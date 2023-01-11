Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
3rd Time’s the Charm - Madison Square Garden Facial Recognition Software Causes 3rd Lawyer to be Kicked Out of VenueThe Veracity Report - New York EditionBrooklyn, NY
The Greek Tragedy That Has Become Grocery Shopping in AmericaWild Orchid MediaManhattan, NY
Dear Van Jones, the Black Community Does NOT Owe Jewish People Apology.My Lovely SuqueNew York City, NY
NYC Migrants Complain About Shelter Meals, Eric Adams Says 'They Are Being Just Picky'Abdul GhaniNew York City, NY
NBC New York
4 Adult Men Bring Knife, Metal Knuckles to Attack NJ High School Student: Cops
A high school dispute in New Jersey turned into something much more serious than a simple school yard fight, after police said that four adult men allegedly ganged up on a teen one day after school -- and one of the adults was said to be armed with a knife.
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
Woman Reveals Her Racist Father Committed Suicide Because She Married a Black Man
"And that's on family trauma and racism," she captioned the TikTok video. Every day we're reminded that racism is still alive and well. Despite Black Lives Matter campaigns, new laws, and police officers finally being charged for crimes committed against blacks, nothing has changed.
‘Deep Suicidal State’: Chilling Details Emerge From Bryan Kohberger’s Past
Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of slaughtering four University of Idaho students in November, was a suicidal heroin user in his teenage years, The New York Times reported Friday, citing online posts and friends. As a teen, Kohberger reportedly posted that “nothing” he did was enjoyable. “I am blank, I have no opinion, I have no emotion, I have nothing,” Kohberger posted to an online forum. In a seperate post from 2011, when he was 16, Kohberger said: “I feel like an organic sack of meat with no self worth. As I hug my family, I look into their faces, I see nothing, it is like I am looking at a video game, but less.” Despite Kohberger posting he’d only use heroin when in a “deep suicidal state,” his friends told the Times he’d quit using drugs altogether in college, where he became infatuated by the psychology of criminals. Kohberger, now 28, was a criminology Ph.D. student at Washington State University when he was arrested last month. A judge determined Thursday the preliminary hearing in his murder trial will be June 26.Read it at The New York Times
Biden suggested the classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked with his Corvette in there
Biden said Thursday that he's "cooperating fully and completely" with a DOJ review into how the classified material ended up at his Delaware home.
NBC New York
‘Flash' Star Ezra Miller Avoids Jail With Plea Deal for Unlawful Trespass in Vermont
Ezra Miller agreed to a plea deal to avoid jail time related to an incident in which they allegedly stole alcohol from a neighbor's home in Vermont. Under the deal, "The Flash" actor agreed to plead guilty to unlawful trespass, a misdemeanor, and will serve one year probation and pay a $500 fine.
NBC New York
President Biden Had Classified Documents in the Garage of His Delaware Home
Classified government documents from the Obama administration were found in a storage space in the garage of President Joe Biden's Delaware home, Biden said. The disclosure of that latest discovery comes three days after Richard Sauber, who is Biden's special counsel, confirmed media reports that a first batch of classified documents from the Obama administration were found in an office that Biden used in a Washington think tank.
NBC New York
More Classified Documents Found at Biden's Delaware Home, White House Counsel Says
Additional classified government documents were found at President Joe Biden's Delaware home this week, the White House confirmed Saturday. A total of six pages of documents with classification markings were discovered at Biden's Wilmington residence, Biden's special counsel said in a statement. Additional classified government documents were found at President...
NBC New York
Eric Adams Travels to US Border Amid NYC's ‘Unprecedented' Migrant Surge
Mayor Eric Adams flew to the U.S. border Saturday to get a firsthand look at the migrant crisis on the heels of his plea to the state for emergency aid. The mayor sounded a dire alarm Friday when he issued an emergency aid request to the state for help sheltering the flow of migrants that he said has pushed New York city's shelter system.
NBC New York
NYC Issues Plea as ‘Most Transmissible Form of COVID-19 We Know of to Date' Spreads
The unprecedented infectiousness of XBB.1.5 prompted renewed calls for public caution Friday from New York City health officials, who announced the latest omicron descendant, widely believed to be behind the latest case wave, now accounts for nearly three-quarters of all coronavirus circulating across the five boroughs. Calling the new strain...
