Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Centre Daily
Why Bears Having First Pick Makes it More Likely Bryce Young Goes No. 1: All Things CW
The All Things CW notes column by Christopher Walsh appears in five parts, with the latest on the Alabama Crimson Tide. This is ... On face value, it didn't look good for Bryce Young, one of two former Alabama Crimson Tide players who have a chance to be selected first in the 2023 NFL Draft.
New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings: What Changes Should Be Made on Defense?
As the Giants prepare for their first playoff game since the 2016 season, the defense is tasked with game planning for one of the best offenses in the NFL. The Minnesota Vikings are ranked seventh in total points and total yards and there is no doubt that their fans will have U.S. Bank Stadium rocking on Sunday afternoon. It will be the job of defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and the Giants defensive braintrust to devise a scheme that will ultimately subdue the energy in that stadium and turn the momentum in favor of Big Blue.
Seahawks In Playoffs Thanks to ‘Worst-Ever’ Refs? Why’s ESPN Pushing Goofy Narrative?
The Seattle Seahawks are in the NFL Playoffs. And to some critics, and seemingly to ESPN, they have the NFL referees to thank for that. It's being alleged that multiple controversial calls in Sunday’s Week 18 playoff-shaping contest between the Rams and Seattle is why the Seahawks are in the playoffs against the Niners. ... a narrative being pushed by ESPN as it suggests the world of officiating could be in for sweeping changes due to that contest being botched by the zebras.
Jaguars vs. Chargers: Betting Odds, Point Spread, Over/Under
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers will meet in one of the most anticipated games of the Wild Card weekend tonight at TIAA Bank Field with the No. 4 seed Jaguars entering as underdogs. "I think the last month of our season has kind of prepared us for this,...
Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of Playoff Showdown With Ravens
CINCINNATI — The Bengals elevated linebacker Keandre Jones and defensive end Raymond Johnson III from the practice squad for Sunday night's matchup against the Ravens. Both players are standard elevations and will return to the practice squad on Monday. Jones was active in one game this season. He played...
SNN Roundtable: Sean Payton Predictions
There will be several major storylines surrounding the New Orleans Saints this offseason. The biggest one is where, or if, former coach Sean Payton coaches in 2023. Payton surprisingly resigned last January at the conclusion of a 9-8 finish to 2021. He worked this past season as an analyst for Fox Sports while replacement Dennis Allen steered New Orleans to a 7-10 record.
Jaylin Williams Going From Career-High to No Minutes Showcases Thunder Strategy
Jaylin Williams answered the call. The rookie center has been filling in at times off of the bench for Aleksej Pokusevski and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, who are both injured. A second rounder, he hasn’t blown away fans on the stat sheet, but he’s been able to fill a giant void in the Thunder lineup while he’s developing.
General Manager Candidate: Quentin Harris
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans continued the interview process Saturday in their search for a new general manager. The team confirmed that it concluded interviews with Ian Cunningham of the Chicago Bears and Quentin Harris of the Arizona Cardinals. The next general manager will be the 15th in the...
Standing Pat? New England Patriots’ Jerod Mayo Making Decisions on NFL Offers
The message is clear this offseason for the New England Patriots:. The play-making defense is good enough. The anemic offense needs an overhaul. To that end, the historically tight-lipped Patriots made an uncharacteristically transparent announcement last week. That they are commencing the search for a new offensive coordinator. And that they are opening contract negotiations with defensive assistant coach Jerod Mayo in an attempt to keep him in Foxboro.
College football recruiting: Georgia emerging for No. 1 2024 player
Dylan Raiola turned heads recently when he de-committed from Ohio State, but one school appears to be the new favorite landing spot for the No. 1 player in the 2024 college football recruiting class. 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong revealed his new Crystal Ball prediction for the quarterback, with...
Lakers News: How LeBron James Survived Endurance Test Against Dallas
During your Los Angeles Lakers' 119-115 double overtime home heartbreaker against the Dallas Mavericks Thursday, 38-year-old All-Star forward LeBron James played more minutes than any other Laker (46:45, still a lower sum than all five Dallas starters). James didn't quite have his normal pep. The 6'9" power forward still put up solid counting stats, scoring 24 points on just 9-of-28 shooting from the floor (including 0-of-7 shooting from long range -- he often settled for risky triples as the game wore on), grabbed 16 rebounds and served up nine assists to teammates.
Philadelphia 76ers 2022-2023 Midseason Grades
The Philadelphia 76ers have reached the halfway mark of the 2022-2023 NBA season. Following their Thursday night loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Sixers reached the 41st game of the year with a 25-16 record. As it stands, the Sixers are fifth in the Eastern Conference, trailing the Cleveland Cavaliers, Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets, and Boston Celtics.
Panthers Submit Request to Interview DeMeco Ryans
The Carolina Panthers have submitted a request to interview San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans for their head coaching vacancy, according to multiple reports. Panthers' fans got a first-hand look at what a DeMeco Ryans-coached defense could look like earlier this season. The 49ers' defense flies around the field...
Report: Giannis Expected to Miss Heat Game With Knee Injury
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to miss Saturday’s game against the Heat as he continues to deal with a sore left knee, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. Antetokounmpo has been listed as “day-to-day” with a sore knee and already missed a game against Miami on Thursday as a result of the injury. He was considered questionable to play on Saturday prior to Wojnarowski’s report.
Has Kyle Lowry Become The Miami Heat’s Most Scrutinized Player?
The four most often criticized Miami Heat players are arguably Udonis Haslem, Dewayne Dedmon, Duncan Robinson and Kyle Lowry. They say Haslem takes up a roster spot that could belong to a developmental player. With Dedmon, it's his lack of ability. For Robinson, it's the $90-million contract with less production from when he was a breakout player.
How Miami Heat Twitter Reacted To Saturday’s Win Against Milwaukee Bucks
The Miami Heat dominated in their rematch against the Milwaukee Bucks Saturday afternoon. In another night without Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry, the backcourt needed to come up big once again. Victor Oladipo and Gabe Vincent got the message, combining for 47 points and eight steals. After setting a career-high...
Falcons Stadium Named As Possible Site for AFC Championship Game
View the original article to see embedded media. The NFL released its official plan for a neutral-site AFC championship game in the event that the Bills and Chiefs are slated to play against each other in the title game. Per a release from the NFL, Atlanta would host the game...
Michigan Football, Jim Harbaugh & Denver Broncos, Blake Corum Returning
We're now two weeks removed from Michigan's unfortunate loss to TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal, and instead of watching U-M's momentum build and build after a phenomenal season, we're witnessing more turmoil and uncertainty when it comes to head coach Jim Harbaugh's future with the program. Harbaugh did...
