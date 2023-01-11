22 Best Data Entry Work-from-Home Jobs [2023]

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies.

More and more people who want to stop living paycheck to paycheck are turning to remote data entry jobs.

These work-from-home opportunities often require little-to-no data entry experience, offer flexible schedules, and let you take on only the amount of work you can handle.

As your skills improve, you can also work your way up to more specialized (and higher-paying) gigs that require specialized work experience, such as medical or legal transcription.

We’ll walk you through the types of remote data entry jobs, the best places to find them, and some data entry job scams to look out for.

22 best data entry jobs from home sites

Now that you know what data entry is and what skills you need, it's time to start looking for remote data entry jobs. Here is a list of recruiters that offer remote job opportunities in data entry.

Warning

Always apply for a job directly through a company’s website rather than going through a third party or replying to an unsolicited email or phone call.

Upwork

The freelancer marketplace Upwork connects businesses with freelancers for various projects, including data entry. It has more than 2,000 job listings for data entry and provides a description of the job, the skills required, and the pay.

Fiverr

Fiverr is a freelancer marketplace that allows data entry specialists to create "gigs" that businesses can purchase. This is a good place to start if you're still building your data entry skills and figuring out what kind of work you prefer.

Indeed

Indeed includes data entry jobs in the listings it pulls from websites all over the internet. You can use Indeed to find both full-time and part-time data entry jobs. Companies will list the pay, skills required, and job description in Indeed.

Glassdoor

Glassdoor lets you search for data entry postings and read reviews of companies listing data for those jobs. Glassdoor also provides salary estimates based on reports from past employees.

This site can help you get an idea of what it’s like to work for a company before applying.

FlexJobs

FlexJobs is a job search website specializing in finding flexible jobs, including part-time, freelance, and work-from-home positions. You need to pay to use FlexJobs, which ensures all the listings are legitimate.

FlexJobs also lists the best 100 companies to work for to help you find a data entry job with a reputable company.

Scribie

Focusing on transcription, Scribie is an excellent place for those with strong listening and typing skills. You can decide the number of hours you work and work 100% remotely from anywhere.

Scribie also offers automated transcriptions you can correct, which is a great way to get started if you're new to transcription.

Amazon Mechanical Turk

Amazon Mechanical Turk is a crowdsourcing platform that lets job seekers pick up short jobs, including data entry. The various job includes transcribing audio files, performing research, identifying items in a picture or video, and removing duplicate data.

Clickworker

Clickworker is another crowdsourcing marketplace for businesses looking for workers to perform small tasks. Most of the functions on Clickworker are data entry tasks, such as transcribing audio files or filling out forms.

AccuTran Global

This Canadian transcription company recruits virtual transcribers from North America. You get to decide where and how many hours you work.

To work for AccuTran Global, you must have good quality headphones and a stable internet connection since you you’ll be transcribing live voice calls.

Axion Data Services

Established in 1996, Axion Data Services offers U.S. businesses nationwide services, such as data entry outsourcing, verification, and online data research. Axion lists open positions on its website and requires a background check for all staff.

Kendall Creek Communications

Specializing in legal transcriptions, Kendall Creek Communications offers data entry services to law firms, court reporting agencies, and government agencies.

Some clients may require a security clearance, including a background check and fingerprinting, which can often be obtained free of charge.

TDEC

TDEC assists businesses and charities with data entry services, including data verification and extraction, transcription of data from physical documents, and data keying. Open positions on the TDEC website include document and image processing, and clerk jobs.

Aston Carter

Aston Carter is a staffing agency that provides data entry jobs as well as accounting and finance, administrative assistant, customer support, human resources, legal, marketing, and sales positions.

You can either browse the job openings or submit your resume on the website for future consideration.

Vaco

Vaco is a staffing and placement firm that connects professionals with opportunities in the legal, finance, accounting, technology, and administration fields.

The company offers contract-to-hire and direct-hire placement options for data entry clerks. Vaco also features interview tips and resume templates on its website.

OneSpace

OneSpace is a cloud-based platform that hires independent contractors to fill data entry and transcription needs within major companies. Some transcription jobs are for languages other than English.

If you don’t see a job you like, you can still apply and receive job alerts about future data entry or transcription positions.

Quicktate/iDictate

Quicktate and iDictate offer transcription services in English, French, and Spanish to businesses and individuals in various industries, including, legal and medical. You’ll need to pass a quiz and take a typing test and pay $20 for a background check before you can be hired.

Quicktate and iDictate also prefer applicants with experience in WordPerfect, Excel, and/or Express Scribe Pro.

GoTranscript

GoTranscript is a transcription company that offers transcription, captioning, translation, and subtitling jobs in a variety of languages.

You must be able to accurately convert audio files into text format and pass a company test with at least a 95%. Finally, you'll need to complete training and certification before you’re hired.

Sigtrack

Sigtrack specializes in processing voter registrations, so only U.S. residents with valid state IDs (except residents of California and Massachusetts) are eligible.

Equipment requirements include Windows 10/11, MacOS 10.15, high-speed internet, and a single 4K monitor or a second 1080p monitor. You must also maintain a minimum of 95% accuracy in order to stay hired.

