and two local teens have been arrested in connection with her death. At approximately 6 p.m. Monday, Cheyenne police officers were dispatched to a report...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (1/11/23–1/12/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Suspects Arrested in Homicide Investigation

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Monday, January 9 at approximately 6:00 p.m. Cheyenne Police Officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the area of Frontier Mall located at 1400 Dell Range Boulevard. Responding officers secured the area and located one 17-year-old female victim with an apparent...
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

1 Dead, 1 Injured in Head-On Crash on Icy Wyoming Road

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on collision that left one driver dead and another injured. The crash happened around 4:51 p.m. yesterday, Jan. 11, at milepost 87.7 on Wyoming 789 between Lander and Hudson. According to a fatality crash summary, 65-year-old Wyoming resident Cassaundra Vanvleet was driving north...
LANDER, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Police on Accident Alert

The accident alert has been rescinded. Due to a high number of accidents related to hazardous road conditions, the Cheyenne Police Department is currently on accident alert. This means officers will only be responding to accidents involving injuries, impaired drivers, road blockage, or the inability to exchange information. Drivers involved...
CHEYENNE, WY
KEVN

Wyoming inmate dead in prison

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wyoming inmate Philip Nelson Taylor died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Taylor was convicted of first-degree murder in Laramie County, Wyo., and was incarcerated at the Wyoming Correctional Institution in Torrington, Wyo. Per WDOC policy, an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
TORRINGTON, WY
kfbcradio.com

Cheyenne Police Investigate Stabbing of 16-year-old

Cheyenne Police are currently investigating a report of a stabbing that occurred Friday night at approximately 11:00 p.m. at South High School, located at 1213 West Allison Road. A 16-year-old male victim sustained multiple stab wounds and was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for treatment. The preliminary investigation suggests...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (1/9/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Inital Appearences:. Eric Albert Smith, 26 –...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Crash in Cheyenne

A man was seriously injured Tuesday after crashing his motorcycle in northeast Cheyenne. Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says the crash happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 4300 block of Windmill Road. Farkas did not have specific information, but says the man "lost control of the vehicle prior to the crash."
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Eastbound I-80 Near Laramie Blocked Due to Multiple Crashes

Multiple crashes near Laramie have blocked all lanes of eastbound Interstate 80 at milepost 327, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. WYDOT says drivers should be prepared to stop and expect delays. Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions and closure...
LARAMIE, WY
K2 Radio

Victim in Deadly Cheyenne Crash Identified

A woman who died last month after crashing her car into a tree in west Cheyenne has been identified. The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, in the 3000 block of Carey Avenue. According to a fatality crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, 51-year-old Gail Brown...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to Wheatland closed early Thursday as more snow brings travel headaches

CASPER, Wyo. — Another hit of winter weather has led to road closures in Wyoming early Thursday. As of 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to Wheatland is closed due to winter conditions, according to WYDOT. The estimated reopening time is seven to nine hours. Most other roads in and around Cheyenne, including Interstate 80, are open, but slick in spots.
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Nationwide home show is heading to Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Name a place where you can buy massage chairs, solar panels, and a doorbell camera all in one building? It’s not easy. Luckily, the people of Wyoming will get that chance this weekend when Nationwide Expos’ home show makes its way to Cheyenne.
CHEYENNE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy