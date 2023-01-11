Read full article on original website
Wonder what led to this kid being shot? Could it have been prevented? Was the man defending himself or just fed up?
Investigators say Shot Spotter registered 15 shots at location where teen was found dead
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The night before the body of 15-year-old Ashton Roberts was found, a Shot Spotter alert registered 15 rounds being fired on the road where the body was found. In documents obtained from the Sheriff's Office by WGXA, an investigator states that while on the way to...
Five arrested for burglary charges in Bibb County
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Five men are facing burglary charges, accused of kicking in a back door and ransacking a home in Lake Wildwood. They are Victor Garcia, Jose Garcia, Rolando Cardenas-Hernandez, Benjamin Hunnicutt Jr. and Christopher Davis. Witnesses reported seeing the men enter a home in the 1600 block of Greentree Parkway around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday morning–witnesses say they possibly stole items, and were seen leaving the scene in a burgundy truck.
Warner Robins man shot in leg during argument
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A shooting Thursday morning at 204 Arnold Blvd left a man shot in the leg and sent to the hospital. Investigation from the Warner Robins Police Department found that an argument took place outside of 204 Arnold Blvd around 9:44 a.m., which escalated and led to shots being fired. 43-year-old Derrick J. Jackson of Warner Robins was shot in the leg. He was taken to Atrium Health Navicent in Bibb where he is now in stable condition.
Bibb Sheriff's Office arrest 5 people for burglary in stolen car
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office arrested 5 people for a robbery that happened just around 10:05 a.m. on Tuesday morning. In a release by the Sheriff's Office, they say it happened in the 1600 block of Greentree Parkway. Deputies responded to a call for burglary in progress there.
Ongoing Investigation: BSO makes an arrest in death of 15-year-old found on Houston Avenue
UPDATE: (10:41 P.M.) -- Investigators of the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a person in connection with the death of 15-year-old Aston Roberts. Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators identified 57-year-old Algie Frankar Bryant as the suspect in connection with Robert’s death. Bryant was taken to the Investigations...
South Macon residents propose solutions for stopping crime after 57-year-old man shoots teen
MACON, Ga. — A man accused of shooting a Macon teen Tuesday is now being held without bond. The death of 15-year-old Ashton Roberts follows a string of teen shootings across Bibb County. The story of crime in neighborhoods is one told far too often, but after a 15-year-old...
Juvenile found dead in woods near Pinson Street
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a male juvenile found dead in the woods. The 911 Center received a call concerning the incident around 11:30 on Tuesday morning, that the juvenile had been found dead in a wooded area near the 4100 block of Pinson Street. Investigators found that the boy had several gunshot wounds.
'Just started hitting me': Woman recalls alleged assault by Macon Applebee's server
MACON, Ga. — A Macon woman says a long wait for food at an Applebee’s on Riverside Drive ended with her being assaulted by a server. "I have torn tendons in my shoulder is what the doctor told me at the hospital last night, I have a bruise on my cheek and a cut on my eye where she constantly just started hitting me and hitting me,” Venica Cofield said about her injuries.
UPDATE: Peach deputies recapture inmate who escaped during yard call
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE, 6:20 p.m.:. According to the Peach County Sheriff's Office, Michael Shetler is back in custody. Sheriff Terry Deese says deputies captured Shetler after he went to a friend's house and called the sheriff's office to pick him up. No other details are available at...
Barnesville man sentenced to life for murder at barbecue
A Barnesville man pleaded guilty to shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend in Locust Grove and will spend the rest of his life in prison. A plea was entered December 19 in Henry County Superior Court by Raphael Kelley, 22, on charges of malice murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to the Henry County District Attorney’s Office. The negotiated plea deal included a sentence of life plus five years in prison.
Missing in Georgia: Investigators searching for 16-year-old girl missing several days
COVINGTON, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Investigators in Georgia are asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl. According to authorities, Imani Thompson-Overton left her home in Covington the afternoon of January 6 and has not returned. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, brown boots, and...
4 arrested after woman shot in neck at Warner Robins apartment complex
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A 19-year-old Warner Robins woman is in serious but stable condition after being shot in the neck on Sunday morning. According to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department, the call came in at around 3:15 a.m. on January 8 about a shooting at Randall Heights Apartments located at 306 Elberta Road. When they made it to the scene, officers found the victim, Tanyla Miller, 19, with a gunshot wound in her neck. Miller was sleeping in her apartment when the shooting happened during a fight that broke out near the road outside of the complex.
Man arrested after shooting boy, 13, who allegedly snatched food in Milledgeville Dairy Queen drive-thru
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Milledgeville police are investigating after a shooting that happened Sunday near the Dairy Queen and Quality Pawn. According to a news release from the Milledgeville Police Department, a 13-year-old boy ran between a car in drive-thru at the Dairy Queen, snatching a bag of food from an employee. The customers in the car, Rafael Waller and Jara Jackson, followed the boy out of the parking lot and into the lot of the Quality Pawn store. Waller confronted the boy and the two began to fight. He shot the 13-year-old, and then left the scene while people came to help him until law enforcement and emergency medical services arrived.
Central Georgia's top news stories for 1/11/12
The Bibb County Sheriff's Office has identified the suspect in the shooting death of 15-year old Ashton Roberts. 57-year-old Algie Bryant faces several charges.
Macon 14-year-old shot in the back
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Deputies are investigating after a 14 year old was reported shot. The teen was found in the parking lot of the Lucky’s Food Mart at 2400 Second Street Sunday. He is listed to be in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.
'I'm devastated': Macon man crashes car into house after allegedly shooting deputy
MACON, Ga. — A Macon woman is left to pick up the pieces after a car chase ended with a vehicle crashing into her home. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha spoke with the homeowner about what happened and what led up to Friday night's events. You could hear the glass...
Georgia deputy suspended after posting racist comments on Facebook, officials say
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Newton County Sheriff’s Office deputy was suspended after being accused of posting inappropriate online comments. Officials told Channel 2 Action News that Deputy Clay Stevens was suspended after he made racist comments on Facebook regarding residents in the Newton County community. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Deputies: Two people from Albany killed in Macon wreck, two others hurt
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - Two people are dead and two others are hurt, all from Albany, after a wreck in Macon. In a media release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, investigators say deputies were called about a wreck Sunday on Interstate 75 at the Interstate 475 split in Bibb County around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
14-year-old disappears on her way to school, Clayton County police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police asked the public to help find a teenager who disappeared on her way to school. Authorities said 14-year-old Kaleigh Gibbs left for school on Thursday at 7:15 a.m. from her home on Centerra Drive in Hampton. Gibbs’ parents told police that school...
14-year-old shot in Macon food mart parking lot
MACON, Ga. — Bibb County deputies are investigating how a young teen was shot in South Macon Sunday night. The Sheriff's Office says shortly after 7:30 p.m., they responded to a 14-year-old boy shot in the parking lot of Lucky's Food Mart located at 2400 Second Street near Houston Avenue.
