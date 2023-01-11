Read full article on original website
kicks96news.com
Tornado Watch Cancelled Following Morning Storms
A fast-moving storm system produced wind damage, hail and possible tornadoes across Mississippi this morning. In Leake County, trees are reported down on Robinson Road near Ofahoma and along Highway 488 near Standing Pine. There were numerous hail reports across Neshoba County. A tree fell on a home in Kemper County near Preston. A tornado watch has been cancelled.
kicks96news.com
Tuesday Evening Disturbances in Leake
On Tuesday at 7:38 p.m., there was a report of a disturbance at a residence on Live Oak Road where the caller said they had persons that refused to leave the property. At 8:14 p.m., there was a report of a vehicle on fire on Griffin Drive. Madden Fire responded.
WTOK-TV
Silver Alert issued for Meridian woman who has dementia
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local woman who has dementia is missing. Myra Darcina Lewis, 65, may not answer to her name. Lewis was last seen at 4 p.m. Wednesday at 2301 35th Avenue in Meridian. She is about 5′ 4″, 120 pounds and was wearing a long-sleeve blue and white striped shirt, blue jeans and a gray hat.
WLBT
Consignment store to move into former Jackson abortion clinic
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been six months since the Pink House, formerly the state’s only abortion clinic, closed its doors. Many have questioned what would happen to the building. Well, that question is finally being answered. Luxury consignment store, Hunt The Shop will be relocating from their...
Two injured in shooting at I-55 gas station in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after two people were shot inside a vehicle. The incident happened on Wednesday, January 11 at a gas station in the 4600 block of Interstate 55 North. Officer Sam Brown said two people were sitting inside a white pickup truck when multiple gunmen began shooting at them. […]
kicks96news.com
Fallen Trees, a Roaming Bull, and More in Leake
6:56 a.m. – Leake County Deputies, MS Hwy Patrol, and Barnes Volunteer Fire Dept were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 35 N near Dollar General in Singleton. No injuries were reported. 7:30 a.m.- Carthage Police were alerted to a vehicle that had left the...
kicks96news.com
Leake County 911 to host certification class
The Leake County 911 Center in Carthage will is hosting a 40-Hour Basic Certification class for dispatchers. Class will be Monday, Feb. 27 – Friday, March 3 daily from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm. Cost for the class is $395.00. For more information, or to register for this...
WTOK-TV
Two new cannabis facilities in Meridian in construction phase
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The largest medical marijuana supplier in the state of Mississippi has a location under construction in Meridian. News 11 also spotted a new dispensary with its name already up on the building. Southern Crop, located at 202 49th Avenue, is owned by pharmacist Randy Mire, who...
kicks96news.com
AAA: Gas Prices Drop After 19-Cent Christmas Jump
The price of gas is starting to come back down across Mississippi. AAA says the average price statewide peaked Saturday at just over $2.90 a gallon and has been falling slowly since then. The auto club says the latest increase– which was blamed on winter weather and higher demand for gas– began on Christmas Eve. Prices in Mississippi jumped an average of 19 cents in two weeks.
darkhorsepressnow.com
County Vehicle Falls Off Ferry Into Yazoo Diversion Canal
According to Vicksburg News, at 7:43 a.m., a county vehicle slipped off the Kings Point Ferry and into the Yazoo Diversion Canal. A county employee was in the vehicle when it fell in and they were trapped inside. Thankfully, the individual trapped was able to free himself from the vehicle,...
WTOK-TV
Man stabbed with machete in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police said a man was stabbed with a machete during a fight Thursday evening. MPD said officers were called to the 2100 block of 13th Avenue about 5 p.m. The victim’s injuries were described as non-life threatening. He was taken by ambulance to a local...
vicksburgnews.com
Sheriff Pace files for re-election, Riggs joins the race
Former Warren County Undersheriff Jeff Riggs and current Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace have qualified to run for sheriff of Warren County. Riggs, who was the undersheriff in Warren County from 1997-2018, showed up at the courthouse on Thursday to make everything official. Riggs spent most of his life serving...
WLBT
Proposal would allow Mississippi’s retired teachers to return without losing retirement benefits
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nothing’s stopping retired teachers from changing their minds and eventually coming back to a school setting. But they’re limited in how they can return. A new proposal at the State Capitol could bring them back without jeopardizing their retirement benefits. Mississippi’s pipeline of educators...
kicks96news.com
Child Neglect and Multiple Possession with Intent to Distribute Arrests in Neshoba
GARALD JOHNSON, 42, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, No Insurance, Suspended Driver’s License, NCSO. Bond $2,500, $800, $800. BRIANNA DELAINE KENNEDY, 28, of Lena, Hold for Other Agency, MDOC. Bond $0. LUIS RAUL OROZCO, 43, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. LAWANDA SMITH, 47, of Philadelphia,...
WLBT
MDOT: Alternating ramp closures to begin Tuesday on I-20 in Warren County
WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - There will be temporary alternating ramp closures in Warren County starting on Tuesday due to mill and overlay operations. The Mississippi Department of Transportation says each Interstate 20 ramp at Flowers/Ceres Boulevard will be closed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. The closures will last...
Mississippi officer narrowly escapes injury in hit and run on interstate
A Mississippi police officer narrowly escaped serious injury Monday night in a hit-and-run wreck. The police department assisted Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers on Interstate 55 northbound between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. As the Brookhaven Police officer stepped out of his vehicle, a truck sideswiped the parked cruiser, Chief Kenneth Collins said.
WTOK-TV
Flight delayed at Meridian Regional Airport
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Shortly after 8 a.m., travelers almost ran into a bit of trouble as they prepared to take flights. One flight at the Meridian Regional Airport was delayed because of the national FAA computer outage. Only one flight was delayed in Meridian due to the glitch that...
WAPT
Pearl police chase ends with crash in Clinton
CLINTON, Miss. — The Pearl Police Department has arrested a man who they said led them on a chase into Clinton before crashing. According to Pearl's Public Information Director, Greg Flynn, pearl police officers initiated the chase following a failed traffic stop on I-20 West in Pearl. Flynn said...
