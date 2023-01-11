ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

NYSP conduct raid at NY Troopers PBA headquarters

By Courtney Ward
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dZ3gP_0kAOOI5b00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The New York State Polices Special Investigations Unit conducted a search at the headquarters of the New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association.

A reason for the raid has not been revealed, but things between the PBA and the state have been heating up since the former longtime president, Thomas Mungeer, took a leave of absence .

The leave started in October and Mungeer is still currently on leave. Both NYSP and the PBA confirmed with NEWS10 the investigation is still ongoing.

An attorney for the NYSTPBA issued the following statement:

“I can confirm that the Special Investigations Unit of the New York State Police executed a search warrant at PBA headquarters today. This is part of an ongoing investigation, and we have been fully cooperating with the investigators for the last several months. The current leadership team of the PBA is fully committed to the integrity of the organization and we welcome the Special Investigations Unit’s assistance in uncovering past wrongdoing by individuals that are no longer part of the PBA leadership.”

Comments / 34

Jay Coleman
3d ago

Can't comment, haven't heard the whole story. That's a media thing. They never tell ya what lead up to the situation, just to get ya stirred up and make accusations. Media is the kinlin wood that will start the "hate" fire in your city, town, or whatever.

7
Richard Morales
3d ago

Thank God! No more phone calls begging for money for their kids college funds! How about my kids!!!!!!! Once again, LEGAL organized crime!!!!

8
Guest
3d ago

It only takes a few bad ones to hurt the good ones. Most police are good, decent people

