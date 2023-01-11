ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Stephen Curry returns for Warriors after missing 11 games

By JANIE McCAULEY
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yMfvR_0kAOOzbU00

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Stephen Curry is back for the Golden State Warriors after an 11-game absence with a partially dislocated left shoulder, rejoining the starting lineup as the defending champions hosted the Phoenix Suns.

While Curry didn't have a strict minutes restriction Tuesday night, coach Steve Kerr noted “he's not going to be play a heavy load.”

Golden State had its regular starting five again, as Klay Thompson also returned after he had been a late scratch Saturday in a loss to Orlando because of soreness in his surgically repaired left knee. Andrew Wiggins returned Saturday from missing 15 games for both a strained muscle in his right upper leg and a non-COVID illness.

Reigning NBA Finals MVP Curry had been sidelined since he injured the shoulder trying to strip the ball from Pacers forward Jalen Smith with 2:04 remaining in the third quarter of a 125-119 loss at Indiana on Dec. 14. The Warriors went 6-5 without him, but had lost two straight at home for the first time all season.

The 34-year-old career 3-point leader entered the game averaging 30.0 points, 6.8 assists and 6.6 rebounds in his 14th NBA season.

In an on-court ceremony before the game, Curry was set to present brother-in-law Damion Lee — now with the Suns following four years on the Warriors — his championship ring from last season's title run.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Major League Baseball Star Has Career End Due To Blood Clots

One of the biggest tragedies in sports is when players have to retire early for medical concerns. Unfortunately, this has happened to a star player for the Colorado Rockies. In a tweet by Colorado Rockies beat reporter Danielle Allentuck, she shared a life update post from star reliever Scott Oberg. In it Scott Oberg proceeds to state that he has suffered numerous blood clots over his career and this has led to making him incapable of playing baseball.
CBS San Francisco

Bridges leads undermanned Suns past Curry, Warriors 125-113

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Mikal Bridges had 26 points, nine rebounds and five assists and the undermanned Suns dominated in Stephen Curry's return from injury as Phoenix beat the Golden State Warriors for a third time this season, 125-113 on Tuesday night to snap a season-worst six-game skid.Former Warriors guard Damion Lee received his championship ring in a pregame ceremony from brother-in-law Curry, then scored 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds against his former team. He converted six free throws over the final 1:13 and went 14 of 14 from the line overall.Duane Washington Jr. scored 21 points, Dario Saric...
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

Kuminga's physicality will be welcomed by Warriors upon return

SAN ANTONIO -- As the Warriors adjusted their eyes to the difficulties of shooting in the famed Alamodome for Friday's record-setting contest against the San Antonio Spurs, there was a welcome sight at Thursday night's practice. Jonathan Kuminga returned to practice for the first time since sustaining a right foot...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
124K+
Followers
145K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy