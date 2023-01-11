ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adair County, KY

somerset106.com

Traffic stop leads to arrest of Pulaski County man

January 12, 2023 – Sheriff Bobby Jones reports on Tuesday January 10, 2023, a Pulaski County man was arrested following a traffic stop. The incident began when Detective Tan Hudson, with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, observed a suspicious vehicle on South Main Street. Detective Hudson conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle, due to the information from the registration advised to verify proof of insurance. While conducting normal traffic stop procedures, Detective Trent Massey arrived on scene. Detective Massey deployed his K9, Leo, to conduct a walk around the vehicle.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Two arrested after police find drugs in car during traffic stop

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office is investigating after two people were arrested with outstanding warrants. Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones said Jared Watson, 43, of Somerset and Desma Phillips, 48, of Science Hill were arrested on Tuesday during a traffic stop. Deputies began searching...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Sheriff’s office looking for stolen ATV

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Whitley County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a stolen ATV. Deputies are looking for a 2002 Suzuki Ozark ATV. They said it was stolen from Goins Road in the Rockholds community. According to police, the theft happened late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Woman wanted on murder indictment warrant arrested

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman wanted on a murder indictment warrant has been arrested. Danielle Kelly, 39, is now in the Laurel County Correctional Center. The jail website shows that she was booked early Wednesday morning. A grand jury had indicted Kelly in November 2022 on a charge...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Three Suspects that Attempted to Flee, One Suspect Still at Large

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office have announced that they are searching for a wanted fugitive after arresting three other suspects. Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Allen Turner and Deputy Greg Poynter arrested two people Sunday morning after attempting to stop a gray Saturn Aurora on Sinking Creek Road, when it made an attempt to flee from police by driving several miles onto White Oak Road. The vehicle then became stuck after trying to travel on a nearly impassable forest service road.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
FOX 56

Child treated for suspicious injuries, Hardin County couple charged

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky State Police said a Hardin County couple was charged after a 5-year-old was treated for injuries on Sunday. A statement from police said on Sunday, around 4:30 p.m., the Hardin County Department of Community Based Services contacted Kentucky State Police regarding a child brought into Baptist Health Hardin. The […]
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
sam1039.com

Armed And Dangerous Whitley County Man Arrested

Police say an “armed and dangerous” Whitley County man was found and arrested. Officers say 25-year-old Brady Bowman was accused of shooting at a family member and leaving the Pleasant View area in a car. The car was later found on Little Wolf Creek Road, but officials said Bowman got out of the car and fled on foot. Bowman was eventually found on top of a mountain in a tree stand. He was taken into custody and charged with wanton endangerment, but officials say other charges are pending. He was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Jamestown Police release 2022 activity report

The Jamestown Police Department have released their yearly activity report. For the year 2022, Jamestown Police investigated 35 accidents without injury, three accidents with injury, received 1,608 calls for police services though Russell County Dispatch, made 223 arrests, opened 109 criminal cases, assisted 86 motorists, responded to 35 alcohol-related/DUI complaints, and made 10 alcohol-related/DUI arrests.
JAMESTOWN, KY
wymt.com

Custodian accidentally shot himself at Ky. elementary school, police say

STANFORD, Ky. (WYMT) - An incident involving a school employee resulted in a police response at a Lincoln County elementary school Wednesday morning. Police said a Stanford Elementary School staff member accidentally shot himself when he was at the school Tuesday night. Police said it happened around 11 p.m. Officials...
STANFORD, KY