Xerox From Home

Xerox From Home lists work-from-home opportunities worldwide, including data entry and verification jobs. They also offer a Heroes@Home Program specifically for military spouses. If you don’t find a job you like, you can submit your resume for future consideration

Remotasks

Remotasks is a microtask platform that offers a variety of data entry-related jobs, including image annotation, document and image transcription, and similar data entry tasks.

You’ll need to sign up using your Facebook or Gmail and complete free training on the tasks you want to complete.

Conduent

Conduent provides business services to enterprises and governments, including data entry. An intuitive job search engine lets you click a check box indicating that you’re interested in remote opportunities and populates a list of data entry jobs from home.

UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group is a health care company that uses technology and data to aid its health care services. The company offers remote medical data entry positions on its website.

Most positions require at least a high school diploma/GED, and some require a separate workspace to ensure you can maintain document and information privacy.

How do data entry jobs work?

Data entry basically involves transcribing or inputting information into a digital format. This can be done through different methods, including typing on a keyboard, using voice-recognition software, or handwriting with a digital pen.

Because all you need are basic typing and computer skills, data entry can be one of the best side hustles. There are many types of remote entry-level data entry jobs you can do from home. Here are some of the most common ones you'll encounter.

Data entry clerk

A data entry clerk is responsible for inputting data into a computer system. This can include transcribing data from paper documents, entering data from scanned images, or typing in data from audio files.

Data entry keyer

A data entry keyer is a type of clerk who specializes in inputting alphanumeric data into a database. This job is data and numbers focused, and often involves transcribing information from paper or hard copies into a computer.

Transcriptionist

A transcriptionist is responsible for transcribing audio or video files into written text. This can be anything from transcribing a meeting or interview to transcribing a podcast or lecture.

Typist

A typist is responsible for inputting text into a word processor. Being able to type quickly is a helpful skill in this job, which often involves typing up reports and correspondence.

How can I do data entry work from home?

data entry work is relatively simple and requires little more than typing and basic data entry skills. That’s why online data entry jobs are an excellent option for people wondering how to boost their bank accounts.

Here are some skills you need in order to be a successful data entry operator.

Accuracy: This is an essential skill for a data entry worker, as even a tiny mistake could mean that the entire project has to be redone.

This is an essential skill for a data entry worker, as even a tiny mistake could mean that the entire project has to be redone. Typing speed: data entry jobs often require you to input a large amount of data in a short period. Some typing jobs even require you to be able to type a certain amount of words per minute (WPM).

data entry jobs often require you to input a large amount of data in a short period. Some typing jobs even require you to be able to type a certain amount of words per minute (WPM). Attention to detail: As with accuracy, attention to detail is also critical in data entry. This is because you’ll often be working with a variety of data and information that must be entered into a computer system precisely.

As with accuracy, attention to detail is also critical in data entry. This is because you’ll often be working with a variety of data and information that must be entered into a computer system precisely. Patience: Data entry can be repetitive and boring. You must be able to sit in front of a computer for long periods while doing tedious work.

Along with the above skills, you’ll also need some home office equipment for most data entry jobs.

This could include a computer with a fast internet connection, a word processing program such as Microsoft Office (Word) or Google Docs, and software that can edit spreadsheets. Be sure to check the requirements before applying for a job.

Tip

Although the work may be easy, it can be pretty tedious and time-consuming. You’ll need to be able to stay focused and concentrate on a computer screen for long periods.

Data entry job scams

Although there are definitely legitimate data entry jobs out there, data entry job scams are prevalent. Be sure to do your research and only apply for jobs with reputable companies.

Some data entry job scams might try to get you to sign up for a fee-based directory of companies that offer data entry jobs or promise access to high-paying data entry jobs.

Remember that though some fee-based job boards are legitimate and provide useful pre-screening services, paying a fee to access job postings does not guarantee you'll get a job.

Warning

If a remote data entry job sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Be wary of any data entry job that requires you to pay a fee to apply or access the job as well as data entry jobs that pay unbelievable salaries.

When searching for data entry jobs, be wary of any that require you to do the following:

Pay an upfront fee or deposit before you start working.

Give details about your credit card or bank account.

Sign a contract without reading it first.

Agree to have money deducted from your pay for training, equipment, or other costs.

Promise high compensation for little effort.

If you're interested in data entry jobs, the best way to find legitimate opportunities is to look for job postings that don't require fees and avoid most companies or websites that do.

Tip

To find out if there have been any complaints about the business, you can research a company’s reviews or search for complaints at the Better Business Bureau.

FAQs

Is work-at-home data entry legitimate?

Most work-from-home data entry jobs are legitimate, but there are also many scams you need to look out for. Be sure to study any company you're considering to ensure that they’re reputable, and stay away from those that charge a fee to apply for a position.

Apply directly through the company website whenever possible to make sure your information is going right to the company.

Can you make good money doing data entry?

In general, data entry jobs are not known for paying much more than minimum wage. For example, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median hourly pay for data entry Keyers is $17.13.

However, you may be able to earn more if you’re a fast typer or have a particular specialization, like legal or medical transcription.

Bottom line

Data entry can be a great opportunity if you’re looking to work from home and have more flexibility with your time. Many large companies, charities, and even governments need data entry to keep their operations running.

If you’re fast at typing and have strong attention to detail, there are many options for data entry jobs from home that would be a great side hustle.

If you’re simply searching for a new job you can do remotely and aren’t sure that data entry is right for you, remember there are many options for less tedious and well paid work you can do from home.