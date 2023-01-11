ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl, MS

kicks96news.com

Tornado Watch Cancelled Following Morning Storms

A fast-moving storm system produced wind damage, hail and possible tornadoes across Mississippi this morning. In Leake County, trees are reported down on Robinson Road near Ofahoma and along Highway 488 near Standing Pine. There were numerous hail reports across Neshoba County. A tree fell on a home in Kemper County near Preston. A tornado watch has been cancelled.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Tuesday Evening Disturbances in Leake

On Tuesday at 7:38 p.m., there was a report of a disturbance at a residence on Live Oak Road where the caller said they had persons that refused to leave the property. At 8:14 p.m., there was a report of a vehicle on fire on Griffin Drive. Madden Fire responded.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Silver Alert issued for Meridian woman who has dementia

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local woman who has dementia is missing. Myra Darcina Lewis, 65, may not answer to her name. Lewis was last seen at 4 p.m. Wednesday at 2301 35th Avenue in Meridian. She is about 5′ 4″, 120 pounds and was wearing a long-sleeve blue and white striped shirt, blue jeans and a gray hat.
MERIDIAN, MS
WLBT

Consignment store to move into former Jackson abortion clinic

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been six months since the Pink House, formerly the state’s only abortion clinic, closed its doors. Many have questioned what would happen to the building. Well, that question is finally being answered. Luxury consignment store, Hunt The Shop will be relocating from their...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Two injured in shooting at I-55 gas station in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after two people were shot inside a vehicle. The incident happened on Wednesday, January 11 at a gas station in the 4600 block of Interstate 55 North. Officer Sam Brown said two people were sitting inside a white pickup truck when multiple gunmen began shooting at them. […]
JACKSON, MS
kicks96news.com

Fallen Trees, a Roaming Bull, and More in Leake

6:56 a.m. – Leake County Deputies, MS Hwy Patrol, and Barnes Volunteer Fire Dept were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 35 N near Dollar General in Singleton. No injuries were reported. 7:30 a.m.- Carthage Police were alerted to a vehicle that had left the...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Leake County 911 to host certification class

The Leake County 911 Center in Carthage will is hosting a 40-Hour Basic Certification class for dispatchers. Class will be Monday, Feb. 27 – Friday, March 3 daily from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm. Cost for the class is $395.00. For more information, or to register for this...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Two new cannabis facilities in Meridian in construction phase

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The largest medical marijuana supplier in the state of Mississippi has a location under construction in Meridian. News 11 also spotted a new dispensary with its name already up on the building. Southern Crop, located at 202 49th Avenue, is owned by pharmacist Randy Mire, who...
MERIDIAN, MS
kicks96news.com

AAA: Gas Prices Drop After 19-Cent Christmas Jump

The price of gas is starting to come back down across Mississippi. AAA says the average price statewide peaked Saturday at just over $2.90 a gallon and has been falling slowly since then. The auto club says the latest increase– which was blamed on winter weather and higher demand for gas– began on Christmas Eve. Prices in Mississippi jumped an average of 19 cents in two weeks.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
darkhorsepressnow.com

County Vehicle Falls Off Ferry Into Yazoo Diversion Canal

According to Vicksburg News, at 7:43 a.m., a county vehicle slipped off the Kings Point Ferry and into the Yazoo Diversion Canal. A county employee was in the vehicle when it fell in and they were trapped inside. Thankfully, the individual trapped was able to free himself from the vehicle,...
VICKSBURG, MS
WTOK-TV

Man stabbed with machete in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police said a man was stabbed with a machete during a fight Thursday evening. MPD said officers were called to the 2100 block of 13th Avenue about 5 p.m. The victim’s injuries were described as non-life threatening. He was taken by ambulance to a local...
MERIDIAN, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Sheriff Pace files for re-election, Riggs joins the race

Former Warren County Undersheriff Jeff Riggs and current Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace have qualified to run for sheriff of Warren County. Riggs, who was the undersheriff in Warren County from 1997-2018, showed up at the courthouse on Thursday to make everything official. Riggs spent most of his life serving...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Flight delayed at Meridian Regional Airport

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Shortly after 8 a.m., travelers almost ran into a bit of trouble as they prepared to take flights. One flight at the Meridian Regional Airport was delayed because of the national FAA computer outage. Only one flight was delayed in Meridian due to the glitch that...
MERIDIAN, MS
WAPT

Pearl police chase ends with crash in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. — The Pearl Police Department has arrested a man who they said led them on a chase into Clinton before crashing. According to Pearl's Public Information Director, Greg Flynn, pearl police officers initiated the chase following a failed traffic stop on I-20 West in Pearl. Flynn said...
CLINTON, MS

