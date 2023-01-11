ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bibb County, GA

Guest
2d ago

Wonder what led to this kid being shot? Could it have been prevented? Was the man defending himself or just fed up?

41nbc.com

Five arrested for burglary charges in Bibb County

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Five men are facing burglary charges, accused of kicking in a back door and ransacking a home in Lake Wildwood. They are Victor Garcia, Jose Garcia, Rolando Cardenas-Hernandez, Benjamin Hunnicutt Jr. and Christopher Davis. Witnesses reported seeing the men enter a home in the 1600 block of Greentree Parkway around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday morning–witnesses say they possibly stole items, and were seen leaving the scene in a burgundy truck.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Warner Robins man shot in leg during argument

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A shooting Thursday morning at 204 Arnold Blvd left a man shot in the leg and sent to the hospital. Investigation from the Warner Robins Police Department found that an argument took place outside of 204 Arnold Blvd around 9:44 a.m., which escalated and led to shots being fired. 43-year-old Derrick J. Jackson of Warner Robins was shot in the leg. He was taken to Atrium Health Navicent in Bibb where he is now in stable condition.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

Juvenile found dead in woods near Pinson Street

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a male juvenile found dead in the woods. The 911 Center received a call concerning the incident around 11:30 on Tuesday morning, that the juvenile had been found dead in a wooded area near the 4100 block of Pinson Street. Investigators found that the boy had several gunshot wounds.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

'Just started hitting me': Woman recalls alleged assault by Macon Applebee's server

MACON, Ga. — A Macon woman says a long wait for food at an Applebee’s on Riverside Drive ended with her being assaulted by a server. "I have torn tendons in my shoulder is what the doctor told me at the hospital last night, I have a bruise on my cheek and a cut on my eye where she constantly just started hitting me and hitting me,” Venica Cofield said about her injuries.
MACON, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Barnesville man sentenced to life for murder at barbecue

A Barnesville man pleaded guilty to shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend in Locust Grove and will spend the rest of his life in prison. A plea was entered December 19 in Henry County Superior Court by Raphael Kelley, 22, on charges of malice murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to the Henry County District Attorney’s Office. The negotiated plea deal included a sentence of life plus five years in prison.
BARNESVILLE, GA
13WMAZ

4 arrested after woman shot in neck at Warner Robins apartment complex

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A 19-year-old Warner Robins woman is in serious but stable condition after being shot in the neck on Sunday morning. According to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department, the call came in at around 3:15 a.m. on January 8 about a shooting at Randall Heights Apartments located at 306 Elberta Road. When they made it to the scene, officers found the victim, Tanyla Miller, 19, with a gunshot wound in her neck. Miller was sleeping in her apartment when the shooting happened during a fight that broke out near the road outside of the complex.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

Man arrested after shooting boy, 13, who allegedly snatched food in Milledgeville Dairy Queen drive-thru

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Milledgeville police are investigating after a shooting that happened Sunday near the Dairy Queen and Quality Pawn. According to a news release from the Milledgeville Police Department, a 13-year-old boy ran between a car in drive-thru at the Dairy Queen, snatching a bag of food from an employee. The customers in the car, Rafael Waller and Jara Jackson, followed the boy out of the parking lot and into the lot of the Quality Pawn store. Waller confronted the boy and the two began to fight. He shot the 13-year-old, and then left the scene while people came to help him until law enforcement and emergency medical services arrived.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
41nbc.com

Macon 14-year-old shot in the back

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Deputies are investigating after a 14 year old was reported shot. The teen was found in the parking lot of the Lucky’s Food Mart at 2400 Second Street Sunday. He is listed to be in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.
MACON, GA
wfxl.com

Deputies: Two people from Albany killed in Macon wreck, two others hurt

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - Two people are dead and two others are hurt, all from Albany, after a wreck in Macon. In a media release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, investigators say deputies were called about a wreck Sunday on Interstate 75 at the Interstate 475 split in Bibb County around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

14-year-old shot in Macon food mart parking lot

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County deputies are investigating how a young teen was shot in South Macon Sunday night. The Sheriff's Office says shortly after 7:30 p.m., they responded to a 14-year-old boy shot in the parking lot of Lucky's Food Mart located at 2400 Second Street near Houston Avenue.
MACON, GA

