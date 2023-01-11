ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mario Donevski

Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play

The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
TheDailyBeast

‘Deep Suicidal State’: Chilling Details Emerge From Bryan Kohberger’s Past

Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of slaughtering four University of Idaho students in November, was a suicidal heroin user in his teenage years, The New York Times reported Friday, citing online posts and friends. As a teen, Kohberger reportedly posted that “nothing” he did was enjoyable. “I am blank, I have no opinion, I have no emotion, I have nothing,” Kohberger posted to an online forum. In a seperate post from 2011, when he was 16, Kohberger said: “I feel like an organic sack of meat with no self worth. As I hug my family, I look into their faces, I see nothing, it is like I am looking at a video game, but less.” Despite Kohberger posting he’d only use heroin when in a “deep suicidal state,” his friends told the Times he’d quit using drugs altogether in college, where he became infatuated by the psychology of criminals. Kohberger, now 28, was a criminology Ph.D. student at Washington State University when he was arrested last month. A judge determined Thursday the preliminary hearing in his murder trial will be June 26.Read it at The New York Times
NBC New York

President Biden Had Classified Documents in the Garage of His Delaware Home

Classified government documents from the Obama administration were found in a storage space in the garage of President Joe Biden's Delaware home, Biden said. The disclosure of that latest discovery comes three days after Richard Sauber, who is Biden's special counsel, confirmed media reports that a first batch of classified documents from the Obama administration were found in an office that Biden used in a Washington think tank.
NBC New York

More Classified Documents Found at Biden's Delaware Home, White House Counsel Says

Additional classified government documents were found at President Joe Biden's Delaware home this week, the White House confirmed Saturday. A total of six pages of documents with classification markings were discovered at Biden's Wilmington residence, Biden's special counsel said in a statement. Additional classified government documents were found at President...
NBC New York

Eric Adams Travels to US Border Amid NYC's ‘Unprecedented' Migrant Surge

Mayor Eric Adams flew to the U.S. border Saturday to get a firsthand look at the migrant crisis on the heels of his plea to the state for emergency aid. The mayor sounded a dire alarm Friday when he issued an emergency aid request to the state for help sheltering the flow of migrants that he said has pushed New York city's shelter system.
